Top Banks report muted profit growth in the first quarter of 2026 with top players losing ground sharply

Thai banks’ profits stall as margins shrink and risks rise. Top lenders post sharp drops, while war fears, rate cuts and weak income trends cloud the outlook. Rising costs and inflation add pressure as growth slows and uncertainty deepens.

More evidence has emerged of deteriorating dynamics in the Thai economy, reflected in first-quarter 2026 bank results. Overall profitability edged up; however, the country’s two largest lenders posted sharp profit drops of 12.4% and 18.5%, with narrowing interest margins and weaker non-interest income. The shift comes as Bank of Thailand governor Vitai Ratanakorn begins to assert influence, pressing banks to address chronic economic problems. Notably, these results exclude the impact of the Middle East war, even as banks have already raised reserves for losses expected in the second quarter.

Thailand’s main retail banks reported marginal profit growth in the first quarter of 2026, with overall expansion below 1%. As a result, earnings momentum slowed sharply across the sector. Notably, Bangkok Bank reported a 12.4% decline in net profit, while Siam Commercial Bank posted an 18.5% drop.

Consequently, the country’s two largest lenders underperformed early in the year. Meanwhile, sector-wide results reflected weakening core income trends and growing external risks.

Across the banking system, net interest income declined at several institutions as policy rate cuts took effect. At the same time, net interest margins narrowed sharply, reducing lending profitability. In addition, non-interest income weakened across multiple banks due to lower investment gains and reduced loan-related fees. Therefore, secondary income streams failed to offset declines in core lending income. As a result, profitability came under sustained pressure despite isolated gains at some lenders.

Margins compress as Thai banks post weak growth amid falling income and rising external risks

However, first-quarter results did not fully capture the impact of geopolitical tensions. The Middle East conflict intensified toward the end of the period. Consequently, risk exposure increased but remained only partially reflected in earnings. According to bank executives, these tensions are expected to persist.

Therefore, economic uncertainty has increased, with implications for future operating performance. In particular, rising energy and logistics costs are adding inflationary pressure across the economy.

Kasikornbank reported net profit of 14.6 billion baht, marking a 6.35% year-on-year increase. However, this figure included a one-off compensation gain of 1.45 billion baht. Excluding this item, net profit declined by 2.99%.

Therefore, the underlying performance weakened. Meanwhile, net interest income fell by 9.79%, reflecting pressure on lending margins. In contrast, non-interest income rose by 28.4%. Even so, this increase did not fully offset declines in core income. Kattiya Indaravijaya stated that results did not yet reflect geopolitical risks, noting that tensions emerged late in the quarter. Furthermore, she warned that prolonged instability would heighten uncertainty and weigh on future performance.

Geopolitical risks rise as the Middle East conflict begins to weigh on Thai banks’ outlook and earnings

Similarly, Krungthai Bank reported net profit of 12.4 billion baht, up 6.2% year-on-year. Meanwhile, loan growth reached 2.4% from the end of 2025, driven by government, corporate, and housing segments.

However, net interest margin declined by 15.8%, reflecting lower rates. In contrast, fee income increased by 13.9%, supported by wealth management services. Therefore, diversified income streams provided partial support, although margin pressure remained evident.

In contrast, SCB X reported a net profit of 10.1 billion baht, representing an 18.5% decline year-on-year. Consequently, the bank recorded one of the sharpest contractions among major lenders.

The decline was driven by lower net interest income and reduced investment gains. Moreover, net interest margin fell by 13.7%, reflecting the impact of policy rate cuts. However, fees and other income increased by 17.7%, with growth across all major categories. Even so, these gains were insufficient to offset declines in core income.

Arthid Nanthawithaya described the quarter as challenging, citing the prolonged Middle East conflict. Furthermore, he pointed to higher import costs and headwinds affecting the export and tourism sectors.

