Night rescue drama on Mount Ego as five stranded tourists are saved from steep, dark terrain in Phetchaburi Province, with one man unconscious and carried down by stretcher in a one-hour operation.

A rescue expedition on Mount Ego in Phetchaburi Province on Saturday used portable generators and lighting to reach a group of tourists stranded on the elevated site in Khao Yoi District. It is reported that five tourists, all from the province, had climbed the mountain earlier that day. On the way down, one suffered a seizure and lost consciousness. The rescue party spent over an hour guiding four tourists down the slope while the injured man was carried down on a stretcher.

Rescue workers in Thailand brought five stranded tourists down from a mountain summit in Phetchaburi Province late on Saturday, April 18, 2026. The operation unfolded in darkness on steep terrain, and one tourist was unconscious.

At 9:00 PM, the Sawang Sanphetthammasathan Foundation received an emergency request reporting five tourists stranded on Mount Ego. The summit rises more than 900 meters above sea level. The site is located in Moo 3, Nong Chumphol Subdistrict, within Khao Yoi District.

Immediately, rescue teams were dispatched with lighting equipment, generators, and high-altitude rescue gear. In addition, volunteer personnel joined the response, and the ascent began shortly after mobilisation.

Rescuers battle darkness and steep terrain using generators and spotlights to reach the stranded group

However, conditions on the mountain were severe and restrictive. The terrain was rocky, steep, and uneven, while the path was narrow and extremely dark. Therefore, rescuers relied on generators to power spotlights, which guided their movement upward.

Meanwhile, the team advanced carefully, navigating sharp inclines and unstable surfaces. As a result, progress was slow and required constant coordination. The climb continued under artificial light until they reached the summit.

At the summit, rescuers located all five tourists. One of them, Mr. Jitipat, 21, was unconscious, while his last name was withheld. The remaining four were alert but stranded. They were identified as Mr. Chatchawan, 20, Mr. Phawadon, 20, Mr. Techit, 20, and Mr. Kantinon, 20.

All five are residents of Phetchaburi Province. Rescuers immediately assessed the unconscious man and placed him on a stretcher board. Then, they prepared for a controlled descent by securing ropes to large trees along the route. These ropes provided stability on steep sections and reduced the risk of slipping.

Careful descent begins as rescuers secure ropes and guide four tourists while carrying one on stretcher

Next, the team began moving down the mountain with caution. The unconscious tourist was carried on the stretcher by multiple rescuers, while the other four were guided on foot. However, the descent remained hazardous due to steep terrain and limited visibility.

In addition, rescuers maintained a slow and controlled pace to prevent accidents. Each step required coordination and balance, especially along narrow sections. Despite these challenges, the team continued the descent without interruption.

After approximately one hour, the rescuers reached the base of the mountain. All five tourists were brought down successfully, and no additional injuries were reported during the operation. Subsequently, medical personnel transported the group to Khao Yoi Hospital.

The unconscious tourist received immediate attention, while the others were admitted for observation. All five remain under close medical supervision, and authorities have not released further details on their conditions.

According to Mr. Chatchawan, the group began their hike earlier that afternoon. They travelled to Phetchaburi Province to explore a nature trail on Mount Ego. At around 2:00 PM, they started ascending the mountain. However, the incident occurred during their descent when Mr. Jitipat suddenly fainted. His friends attempted to provide first aid and allowed him to rest while monitoring his condition.

Tourists call for help after a friend collapses, as rescuers respond quickly and reach the summit at night

When his condition did not improve, they contacted rescue services for assistance. As a result, the Sawang Sanphetthammasathan Foundation coordinated the response and dispatched teams without delay.

Meanwhile, the group remained at the summit in darkness while waiting for help. The unconscious man did not regain consciousness before rescuers arrived. Authorities have not confirmed the cause of the fainting, and medical evaluation is ongoing. No further updates have been issued at this stage.

Overall, the rescue was carried out successfully without fatalities or further injury. All five tourists were removed safely. The operation relied on lighting equipment, rope systems, and coordinated movement across steep terrain. Finally, officials have not announced further action, and the mountain remains a popular hiking location within Khao Yoi District.

Mount Ego is the highest mountain in Phetchaburi Province. It is popular for trekking, with regular visitors following a trail to the top. The mountain top offers visitors stunning views, making it an attractive and important day out.

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