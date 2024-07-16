six-vietnamese-tourists-found-dead-at-a-luxury-city-centre-hotel-in-the-pathumwan-area-of-bangkok

Shocking incident in central Bangkok sees six bodies found by police. The party of three women and there men may have committed suicide.

Shocking reports are emerging from central Bangkok of six fatalities in an incident at a luxury city centre hotel. Top city police officers rushed to the scene on Tuesday afternoon. Details of the tragedy involving six Vietnamese tourists are awaited.

Metropolitan Police Bureau officers on Tuesday were responding to an incident at a luxury city centre hotel in Bangkok.

It is reported that the bodies of six tourists were found at the scene.

At length, reports suggest that their suitcases were seen outside their accommodation. The six were found deceased inside.

In addition, further reports from the scene suggest that the deaths may be related to some sort of poisoning.

Metropolitan Police Bureau Chief at the scene

Police Lieutenant General Thiti Saengsawang rushed to the scene along with forensic experts from the bureau.

In brief, reports suggest that the deceased were Vietnamese. Significantly, some held Vietnamese passports while others were Vietnamese American.

The hotel is located in the Ratchaprasong area of the capital.

This is an extremely popular shopping and tourism district in the Pathumwan district.

In addition, Police Major General Noppasin Poolsawat, the deputy Metropolitan Police chief, was also seen at the scene.

Hotel identified as the 5-star Granbd Hyatt Erawan in Bangkok. The six were guests due to check out on Tuesday

On Tuesday evening, the hotel was confirmed as the five-star Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in Bangkok. Certainly, it is one of the capital’s top hotels.

Previously, officers at Lumpini Police Station responded to the discovery. Investigators later identified the deceased as two Vietnamese individuals with US nationality and four Vietnamese nationals.

No injuries were visible on the remains. However, it was later confirmed that they died of poisoning.

Undeniably, police are baffled by the grim find. Notably, one angle being looked at by police is whether the six were poisoned or took their own lives.

Later Police Lieutenant General Thiti revealed that police were dealing with a murder probe.

The six died from cyanide poisoning.

Food was ordered and left uneaten while one body was found with a head wound. Investigators believe the victim fell down suddenly.

Deceased ranged in age from 37-56, three men and three women. The group took tea and coffee before they died

For instance, police have revealed that the six took tea and coffee in the room where they were found. The deceased include three men and three women. In short, they ranged in age from 37 to 56 years old.

Police Lieutenant General Thiti told reporters that there was no trace of a fight or conflict at the scene.

Nontheless, late on Tuesday, it was reported that CCTV footage was being scoured by police.

In short, a seventh party member is suspected of murder.

Police Major General Theeradet Thumsuthee, a Metropolitan Police Bureau lead investigator, said it appeared the six people died of poisoning.

Investigators furthermore noted that their bags were packed. The party was due to check out of the hotel on Tuesday.

At this time, the investigative team is looking for a motive for what happened.

