Tense rescue of Russians from a jagged shoreline off a private island near Phuket carried out by Navy

The Royal Thai Navy mounted a night operation on Thursday to rescue four Russian tourists stranded on Maiton Island’s jagged coastline. Their speedboat had run aground, severely damaged, leaving them trapped on the island’s rear cliffs. Navy patrol boat Tor 272 lifted all four to safety, returning them to Phuket unharmed. The rescue was tense and complex, taking several hours in darkness and rough seas, but it was completed successfully, with no injuries or equipment lost.

Maiton Island is a privately owned island with limited visitor access. It is situated approximately 9 km off the southeast coast of Phuket. The island is an idyllic paradise with sandy beaches. However, at its rear, it features steep rocky outgrowths, which is where the Russians ran aground.

Certainly, there have previously been other incidents on this particular shoreline of the small island when boats have travelled too close.

Royal Thai Navy rescues four Russian tourists trapped on rocky slope of Maiton Island late Thursday night

Vice Adm. Weerudom Muangjin, commander of the Third Naval Area and director of the Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3, ordered an immediate rescue. He acted following a distress call at 6:45 p.m. from a Russian man. Meanwhile, the man reported that his companions’ speedboat had grounded behind Maiton Island, roughly 4.6 nautical miles southeast of the Phuket naval pier.

At that time, the tourists, all Russian nationals, had reached the island but were stuck on a steep rocky slope. Their boat could not be moved. Strong waves and hazardous rocks prevented them from leaving the area.

At 7:30 p.m., patrol boat Tor 272 departed the naval pier with a rescue team from the Navy’s Marine Security Division. Upon arrival, the team found the tourists unharmed but unreachable. Rescuers instructed them to remain calm and wait for further assistance.

Patrol boat Tor 272 deploys rescue team for Russians stranded on rocky slope behind Maiton Island

The vessel then returned to base. There, a special operations team was gathered with inflatable rafts, ropes, life vests, lights, food, and drinking water. Afterwards, the team set out again and reached the island at 10:50 p.m.

Working in darkness and rough seas, the team paddled inflatable boats to the tourists. Meanwhile, they brought all four aboard Tor 272 safely. Food and water were provided during the return trip.

The Royal Thai Navy coordinated with medical personnel, police, and tourism assistance officials to meet the tourists at the naval pier. Rear Adm. Sataporn Wajaratrat, chief of staff of the Third Naval Area, and related agencies were present. Finally, the tourists arrived at 12:10 a.m. Friday.

All four were reported safe. They included Ms. Elena, Ms. Kristina, Mr. Alexie, and Mr. Vsevolod. Additionally, one female tourist was treated for shock, while the others were fatigued but unharmed. No navy personnel were injured, and no equipment was damaged.

All four Russian tourists rescued from Maiton Island arrive safely in Phuket with no injuries reported

Vice Adm. Muangjin confirmed the operation followed strict safety protocols. Additionally, he noted that rough seas, rocky slopes, and darkness complicated the rescue. Nevertheless, coordination between naval teams and local authorities ensured success.

Meanwhile, the tourists’ speedboat remained grounded behind Maiton Island. Authorities focused first on human safety due to steep cliffs and strong waves. However, recovery of the vessel was not attempted immediately.

Tor 272 is part of the Third Naval Area Command. The Marine Security Division is trained to conduct maritime rescues in hazardous conditions. Special operations teams carry gear for cliffs, night operations and rough seas.

Throughout the night, communication with the stranded tourists continued. Navy teams guided them on where to stay and how to remain safe. The initial assessment determined the safest approach to reach the rocky slope.

Navy teams coordinate continuously to ensure safe extraction of Russians from hazardous cliffs

During the extraction, inflatable rafts were used to navigate dangerous waves. Additionally, ropes and life vests ensured a secure transfer to the vessel. Lights illuminated the rocky area, allowing the rescue to proceed efficiently. Meanwhile, food and water were supplied to prevent exhaustion or dehydration.

The extraction required paddling inflatable rafts from a safe distance. Teams moved carefully to avoid the jagged rocks. Overall, the operation lasted several hours and involved multiple stages.

Upon arrival at the pier, medical personnel assessed the tourists. Police and tourism assistance staff documented the rescue and assisted with formalities. Finally, officials confirmed that no further medical issues were present.

Maiton Island is located southeast of Phuket. Its steep rocky slopes and surrounding coral reefs make navigation hazardous. Previously, local authorities have warned visitors of risks when approaching by small boats.

Rescue operation on Maiton Island involved coordinated effort under difficult maritime conditions

The rescue demonstrated rapid mobilisation and careful planning under difficult conditions. Coordination among naval units, medical teams, and local authorities ensured a safe outcome. Officials stated that continuous communication and detailed preparation were critical to success.

The operation concluded at 12:10 a.m. Friday. All four tourists were accounted for and safely brought ashore. The Royal Thai Navy resumed normal patrol duties after completing the mission.

Authorities continued to monitor conditions around Maiton Island after the rescue. No further incidents were reported. The Navy confirmed the operation was fully executed without injuries or equipment loss.

The tourists’ safety depended on multiple coordinated actions, including initial assessment, mobilisation of specialised teams, and precise execution of the extraction. The operation emphasised readiness in difficult maritime environments.

