Trump predicts US victory in war with Iran hours after attack targeting the President and his entourage

Donald Trump says Iran can call to end the war as he predicts US victory, hours after a gunman storms White House dinner. Suspect, revealed by the media as a Kamala Harris donor, is arrested.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday predicted the United States would emerge victorious in the war with Iran, with his comments coming hours after the American Commander-in-Chief survived what appeared to be an attack at the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington. A 31-year-old suspect, Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California, was arrested at the scene, and the Democratic Party supporter is now under investigation, with his California home raided as the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies probe the attack.

President Donald Trump said Iran can contact the United States to negotiate an end to the war. He made the remarks during an interview on Fox News’ “The Sunday Briefing.” Specifically, he said Iran can come directly or place a call. Moreover, he emphasised that secure communication lines are already available.

“If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us,” Trump said. He added that there are “nice, secure lines” in place. Meanwhile, Trump said he expects the conflict to end very soon. He also said the United States will be the winner. However, he did not outline conditions for ending the war. Nor did he provide a timeline for possible negotiations.

Separately, authorities identified a suspect in a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington. The suspect is 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California. He was arrested Saturday at the scene. According to social media profiles, Allen is a tutor and computer programmer.

Suspect profile reveals education, background, and career details following White House dinner arrest

A LinkedIn profile under his name shows a May 2025 graduation photo. The image appears to match the suspect taken into custody. In that photo, he wears a cap and gown. The profile states he earned a master’s degree in computer science from California State University-Dominguez Hills.

Additionally, a former instructor identified as Tang described Allen as a strong student. He said Allen sat in the front row and paid close attention. Furthermore, he said Allen frequently emailed questions about coursework. He described him as soft-spoken and polite. He also called him a good fellow.

However, Tang said he was shocked by the news. Meanwhile, a Los Angeles television station previously interviewed Allen during his senior year. The segment focused on new technologies for ageing populations. During that interview, Allen presented a prototype emergency brake system for wheelchairs.

At the same time, a video shared by Trump on Truth Social shows the incident unfolding. The footage shows a man charging through a security checkpoint. Subsequently, Secret Service agents subdued the individual.

Security breach unfolds as suspect charges the checkpoint and Secret Service agents move quickly

Reports state the suspect fired a gun during the breach. One officer was struck in the incident. However, the officer was protected by a bulletproof vest. As a result, no fatalities were reported. Authorities confirmed the suspect remains in custody.

Meanwhile, federal campaign finance records provide additional details. They show Allen made a political contribution in 2024. Specifically, he donated $25 to a Democratic Party political action committee. The contribution supported the presidential campaign of Kamala Harris. No further political activity was detailed.

In addition, Allen’s online resume outlines his employment history. It states he worked for C2 Education for six years. The company provides admissions counselling and test preparation services. Moreover, a 2024 Facebook post from the company named him teacher of the month. However, the company did not respond to requests for comment.

Online posts show Allen’s software projects and work history as investigation into the shooting continues

At the same time, online posts attributed to Allen describe software development projects. One post states he developed a video game for the Steam platform. The game is based on molecular chemistry concepts.

Additionally, another post describes work on a “top-down shooter” combat game. The project is set in outer space. No further development details were provided.

However, authorities have not released a motive for the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing. Meanwhile, no additional suspects have been identified. Security procedures at the event are under review. Officials continue to gather evidence. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

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