Diverging bank results show fee income growth offsetting weaker margins, but not stopping profit declines

Elsewhere, Bank of Ayudhya reported net profit of 8.61 billion baht, up 14.4% year-on-year. This growth was driven by stronger net interest and non-interest income. Specifically, improved loan yields supported earnings, while consolidation of its auto loan subsidiary added to interest-earning assets.

Therefore, the bank outperformed several peers during the quarter. Meanwhile, TMBThanachart Bank posted a net profit of 5.17 billion baht, rising 1.4% year-on-year. Growth was supported by non-interest income. However, the bank signalled a softer outlook, citing the impact of Middle East tensions on consumption, investment, exports, and tourism.

Across the sector, common trends remained clear. Net interest margins declined broadly, reflecting lower policy rates. As a result, lending income weakened across most institutions. At the same time, reduced investment gains further constrained earnings. Therefore, banks increasingly relied on fee-based income to stabilise results. However, such income proved insufficient to fully offset core pressures.

Central bank policy shift pushes Thai banks to address debt, credit access and structural weaknesses

In particular, he highlighted the country’s high household debt and limited access to credit for small businesses. Furthermore, he has shown openness to lower interest rates, although decisions remain with the Monetary Policy Committee. Even so, the governor continues to influence policy direction.

As a result, lower interest rates have become a defining feature of the operating environment. Consequently, banks face reduced interest income and compressed margins. In turn, profitability remains under pressure. At the same time, authorities are encouraging greater credit expansion. Therefore, banks are expected to play a more active role in supporting economic activity.

External risks have intensified alongside domestic challenges. Thailand remains heavily dependent on Middle East energy imports, with more than half of crude oil sourced from the region. Therefore, the economy is vulnerable to supply disruptions and price volatility.

Moreover, rising energy and logistics costs are increasing inflationary pressures. As a result, businesses face higher operating costs, while households experience rising living expenses. Consequently, loan demand and repayment capacity may weaken.

Markets fall as Thailand’s outlook shifts, while reserves stay strong despite weaker growth forecasts

Financial markets have responded to these developments. The banking sector index has declined more than 5% from its February peak. This reflects investor concern over earnings prospects and rising risks. Meanwhile, Moody’s has revised Thailand’s outlook from negative to stable. This indicates some resilience in underlying conditions, despite weaker growth expectations.

At the same time, fiscal policy remains in focus. The government plans to borrow 500 billion baht while maintaining the 70% public debt ceiling under the State Fiscal and Financial Disciplines Act 2018. Therefore, borrowing will remain within established limits. However, increased fiscal activity reflects the need to support economic conditions.

In addition, the International Monetary Fund has reduced Thailand’s GDP growth forecast for 2026 to 1.5% from 1.6%. Consequently, expectations for economic expansion have weakened. This reflects both domestic structural issues and external uncertainties. Therefore, banking sector performance is likely to remain constrained.

Despite these pressures, Thailand retains strong financial buffers. International reserves stand at approximately $290 billion, including $39.8 billion in gold. Therefore, the country maintains significant protection against external shocks. Moreover, these reserves support currency stability and investor confidence.

Inflation risks rise as war impact builds while Thai banks brace with higher reserves and weaker outlook

Meanwhile, the central bank has introduced targeted measures to address structural challenges. These include retail debt restructuring programmes and expanded SME lending initiatives. In addition, authorities are managing currency volatility and strengthening oversight of financial flows. Consequently, the regulatory environment has tightened.

Overall, the first quarter of 2026 reflects a banking sector under pressure. Profit growth has slowed, while margins have narrowed. At the same time, external risks have increased and policy direction has shifted.

Therefore, the operating environment has become more complex. Looking ahead, profitability is expected to remain constrained as banks navigate lower rates, geopolitical risks, and structural economic challenges.

Analysts have already noted strengthened reserves by the banks in response to the outbreak of the Middle East war. Again, it will be overborrowed households and the small business sector that will feel the brunt. The war has caused energy costs and inflation in Thailand to spike. No one knows for sure what the extent of the impact will be. However, it is projected that inflation for 2026 could rise to 3.5% from a previous contraction of 0.54% in the period before the war erupted.

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