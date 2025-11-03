Pheu Thai and People’s Party to hold talks to coordinate a no-confidence motion as public unease grows over Cambodian scam networks, grey capital and looming political upheaval, with parliament facing certain dissolution and an imminent general election.

Tentative talks between the Pheu Thai Party and the People’s Party aim to coordinate an opposition strategy, but public unease is mounting as corruption probes and Cambodian scammer networks threaten both the Thai economy and political integrity. The coming weeks could be decisive, with parliament either facing a government no-confidence motion or Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul preemptively dissolving the House, either scenario promising political fireworks.

There are growing signs that the Pheu Thai Party is preparing to engage the People’s Party regarding a no-confidence motion. The motion would directly target the government of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Meanwhile, internal differences remain regarding timing, scope, and strategy.

On Sunday, Rangsiman Rome, a party-list MP and deputy leader of the People’s Party, stated that the motion might wait until December. He has led calls to investigate alleged Cambodia scam centre influence within government ranks. Mr. Rome insisted that constitutional reform should pass parliament on a third reading before collapsing the House of Representatives.

Moreover, the People’s Party has emphasised that corruption networks are the kingdom’s biggest threat. Mr. Rome questioned whether Pheu Thai is fully committed to scrutinising Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow. Thamanat, he noted, played a significant role in the previous coalition government.

Analysts warn Prime Minister Anutin could dissolve the house and prevent any no-confidence motion

At the same time, analysts warn that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul may act preemptively. He could dissolve the House of Representatives under his constitutional prerogative. Such a move would in effect scotch any prospect of a no-confidence motion.

Nevertheless, Pheu Thai has launched outreach efforts. The party has sent Chulaphan Amornvivat, the Chiang Mai MP and newly elected party leader, to negotiate with the People’s Party. Wisut Chainarun, deputy leader of Pheu Thai, confirmed that discussions are underway regarding possible cooperation. He added that ministers under scrutiny are being closely monitored for performance gaps or corruption.

On November 2, 2025, Mr. Wisut elaborated on Pheu Thai’s approach. He explained that party strategists are considering whether to submit the motion at the opening or closing of the House session. Furthermore, he noted that Mr. Chulaphan would negotiate with the People’s Party to determine shared objectives.

Regarding the scope of the motion, Wisut said MPs were tracking ministerial work, as well as former ministers assisting in information gathering. He stressed that no final decision has been made on whether to target the entire Cabinet or specific ministers.

Pheu Thai and People’s Party negotiate strategy and timing while planning coordinated no-confidence heave

When asked about parliamentary dissolution, Mr. Wisut stated that Pheu Thai is ready for a General Election under any circumstances. He stressed that negotiations regarding MP candidates from the Asavahem family are ongoing. These negotiations could help the party expand its presence in constituencies currently without representation.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rome reiterated that the censure motion does not need to wait until January 2026. He emphasised that citizens, rather than political guarantors, are responsible for scrutinising government actions. Mr. Rome said that the inquiry being pursued by his Committee on National Security, Border Affairs, National Strategy, and National Reform focuses on accountability.

However, Mr. Rome welcomed Pheu Thai’s negotiations, stressing that no one has blocked discussions. He insisted that formal planning and strategic discussion are necessary before submitting a motion. He also highlighted corruption and grey capital scams as the priority issues requiring urgent scrutiny.

Regarding Pheu Thai’s willingness to act, Mr. Rome declined to predict. He cited his party’s previous criticism and exposure of Pheu Thai Party-list MP Anusorn Iamsa-ard’s attempts to align with the Kla Tham Party. He added that he could not comment on ongoing relationships or complexities with ministers like Thammanat.

People’s Party continues scrutiny of Deputy Prime Minister and grey networks pushing for accountability

The People’s Party continues to lead the scrutiny of Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow and associated networks. Mr. Rome noted that Bhumjaithai Party members, including the Prime Minister, have yet to provide concrete solutions to the Cambodian scam network crisis. He strongly denied accusations that the People’s Party is not working seriously in scrutinising the government.

In addition, Mr. Rome clarified that no decision has been made regarding whether to launch a debate or to censure individuals versus the entire Cabinet. He said the party remains open to multiple approaches and is willing to engage in discussions.

Analysts have suggested that the People’s Party is targeting Thammanat while sparing Prime Minister Anutin. Mr. Rome rejected this notion, stating that focusing on Thammanat addresses the core issues facing Thailand. He highlighted recent resignations, including Deputy Finance Minister Woraphat Thanyawong, as evidence of systemic failures.

Moreover, Mr. Rome argued that external pressure and political mischaracterisation have not undermined the People’s Party. He cited the lottery scandal, where the party actively raised the issue, as an example of its accountability work. He also emphasised that the guarantor of governance is not the People’s Party alone.

Rome urges citizens and cross-party accountability, while the People’s Party collaborates with Pheu Thai

“Stop asking our party when it will stop being a guarantor,” Mr. Rome said. “Other parties must be held equally accountable. The guarantor is definitely not the People’s Party.” He stressed that citizen participation and cross-party scrutiny are essential to government oversight.

The People’s Party has stated its willingness to collaborate with Pheu Thai on a censure debate. Mr. Rome highlighted that timing, constitutional reform progress, and strategic coordination would inform the motion.

