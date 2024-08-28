Thailand’s political turmoil deepens as old rivalries resurface. Pheu Thai expels Palang Pracharat, as the new government slowly forms amid ongoing fears of instability and the influence of Thaksin Shinawatra. Economic struggles add to the crisis.

The political undercurrents between the Palang Pracharat Party and the Pheu Thai Party erupted into public view on Tuesday. On Tuesday evening, following an MPs meeting earlier in the day, Pheu Thai decided to expel the former ruling party led by General Prawit Wongsuwan, which supported General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government from 2019 to 2023. The Democrat Party is tipped to join the government, as well as Minister of Agriculture Thamanat Prompow’s faction, comprising the majority of Palang Pracharat Party MPs.

However, the tug-of-war between Pheu Thai de facto figurehead Thaksin Shinawatra and General Prawit is set to continue.

Indeed, there are fears that the 2017 Constitution and Thailand’s political legacy from the 2006 and 2014 coups may still be at play. The country is facing not only a challenging economic situation verging on crisis but also a potential political crisis.

In short, the same divisions which have underpinned Thailand for nearly twenty years are still at play.

Thailand’s political crisis rumbles on with news on Tuesday that the Pheu Thai Party executive has chosen to exclude the Palang Pracharat Party from the government.

The decision comes following a meeting of party MPs on Tuesday, at which deeply held concerns were expressed about the removal of former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin this month by the Constitutional Court. Furthermore, the failure of General Prawit, who is an MP, to vote for the Pheu Thai prime ministerial nominee was also cited.

Pheu Thai leaders finalise cabinet list while political progress remains slow as Thailand’s challenges grow

In short, there is a body of opinion that blames the ouster of the ex-Prime Minister on elements within the Palang Pracharat Party, in particular, party leader General Prawit Wongsuwan.

The former ruling party was the vehicle that returned General Prayut Chan Ocha to power after the 2019 General Election, the first under the 2017 Constitution.

Even before the court’s decision, this was a view aired indirectly by the party’s de facto leader, ex-Premier Thaksin Shinawatra. The decision comes as it appears that Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra or Ung Ing’s cabinet list has been finalised.

Significantly, the Minister of Finance, Pichai Chunhavajira, retains his post, in addition to the Minister of Defence, Sutin Klangsaeng. Both these decisions will boost confidence in the government.

In particular, the cabinet is to see the retention of the economic ministerial team that has been in place since April. Certainly, despite the economic challenges faced by the country, it seems to have made some progress. Howver, even so, Mr Pichai warns of a potential crisis, in particular, as investment and growth may be slowing. Certainly, Thailand’s private business sector is experiencing a liquidity crisis.

However, the process of putting a new government in place is dragging on. At length, it is thought that a new government and acting Prime Minister will not be in place until the third week of September.

Before that, the cabinet must be submitted for royal endorsement, sworn in, and the new Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, must make a policy statement to parliament.

Mounting concerns over the 2017 Constitution as Thailand’s governance faces continued instability

In the meantime, there are growing concerns about the viability of the 2017 Constitution. Following the dissolution of the Move Forward Party this month, followed by the removal of Mr. Srettha Thavisin, the country’s governance has been thrown into disarray.

The former PM was removed following a case brought by 40 unelected former senators. These were hand-picked in 2019 by the military junta in which General Prawit was a key player.

Afterwards, there is still a case being pursued against 44 MPs from the new People’s Party by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). In addition, on Monday, a wide-ranging complaint was lodged anonymously with the Election Commission.

In short, it is against the Pheu Thai Party and calls for the core party of government to be disbanded.

Certainly, while party leaders and key figures have dismissed the move, there is nervousness. The complaint cites the decisive nature of the Constitutional Court judgement in relation to Mr. Srettha. In short, it suggests that the party is being influenced by a third party. Of course, that person is Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra.

Protest leaders and political demagogues increasingly target Thaksin’s influence and power as tensions rise

There is little doubt among Pheu Thai Party loyalists where this move comes from. Furthermore, there is a growing sense of frustration rising from well-known protest figures against the high-profile nature of Mr. Thaksin.

Unfortunately for the former government leader, it cannot be disguised that he is one of Thailand’s most able politicians and undoubtedly one of the country’s most successful prime ministers.

As in 2006 and 2014, noises are beginning to be heard against the influence of Mr. Thaksin.

In particular, former United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) protest leader Jatuporn Prompan and former monk-turned-activist Phra Buddha Issara, now known as Mr. Suwit Thongprasert, have set off a clamour against Mr. Thaksin’s influence. Both are linked to protest movements coming from both sides of the former red and yellow divide. Indeed, both have also been jailed for their activism.

