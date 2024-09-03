Ung Ing’s cabinet faces early opposition from Thailand’s right wing, with critics targeting the new Defence Minister. Amid cabinet reshuffle speculation, concerns have arisen over Deputy PM Phumtham Wechayachai’s past ties and military dissatisfaction, as new threats loom for Paetongtarn’s government in dangerous waters.

On Tuesday, the new cabinet was sent for royal endorsement. There have been a number of changes, such as the withdrawal of Deputy Minister of the Interior Chada Thaiset and the replacement of Sutin Klangsaeng as Minister of Defence. Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is set to assume the role, as reports of dissatisfaction from within the army ranks are being rejected as disinformation. Certainly, opposition from the right wing is a reality. At this time, former National Security Council member in the 2006 junta, General Somjet Boonthanom, has voiced concerns about the kingdom’s proposed new defence minister.

Thailand’s youngest Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, on Tuesday confirmed that her government or cabinet had been finalised. Ms. Paetongtarn, or Ung Ing, told reporters that the list will now be sent for royal endorsement.

The list is presently being forwarded to the palace by acting Prime Minister’s Office Secretary-General Dr. Prommin Lertsuridej.

After it is confirmed, there will be a swearing-in ceremony. Afterwards, the new cabinet will hold its first meeting to approve the new government policy statement. In short, this is a constitutional requirement.

New government expected to clarify Digital Wallet scheme as last-minute cabinet changes stir concerns

In the policy statement, it is expected that the new government’s plan for the Digital Wallet giveaway will be made clear. Certainly, it is expected that an existing ฿122 billion budget will be quickly dispersed under the scheme in cash.

At length, it is understood that the government will use the proven social welfare card scheme established during General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s tenure in office.

Certainly, there have been a number of last-minute changes to the cabinet lineup, particularly over concerns about political hostage-taking. Presently, the new government is known to be at odds with the official Palang Pracharat Party. The former ruling party, led by General Prawit Wongsuwan, has been demoted to the opposition benches.

Nevertheless, General Prawit remains a powerful political adversary. On Tuesday, the 21 MPs of the party who broke off with outgoing Minister of Agriculture Thamanat Prompow significantly moved seats in parliament. The MPs are now more formally aligned with the Pheu Thai Party.

Deputy PM Phumtham Wechayachai set to replace Sutin Klangsaeng amid concerns of military dissatisfaction

At the same time, because of fears of a challenge to Prime Minister Paetongtarn, similar to the dismissal of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, key figures have stepped down.

As well as Mr. Thamanat, who is not in the new lineup, Bhumjaithai Party Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaiset has stepped down in favour of his daughter, Ms. Sabeeda Thaiset.

Certainly, a key change in the last week is that Minister of Defence Sutin Klangsaeng is thought to be out. The outgoing minister is finalising a new list of army appointments.

However, he has been linked to controversial reports suggesting dissatisfaction in the army ranks over an anti-coup law. In brief, the new law empowers the Minister of Defence and the government to remove army officers by executive order.

Deputy PM Phumtham rejects military dissatisfaction talk and takes on oversight of the Royal Thai Police

However, in recent days, Mr. Sutin hit back at such reports. He said they were disinformation and indeed dangerous journalism. He called for more responsible reporting from the media.

Nonetheless, there is some controversy also about his proposed replacement.

It appears that Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is set to take on the role. Furthermore, the current acting prime minister is also to take over the management of the Royal Thai Police. This certainly will make him a powerful figure in the new government.

However, reports also suggest that older, former army top brass have privately expressed disapproval of the appointment. Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham was formerly associated with the Communist Party of Thailand and an internal insurgency. This movement was loathed by the military for decades before a 1980 amnesty.

Thailand in the 1970s was dealing with Southeast Asia’s second-largest communist insurgency. After the 1980 offers of amnesty and cash payments to former Communist Party members, over 80,000 fighters surrendered.

Former Communist ties of Deputy PM Phumtham raise concerns among military and political figures

Afterwards, the Thai government paid out tens of millions of dollars in cash payments to these former rebels. It is thought that the deal was brokered via the Communist Party in Beijing. Certainly, it coincided with Thailand establishing diplomatic relations with Beijing on July 1st, 1975.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai was a member of the Communist Party of Thailand from 1977 to 1978. Thereafter, he joined the Democrat Party. This week, a former security official in the National Security Council of 2006 warned against the appointment.

