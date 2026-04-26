US cancels envoys flight to Islamabad as it ramps up its rhetoric on the naval blockade of the Strait

Donald Trump cancels Islamabad envoy trip as the United States ramps up pressure on Iran, expands Hormuz blockade, and signals strikes while Tehran pushes a peace plan with no US response.

Dramatic developments unfolded in Islamabad on Saturday as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi landed, held talks, and departed without meeting a US delegation. Soon after, US President Donald Trump cancelled a planned flight by his two envoys to the Pakistani capital. The move came a day after the United States escalated rhetoric and announced an expanded blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth also pledged aggressive action against Iranian naval forces still operating in the area.

The United States on Saturday abruptly cancelled a planned envoy mission to Islamabad in Pakistan, reversing a decision announced only hours earlier. Previously, the White House confirmed that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would travel to hold talks linked to the war involving Iran.

However, the plan was halted before departure. Meanwhile, Donald Trump confirmed the reversal in an interview with Fox News. He stated the United States would no longer commit to extended diplomatic travel without results.

Moreover, he emphasised that Washington holds leverage and would not engage in what he described as unproductive talks. Therefore, the proposed mission was cancelled outright.

US cancels envoy mission to Islamabad after reversal and Trump rejects extended diplomacy outright

At the same time, Iranian diplomacy had already advanced into Islamabad. Abbas Araghchi arrived earlier in the week and met Pakistani officials soon after landing. During those talks, he presented Tehran’s position on ending the conflict.

According to his own statement, he shared Iran’s “views and considerations.” In addition, officials indicated he outlined a structured peace framework. However, the details were not disclosed publicly. Afterwards, Araghchi departed the Pakistani capital.

Nevertheless, reports suggest he may return within days if conditions permit. CBS News reported that his return could depend on a response from Washington. Consequently, his proposal remains pending without formal engagement.

Meanwhile, these diplomatic movements unfolded alongside a sharp military escalation. Washington announced an expansion of its blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route. This step followed earlier warnings and marked a significant intensification.

Iran outlines peace framework in Islamabad as Araghchi departs and signals possible return for talks

Furthermore, US officials stated that enforcement has been tightened daily. Operations now extend from the Gulf of Oman into open waters. As a result, pressure on Iranian maritime activity has increased sharply.

In addition, the United States pledged to strike Iranian vessels under specific conditions. These include attempts to lay mines or disrupt navigation. Therefore, the rules of engagement are now explicit and active.

In parallel, Pete Hegseth confirmed further military preparations. He announced plans to deploy a second aircraft carrier to the region. This deployment is intended to reinforce naval presence and strengthen blockade enforcement.

Moreover, Hegseth stressed that US forces are fully prepared to act immediately. He confirmed that authority has been granted at the highest level. Specifically, President Trump authorised direct strikes on Iranian fast boats. These orders apply if vessels attempt to lay mines or threaten shipping lanes. Additionally, Hegseth stated that forces may “shoot and kill” such vessels if required. As a result, the risk of direct confrontation has increased significantly.

US expands Hormuz blockade, deploys an extra carrier and authorises strikes on Iranian mine vessels

At the same time, US officials have continued to downplay the urgency to end the conflict. Over the past week, statements from Washington have remained consistent. They reject suggestions of pressure for a rapid settlement.

Instead, they emphasise strategic control and operational readiness. Previously, the planned envoy mission suggested a parallel diplomatic track. However, its cancellation has removed that channel. Consequently, only indirect engagement remains possible. Araghchi’s proposal may still serve as a reference point, but no talks are scheduled.

Beyond the immediate region, governments are reacting with caution. Officials in Thailand are closely monitoring developments as tensions rise. The situation is described as nearing a critical point. Meanwhile, Wang Yi visited Bangkok on Friday and Saturday for discussions with Thai officials.

Regional concern rises as Thailand monitors crisis and China faces oil supply risks from Hormuz tensions

However, the visit did little to ease concerns. Furthermore, the crisis is believed to be having a direct impact on China. China previously sourced about 90 per cent of its oil through the Strait of Hormuz. Therefore, any disruption poses a clear risk to supply flows.

In summary, events have accelerated across both diplomatic and military fronts. The United States has halted a planned negotiation effort while increasing pressure at sea.

Meanwhile, Iran has presented a proposal through diplomatic channels without securing engagement. As a result, both tracks remain active but disconnected. Consequently, the situation continues to escalate with no confirmed pathway to talks.

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