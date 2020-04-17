Special Branch police officer arrested by police in Chachoengsao province on Thursday for acting suspiciously near a Kasikorn Bank branch. The man is still being questioned by Bang Pakong police as a counter-corruption committee is established to look into the affair and the officer’s activities.

A full investigation is underway in Chachoengsao province in south-central Thailand being led by the National Counter Corruption Commission after an arrested man seen acting suspiciously nearly a Kasikorn Bank branch was revealed to be a special branch officer who claimed to be on a mission.

Thailand’s Special Branch is reported to be investigating one of its own officers following his dramatic arrest yesterday in the Bang Pakong District of Chachoengsao Province.

The plain clothes officer triggered the suspicions of local police on Thursday morning after he was spotted loitering in the vicinity of the Bang Wua Branch of the Kasikorn Bank.

Man found to be wearing multiple layers of clothing

The man was found to be wearing multiple layers of clothing and carrying a firearm with several bullet clips and ammunition.

It is believed that officials at Kasikorn Bank were informed by Bang Pokong police at approximately 10.30 am on Thursday that they had identified a suspicious character in the vicinity of the bank.

After police swoop, the man revealed himself to be a special branch officer and claimed to be on a mission

The man was arrested as a large force of police swooped in on him. He was wearing dark clothing and had his face covered with a baseball cap and elaborate face mask.

The suspect told arresting officers that he was, in fact, a special branch officer on a mission. He claimed to be at the scene to observe suspicious actors in the area.

Press told that the officer will face firearms charges

The press was briefed on the incident by deputy police spokesman Police Colonel Kissana Phathanacharoen. He confirmed that the man arrested, who has been confirmed as a member of the special branch, will be facing firearms charges.

It was understood that he was still being held for questioning by Bang Pakong police in relation to their suspicions that his activity may have been linked to a possible bank robbery.

Probe by National Counter Corruption Commission

It is also being reported that a full disciplinary enquiry is going to take place into the incident.

A committee of enquiry has been set up by the National Counter Corruption Commission.

National police chief has urged vigilance in all forces and region relating to the activities of police officers

Police Colonel Kissana reminded the press that the National Police Chief, General Chakthip Chaijinda, has issued orders to all police forces and units to carefully monitor and oversee the activities of all police personnel at this time. The initiative is to preserve discipline within the force and uphold the public’s confidence.

On April 8th, the police chief of Nonthaburi province, Police Major General Paisarn Wongwatcharamongkhol, was detained during a police operation on a gambling den in his own district.

He has since been transferred to an inactive post while an investigation is underway.

Further reading:

Myanmar pair granted bail as CSD police probe the nature of ฿16.5 million in smuggled bags of cash

Big Joke reprimanded and deputy national police chief removed on the Prime Minister’s orders this week

Senior police in Thong Lor removed from duty and facing charges after extortion of arrested French man