Pattaya police officer removed from service arrested and charged with murder following violent outburst

Drunk Pattaya cop arrested for murder after shooting cannabis shop owner dead in Walking Street clash. The victim was shot twice at close range. Officer detained on scene, sacked and now faces multiple criminal charges, including intentional murder.

Top brass in the Royal Thai Police reacted with barely concealed fury and determination after an outrageous shooting by a serving officer in Pattaya on Sunday morning. Former sub-lieutenant Jeerasak Srikattanam, 54, an investigative officer at Pattaya City Police Station, was drinking with friends behind a cannabis shop in South Pattaya when he turned violent. Confronted by the owner, 41-year-old Phattharathorn Jirachokchaikul, he attacked and shot the businessman twice with an 11mm firearm. The victim succumbed shortly afterwards to his wounds. The officer was immediately arrested at the scene by responding police.

A police investigator in Pattaya has been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal shooting near Walking Street early Sunday. The incident followed a drunken argument behind a cannabis shop in South Pattaya.

The shooting occurred at about 1.06 am, although police later placed the response time closer to 1.20 am. Meanwhile, patrol officers were dispatched after reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, they found rescue workers assisting a critically injured man at the scene.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old shop owner Phattharathorn Jirachokchaikul. He had sustained two gunshot wounds beneath his left ribcage. As a result, he collapsed at the scene. Friends and shop staff immediately attempted first aid. However, despite emergency treatment, he later died in hospital. Medical staff were unable to save him.

Suspect identified as police sub lieutenant after fatal shooting during drunken dispute in Pattaya

The suspect was named as Sub Lieutenant Jeerasak Srikattanam, aged 54. He held the rank of police sub-lieutenant and served as a deputy investigation inspector. According to police, he had been drinking with a group behind the cannabis shop.

However, the gathering escalated into a heated argument. CCTV footage later showed him arguing with a man in a white shirt. Subsequently, tensions intensified during the confrontation.

At that point, the victim intervened in an attempt to calm the situation. He raised his hands in a wai gesture. He then attempted to defuse the argument. However, the situation escalated further. The victim tried to disarm the officer during the struggle.

Police said the suspect was carrying an 11-mm handgun. He allegedly fired at close range. As a result, the victim was struck twice and fell.

Victim intervened to calm argument before being shot twice at close range during struggle with officer

Further details indicated the group had been seated together before the dispute. The victim, a friend, and the officer were at the same table. However, the argument intensified rapidly. The officer allegedly attempted to fire at another diner first.

That initial shot missed its target. However, the confrontation escalated immediately afterwards. Another man then tried to disarm the officer. As a result, he was shot and critically injured. He was later confirmed as the same victim who died.

Meanwhile, responding officers confirmed the suspect did not flee. He remained at the scene and was apprehended without resistance. According to Police Colonel Anek Srathongyoo, the Pattaya City Police Station superintendent, the suspect was a serving officer.

He also confirmed the suspect was heavily intoxicated at the time. As a result, the officer was detained immediately after charges were filed. Furthermore, an internal disciplinary panel was established. The case was classified as serious misconduct.

In addition, investigators began reviewing CCTV footage and witness accounts. Evidence collection is ongoing. Investigators are reconstructing the sequence of events. Meanwhile, forensic procedures have begun. The victim’s body has been sent for autopsy. Investigators are also examining the firearm used. Its licensing status remains under review. Furthermore, witness statements are being cross-checked against video evidence.

Police chief orders dismissal as suspect faces multiple charges including homicide and weapons offences

On the same day, Police Major General Pongphan Wongmanithet, the Chonburi police chief, signed an official order concerning the suspect. The directive cited serious disciplinary misconduct. It confirmed the officer was under criminal investigation. Accordingly, the suspect faces multiple charges.

These include intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide. In addition, he faces charges for unlawful possession of a firearm. He is also charged with carrying a weapon in a public place without permission. Furthermore, authorities cited firing a weapon in a populated area without justification.

The order stated that such conduct damages the image of the Royal Thai Police. It also noted that the suspect’s duty was to prevent and suppress crime. However, he now stands accused of committing serious offences himself. Therefore, officials determined he could not remain in service. As a result, he was dismissed from duty pending investigation. The decision took effect immediately.

The dismissal was issued under provisions of the National Police Act B.E. 2565 (2022). Additional regulations from 2004 were also applied. However, the order noted that disciplinary proceedings would take time. Therefore, interim removal was deemed necessary. The suspect retains the right to appeal. He may submit an appeal within 30 days. If unsuccessful, he may file a case with the Administrative Court within 90 days.

National police leadership orders probe and disciplinary crackdown following fatal shooting by officer

Meanwhile, the case has drawn attention from senior police leadership. According to Police Lieutenant General Trairong Phiwphan, Deputy Inspector General of the Royal Thai Police, an investigation was ordered immediately.

He spoke on behalf of Police General Kittirat Phanphet, the police commissioner, and Police General Itthipol Achariyapradit, the Inspector General. Both top officials ordered swift and decisive disciplinary and criminal action. They confirmed that the suspect was a serving police officer.

Therefore, strict legal measures are presently in motion. No exceptions have been indicated. In addition, a review of police supervision has been ordered. Discipline enforcement procedures are also under examination. This review will assess compliance with conduct regulations. It will also examine oversight within the unit.

Meanwhile, the suspect, a now-dismissed police officer, remains in custody. He faces multiple criminal charges, including murder. Authorities confirmed proceedings will follow standard legal channels. However, both criminal and disciplinary processes are moving forward simultaneously. Officials stated the case will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law. Further updates are expected as the investigation continues.

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