Just as in 2006 and 2014, there has also been a suspicion of some invisible force behind such protest activities. Certainly, at this time, it appears as if history may be repeating itself.

Thailand’s economic struggles deepen amid Political Instability and growing Chinese encroachment

At length, this is happening to a country already economically weakened by decades of political instability. In particular, this year, Thailand’s economy is facing a new wave of economic challenges.

For instance, due to a lack of private and foreign investment, the country’s manufacturing base is no longer able to respond to international demands. In addition, up to 30 manufacturing centres are being undermined by both cheaper Chinese products and Chinese-owned operations establishing themselves in the country.

Industry leaders in the last few weeks have begun to discover that Chinese encroachment is also impacting the export sector and significantly, supporting industries for foreign tourism.

New ministerial appointments signal political shifts as key figures are replaced in the cabinet reshuffle

On Tuesday evening, the Secretary-General of Pheu Thai, Mr. Surawong Thienthong, announced the decision of the executive committee. Mr. Surawong is an MP for Sa Kaeo Province and is tipped as the new Minister of Tourism and Sports.

At length, an invitation will be sent to the Palang Pracharat Party faction led by Minister of Agriculture Thamanat Prompow and the Democrat Party to join the government. At this time, it is already decided that Mr. Thamanat’s brother Akkara will take his place.

Mr. Akkara will be a Deputy Minister of Agriculture, while Democrat Party leader Chalermchai Sri-on will be the Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment. Notably, this was the position held by Deputy Prime Minister Pathcharawat Wongsuwan, General Prawit’s brother, in the outgoing government.

Ethical standards rise as controversial figure is ousted from the Thai government, new cabinet emerges

Significantly, Mr. Thamanat Prompow is out of the cabinet.

In short, his controversial history linked with a drug conviction in Australia, has become an impediment. Certainly, this is due to the wide-ranging judgement issued by the Constitutional Court on August 14th. In short, the bar has been raised regarding the ethical integrity required of cabinet ministers.

However, Mr. Chada Thaiset of the Bhumjaithai Party and the Ministry of the Interior remains a deputy minister. In addition, Ms. Narumon Pinyosinwat, formerly a rising star in the Palang Pracharat Party and close to Captain Thamanat Prompow, is to replace him as senior Minister of Agriculture.

The full cabinet is:

Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister

Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister

Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior

Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy

Pichai Chunhavajira, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport

Somsak Thepsutin, Minister of Public Health

Police Colonel Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice

Surawong Thienthong, Minister of Tourism and Sports

Prasert Chantararuangthong, Minister of Digital Economy and Society

Maris Sengiampong, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Labor

Ms. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives

Chalermchai Sri-on, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment

Police General Phermpoon Chidchob, Minister of Education

Sutin Khlangsaeng, Minister of Defense

Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Social Development and Human Security

Supamas Issaraphakdi, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation

Ekkanat Promphan, Minister of Industry

Pichai Naripthaphan, Minister of Commerce

Chulaphan Amornvivat, Deputy Minister of Finance

Sudawan Wangsupakitchkosol, Minister of Culture

Chada Thaiset, Deputy Minister of Interior

Songsak Thongsri, Deputy Minister of Interior

Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives

Akkara Prompao, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives

Surasak Pancharoenworakul, Deputy Minister of Education

Ms. Pimpattra Wichakul, Deputy Minister of Finance

Paophum Rojanasakul, Deputy Minister of Finance

Suchart Chomklin, Deputy Minister of Commerce

Decha Isam Khaothong, Deputy Minister of Public Health

General Nattapol Nakphanit, Deputy Minister of Defense

Ms. Manop Jareonsri, Deputy Minister of Transport

On Tuesday, MPs meeting earlier in the day expressed dissatisfaction with key coalition partners. In short, this was code for the widely perceived role of General Prawit Wongsuwan in former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s removal.

Unease at General Prawit Wongsuwan’s influence and connections within Thailand’s old power structures

In short, it is thought that the former deputy prime minister remains extremely influential not only as the leader of the Palang Pracharat Party but also in his wider field of contacts.

Certainly, it is thought that he commands the loyalty of key officials and activists.

Indeed, before the 2023 General Election, General Prawit made it clear that only he had the knowledge of the power structures that effectively run the kingdom.

At that time, he warned that any government without his leadership was likely to experience difficulty. In particular, he warned that there were still people in power who viewed a coup d’état as an effective means to an end.