General Somjet Boonthanom, a former senator, accused Minister Phumtham of being linked with the communist insurgency of the 1970s. The deputy prime minister is a Thaksin loyalist and Pheu Thai Party stalwart. Additionally, he was a former Chief Executive Officer of Thaksin Shinawatra’s Shin Corporation from 1997 to 1998.

Deputy PM Phumtham defends his past, promises to focus on building strong ties with the present military

Certainly, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham denies all this. The well-known Pheu Thai Party politician is known to be close to China. However, he says that in the 1970s, he was devoted to his studies. Certainly, the minister graduated with a degree from Chulalongkorn University in 1975.

On Tuesday, Mr. Phumtham pointed to his five decades of public service. He dismissed the reports as being linked to his days as a university student.

“What I am doing today is based on the people and the country. I believe that I have the characteristics of not conflicting with anyone. I believe in the intentions of all parties, especially the military. If we wish well for what is beneficial to the country and the people, we will not have any conflict. If I am in the Ministry of Defense, I will make the military an army that can be with the people. It will help them in times of hardship. I ask you to wait and see how it goes. As a person, I can talk to soldiers from all branches.”

On Tuesday, he promised that if offered the role of Minister of Defence, he would focus on building a strong army.

Political fronts open as right-wing opposition and former protest leaders challenge Paetongtarn’s government

Nevertheless, a new political front and angle of attack against the new government has already opened up. It comes with dangerous signs of political ferment coming from a range of sources, including former leaders of the Democrat Party who do not approve of the new government, the country’s right-wing, and former protest movement leaders.

Certainly, unlike Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s government last year, this new government looks like it is facing troubled waters.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra herself was clear that her new government would have no honeymoon period. Undeniably, she was referring to economic challenges, but she cannot help but be aware of the opposition being formed against her and her father in Thailand’s troubled political waters.

“We cannot afford to enjoy a honeymoon period. We will have to continue what former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was doing,” she said.

In the meantime, Deputy Phumtham predicted that the new cabinet would be fully functional sometime between the 18th and 21st of September.

A spokesperson for the Council of State confirmed on Tuesday that it had clarified questions regarding members of the cabinet. However, it suggested that it had not reviewed each proposed minister being sent forward by the government.

This new cabinet is as follows:

Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister

Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence (Security Affairs and the Royal Thai Police)

Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior

Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy

Pichai Chunhavajira, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport

Somsak Thepsutin, Minister of Public Health

Police Colonel Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice

Surawong Thienthong, Minister of Tourism and Sports

Prasert Chantararuangthong, Minister of Digital Economy and Society

Maris Sengiampong, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Labor

Ms. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives

Chalermchai Sri-on, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment

Police General Phermpoon Chidchob, Minister of Education

Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Social Development and Human Security

Ms Supamas Issaraphakdi, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation

Ekkanat Promphan, Minister of Industry

Pichai Naripthaphan, Minister of Commerce

Chulaphan Amornvivat, Deputy Minister of Finance

Sudawan Wangsupakitchkosol, Minister of Culture

Sabeeda Thaiset, Deputy Minister of Interior

Songsak Thongsri, Deputy Minister of Interior

Ms Theerarat Samrejvanich, Deputy Minister of Interior

Itthi Sirilatthayakorn, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives

Akkara Prompao, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives

Surasak Pancharoenworakul, Deputy Minister of Education

Ms. Pimpattra Wichakul, Deputy Minister of Finance

Paophum Rojanasakul, Deputy Minister of Finance

Suchart Chomklin, Deputy Minister of Commerce

Napintorn Srisanpang, Deputy Minister of Commerce

Decha Isam Khaothong, Deputy Minister of Public Health

General Nattapol Nakphanit, Deputy Minister of Defense

Mr. Surapong Piyachote, Deputy Minister of Transport

Ms Manaporn Charoensri, Deputy Minister of Transport

Ms Jiraporn Sindhuprai, Prime Minister’s Office Minister

Chousak Sirinil, Prime Minister’s Office Minister

