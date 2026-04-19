Drug-crazed grandson, 31, charged with attempted murder after brutally attacking his two frail grandmothers, 81 and 87, with a machete and blunt force in Buriram after they refused cash for meth.

A 31-year-old man was arrested by Buriram police on Wednesday in lower northeastern Thailand after violently attacking his two incapacitated elderly grandmothers. One woman suffered injuries after being struck with a machete. The attacks were driven by the man’s chronic methamphetamine addiction. However, the accused, identified as Rangsan or “Jack,” also blamed pressure from caring for his elderly relatives for his outrageous and shocking actions.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after attacking his two elderly grandmothers in Buriram Province, leaving both seriously injured. The incident occurred on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at a house in Moo 2, Lam Plai Mat Subdistrict, Lam Plai Mat District.

The victims were identified as Mrs. Rod, 81, a bedridden patient, and Mrs. Chalaem, 87, a disabled person. Both women were highly vulnerable due to their conditions. However, police said the suspect, Rangsan, also known as “Jack,” lived with them and acted as their caretaker.

In addition, he managed household expenses using funds from elderly and disability allowances.

Suspect attacks vulnerable elderly grandmothers after dispute over money and drug demands escalates

According to investigators, the attack followed a dispute over money. Specifically, the suspect demanded cash to buy methamphetamine. However, both women refused to give him money.

As a result, the argument escalated rapidly. Then, it turned into a violent confrontation involving weapons. Police said Mrs. Chalaem suffered severe head injuries after being attacked with a machete. Meanwhile, Mrs. Rod was beaten with a hard object across her body. Consequently, both victims sustained serious injuries and required urgent medical treatment.

Following the assault, both women were transported to hospital before officers arrived. Therefore, they were not found at the scene during the initial search. However, police later examined the house and collected evidence.

Meanwhile, a neighbour, identified as Mr. A, aged 50, provided additional details. He said the three individuals lived together, with the suspect controlling finances. According to the neighbour, the suspect had a methamphetamine addiction. As a result, money frequently ran out.

Neighbour details suspect’s drug use, financial control, and repeated disputes leading to violent escalation

Furthermore, the neighbour said the suspect often pressured his grandmother to borrow money from neighbours. In addition, arguments between them were frequent and intense. However, previous disputes had not resulted in such severe violence. This time, the situation escalated into a knife-related attack. Therefore, the outcome was significantly more serious than earlier incidents.

After the incident, police arrested the suspect. During questioning, he confessed to carrying out the attack. He said he had no money and felt under pressure. In addition, he claimed stress from caregiving responsibilities.

He also blamed his mother for refusing to help care for the elderly women. As a result, he said stress had accumulated over time. Then, he admitted this led to excessive violence. He expressed regret following his arrest.

However, a background check revealed a history of violent behaviour. Police said the suspect had previously assaulted family members. In addition, he had been prosecuted multiple times. Furthermore, records showed involvement in a prior arson case involving a house fire. Therefore, investigators identified him as a repeat offender with a documented pattern of violence.

Police charge suspect with attempted murder as social media posts of an injured victim spark reaction

Following the arrest, investigators at Lam Plai Mat Police Station filed formal charges. Specifically, he was charged with attempted murder. Legal proceedings are now underway, according to police. Meanwhile, the case drew widespread attention after images were posted on social media. On Friday, April 17, a Facebook page titled “Want to be famous? I’ll make it happen – Return Part 7” shared a photo of one victim.

The image showed an elderly woman with blood covering her head. In addition, the post included a message calling for urgent assistance from authorities.

As a result, social media users reacted strongly. Many criticised the suspect’s actions. Others questioned the handling of the situation. Furthermore, users raised concerns about ongoing drug-related issues.

However, police have not commented on the online reaction. Instead, they confirmed the suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues. Meanwhile, no further updates on the victims’ medical conditions have been released. Hospital officials have not disclosed additional details. In short, both women remain under medical care as authorities proceed with the criminal case against the perpetrator.

The story illustrates Thailand’s severe problem with drug addiction, especially in northeastern and southern provinces in areas decimated by poverty.

Further reading:

Horror in Northeast Thailand. 42 year old son beheads mother with a machete and carries it to a field

Mother of 27-year-old drug addict and husband arrested for his premeditated murder last Monday

UK girl’s dream holiday in Thailand turns into life in a Georgian prison. Courtesy of cannabis smuggling

British cannabis Kingpin arrested at a luxury pad in Bangkok as Ko Samui police smash easy money racket

Massive Pot smuggling racket. Foreign tourists paid and sent to Thailand on holidays. Security threat

Outbound cannabis smuggling smashed by Chiang Mai police this week. Europe and London now targeted

Buriram cannabis factory raided for illegal Vietnamese staff as drugs czar declares a new regime

UK ambassador meets top Thai officials to hear about plans to rein in cannabis as smuggling surges

UK holiday maker to Thailand lands in Heathrow Airport London with £1 million worth of cannabis

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