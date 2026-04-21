Nine killed, including four children, as an overloaded pickup carrying 22 relatives plunged off Nan’s notorious Huai Yen Curve. Family returning from a fishing trip, five still injured. Police probe downhill crash at a known black spot after vehicle loses control.

Nine people died in a horrific accident last Saturday, April 18, in Thailand’s Nan province at the notorious Huai Yen Curve. The death toll included four children and several local students, all from the same extended family. Police are investigating the crash. It has been confirmed that the vehicle was carrying 22 people, many in the rear of the pickup, when the accident occurred.

Nine people were killed and five others injured after a pickup truck crashed off a steep mountain road in Nan province on Saturday evening. The accident occurred at about 6pm on the Pua–Doi Phu Kha highway in tambon Sila Laeng, Pua district. According to police, the crash site was near kilometre marker 8+700 along a well-known, dangerous stretch.

The vehicle involved was a Toyota Hilux Revo travelling downhill. It was driven by Ichalet Yodon, 47. At the time, the pickup was carrying 21 passengers.

All were relatives from Baan June Moo 4 village in tambon Pa Klang. Earlier, the group had spent the day fishing in the Bo Kluea district. However, the return journey ended abruptly on the descent.

Vehicle loses control on Huai Yen Curve, plunges off steep slope, killing nine family members in Nan

As the vehicle approached the Huai Yen Curve, it lost control on the steep section. It first struck a guardrail. Then, it veered off the roadway and plunged down the slope. As a result, passengers riding in the rear tray suffered immediate impact. Five people died at the scene. All had been seated in the open back of the truck.

Meanwhile, six others were injured and taken to a local hospital. However, three were declared dead on arrival. Subsequently, a ninth victim died on Sunday. The confirmed death toll rose to nine. Among the dead were four students aged between eight and 15. The remaining victims were adults, bringing the total to five women and four men.

Police identified the deceased as Sri Phanason, 56, Son Phanason, 56, and Chaliao Phanason, 56. Also among the dead were Nanticha Phanason, 15, and Worawatch Phanason, 11. In addition, Woranya Phanason, 10, and Naphat Chaiya, 8, were killed.

Furthermore, Lord Phanason, 56, and Khomkhai Phanason, 53, were confirmed dead. All nine victims had been travelling in the rear tray at the time of the crash.

Emergency response underway as injured rushed to hospital as victims were recovered from crash site

Meanwhile, five people survived with injuries, although their conditions were not disclosed. Emergency services responded shortly after the crash was reported. Rescue teams recovered bodies from the wreckage and nearby area. The injured were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

According to local residents, the Huai Yen Curve is a known accident black spot. Crashes occur there frequently, involving both local drivers and tourists. Notably, the curve lies along a prolonged downhill section. It is located near the end of a steep descent before flatter terrain.

As vehicles descend, braking systems are placed under sustained strain. Consequently, brakes can overheat during extended downhill travel. This reduces braking efficiency and control. In some cases, drivers experience complete brake failure, residents said.

Police probe ongoing as overloaded pickup and road conditions are examined after fatal Nan crash

However, police have not confirmed the exact cause of the crash. The investigation remains ongoing. Officers are examining the vehicle, including its braking system. In addition, authorities are reviewing road conditions at the time. No details on weather or visibility have been released.

The pickup was carrying 22 people, exceeding typical capacity. Many passengers were seated in the open rear tray. However, police did not comment on whether this contributed to the severity of casualties. Meanwhile, investigators are continuing to gather evidence and interview survivors.

Local schools later announced their deepest condolences and mourning for the loss suffered by the community. Nan is known for its highland roads. Despite being dangerous because of curves and notable accident black spots, they are also noted for their beauty. On Saturday, Mr. Ichalet survived the accident. He had been ferrying the family back from a day’s fishing in the picturesque Bo Kluea district in eastern Nan.

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