If the no-confidence motion proceeds, it may coincide with clear progress on constitutional reform. Therefore, waiting until January 2026 may be unnecessary. Mr. Rome added that corruption and grey capital networks require meticulous attention. These issues demand scrutiny both strategically and substantively.

Questions regarding Pheu Thai’s connections to Thammanat remain. Mr. Rome declined to comment on these relationships, citing a lack of clear information. He reiterated that the People’s Party continues to play a leading role in monitoring government accountability.

Scrutiny with Thammanat addresses deeper issues and demonstrates the intent of the People’s Party

Mr. Rome further stressed that beginning scrutiny with Thammanat addresses the government’s deeper issues. He noted that multiple connections and ongoing investigations demonstrate the seriousness of the party’s work. “If we truly want to hold this government accountable, starting with Thammanat is the most effective approach,” he said.

He also dismissed claims that the People’s Party is shirking responsibility. “Some parties have as many seats as we do, yet our work is scrutinised unfairly,” he stated. He emphasised that proactive measures, such as raising public awareness on lottery and grey capital issues, demonstrate the party’s diligence.

Furthermore, Mr. Rome said that the party’s accountability efforts have produced tangible results. “We have created waves in Parliament where others have remained passive,” he said. He emphasised the importance of addressing multiple corruption networks and overlapping responsibilities in government.

In addition, Mr. Rome confirmed that formal debates have not yet been scheduled. The People’s Party has not ruled out targeting individuals or the Cabinet as a whole. He emphasised flexibility and the importance of considering multiple strategies.

Analysts note that opposition cooperation and constitutional reform could determine the issue

Observers note that Pheu Thai and the People’s Party are dealing with complex political dynamics. Cooperation may depend on shared strategy, timing, and public perception. Both parties are evaluating potential outcomes in light of the Prime Minister’s prerogative and the possibility of constitutional reform.

Analysts warn that Prime Minister Anutin’s ability to dissolve the House could end everything. Consequently, any motion must account for timing, public support, and the goal of constitutional reform.

The latter has been particularly pursued by the People’s Party. Nonetheless, rising concerns over the Cambodian networks and grey capital are making People’s Party leaders wake up and smell the coffee. In the meantime, coordination between opposition parties could determine the motion’s success or failure.

If a motion is filed, the Prime Minister is precluded from dissolving the House of Representatives. Certainly, it is likely that the government may be defeated, thereby prompting a General Election.

Scrutiny to intensify while Pheu Thai negotiates the extent and timing of opposition collaboration

Moreover, the scrutiny of ministers is intensifying. Alleged misconduct in grey capital networks, oversight failures, and ministerial incompetence remain central issues. The People’s Party has focused on systemic accountability, with the aim of addressing both current and historical failings.

Pheu Thai MPs, including Wisut and Chulaphan, have been tasked with negotiating the extent and timing of potential collaboration.

Observers emphasise that the People’s Party is determined to maintain oversight despite political attacks. Mr. Rome reiterated that accusations of inaction are unfounded. The party’s record shows consistent intervention and initiative, particularly in exposing potential misconduct.

Furthermore, the People’s Party’s continued focus on Thammanat is strategic. Mr. Rome noted that investigations must consider ministerial overlap, prior party connections, and systemic corruption patterns. He asserted that these issues are central to national accountability.

Political climate remains tense as opposition plans No Confidence motion amid ongoing investigations

Finally, Thailand’s political climate remains both tense and potentially explosive. This is certainly not politics or business as usual. Pheu Thai and the People’s Party are negotiating possible collaboration on a no-confidence motion. Timing, constitutional reform, corruption investigations, and ministerial accountability are key factors. Observers are closely monitoring these negotiations.

The next parliamentary session should prove decisive for government stability. Coordination between opposition parties, along with ongoing investigations, will determine whether a no-confidence motion succeeds.

Political analysts emphasise that clarity on the constitutional amendment process, coupled with detailed ministerial oversight, will determine the People’s Party’s direct direction. Both opposition parties face pressure to balance public expectation, political optics and their democratic responsibilities.

Undoubtedly, there is a feeling in the air that something is amiss. For instance, Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of the Thai Rak Thai Party claimed on Sunday that there is a plan for black capital to shape the outcome of the next General Election.

Opposition cooperation and public engagement crucial to confronting corruption from scam networks

Notably, this echoed comments made by Rangsiman Rome and other People’s Party leaders last week. In addition, there is good reason to suspect the government’s bona fides regarding constitutional reform.

The coming weeks could see intense parliamentary clashes, possibly an election being called. Certainly, there are heightened questions about corruption networks. Indeed, the issue is a time bomb that could threaten the whole vista of Thai politics if the extent of underlying corruption is exposed. Analysts predict that opposition coordination and Pheu Thai’s engagement will be crucial to shaping the outcome.

Finally, public participation remains key. The People’s Party continues to assert its role in government oversight. Mr. Rome stressed that citizens, not party guarantors, are ultimately responsible for ensuring accountability.

However, Thai public sentiment is notably marked by general apathy. Indeed, a recent National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) poll for the northeast on Sunday shows over 30% of permanent residents or potential voters could not agree on a favourite political party.

After that, it was the People’s Party. However, there is a feeling among the public that something is amiss since the political crisis of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra erupted in June. In particular, the role of Cambodia in that crisis and in ongoing political manoeuvring is highly disturbing.

