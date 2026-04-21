22-year-old Russian man dies after falling from a luxury Phuket condominium in Wichit. Police responded at 5.15 pm on Monday, April 20, 2026. Victim found unconscious, given CPR, rushed to hospital, but died under treatment. An investigation led by Wichit Police Station is ongoing. The cause of the fall is still unclear.

A 22-year-old Russian national was found by police Monday evening at the bottom of a condominium complex in central Phuket town. The man was found unconscious, stabilised by medics, and taken to a local hospital. He was admitted under emergency procedures but later died in the intensive care unit. A criminal investigation has been opened by Wichit Police Station, which responded to the incident.

A 22-year-old Russian national died after falling from a luxury condominium in Phuket. The incident occurred on Monday, April 20, 2026, in Wichit Subdistrict, Mueang District, Phuket Province.

At 5:15 PM, police at Wichit Police Station received a report of a foreign tourist falling from a height. Pol. Lt. Purachet Chukaew recorded the report. Subsequently, he informed Pol. Col. Somsak Thongkliang, Superintendent of Wichit Police Station.

In addition, patrol officers and investigative officers were dispatched immediately. The location was confirmed as a condominium in Moo 4, Wichit Subdistrict. Accordingly, emergency response procedures were activated. The report involved a foreign tourist falling from a condominium building.

Russian man dies after falling from luxury Phuket condo as police launch emergency response in Wichit

Upon arrival, officers found a male foreign national lying below the building. Then they confirmed he was unconscious and in critical condition. Subsequently, he was identified as Valeilev Ignevich, aged 22, a Russian national.

In addition, no signs of consciousness were observed at the scene. Emergency personnel immediately performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Meanwhile, officers secured the area beneath the building. Rescue coordination continued at the scene.

Subsequently, responders attempted initial stabilisation. In addition, preparations were made for urgent transport. Accordingly, the patient remained in critical condition throughout the response.

After initial treatment at the scene, rescue teams transported him to Bangkok Hospital Siriroj Phuket. Notably, hospital staff received him under emergency admission procedures. Subsequently, medical teams continued intensive treatment upon arrival. In addition, the patient remained critical during transport.

Officers find unconscious Russian man at Phuket condo and perform CPR before urgent hospital transfer

However, despite medical intervention, he later died at the hospital. Hospital officials confirmed the death shortly after arrival. Meanwhile, medical procedures continued until official confirmation was completed.

Following the death, investigators coordinated with forensic doctors from Vachira Phuket Hospital. Then a post-mortem examination was ordered under legal procedure. Subsequently, forensic protocols were initiated for the case.

In addition, the Tourist Police were informed of the incident. Meanwhile, the International Affairs Division became involved in coordination. Notification procedures to the Russian Embassy were initiated. Accordingly, official communication channels were used for embassy notification. Subsequently, investigators began reviewing initial evidence from the scene.

Phuket police probe ongoing as cause of fall remains unclear and condo evidence review continues

However, the cause of the fall has not yet been determined. Later, investigators confirmed that the inquiry remains ongoing.

Subsequently, officers examined the condominium area where the incident occurred. In addition, evidence collection at the scene continued.

Meanwhile, police maintained the case under active investigation status. Significantly, forensic findings were awaited for further analysis. Accordingly, agencies continued coordination across medical and legal units. Finally, the case remains under investigation by Wichit Police Station in Phuket.

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