Thailand’s youngest PM, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, is already under fire. Just days into her tenure, a petition challenges her leadership over a ‘mini-heart’ gesture. With a shaky coalition and rising scrutiny, is her government already on the brink?

Just minutes after being sworn in by the King last Saturday, Thailand’s youngest Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, got herself into hot water. A petition was later filed with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), asking for her to be investigated. The petition, lodged by serial complainer Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, alleges that a heart gesture made by Ms. Paetongtarn undermined the office of the Prime Minister. Certainly, it is a matter that would be greeted with ridicule in other countries, but not in Thailand—not in the current political climate and with the complex oversight provisions that its politicians are subjected to. Indeed, there is every reason to believe it may be taken seriously. Nonetheless, it is the beginning of a campaign launched to discredit and subsequently which may bring down the third Shinawatra-led government in Thailand.

Newly installed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has already found herself in the spotlight of oversight agencies. This comes within days of her new government taking office.

Serial petitioner Ruangkrai Leekitwattana has lodged a formal complaint against her. It questions whether her seemingly harmless “mini-heart” gesture at last Saturday’s cabinet installation crossed ethical boundaries.

Ruangkrai is a long-time political antagonist for the right or conservatives in Thai politics. In particular, he is known for targeting high-profile figures. Certainly, he is also associated with Palang Pracharath Party leader General Prawit Wongsuwan. This is the highly influential former army chief and deputy prime minister. The 74-year-old general, feeble in old age, is a man whose power can never be underestimated.

Government’s new allies and internal instability may undermine Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s leadership

General Prawit is presently seen as an arch-foe of the Pheu Thai-led government. In short, it follows the Pheu Thai Party’s decision to exclude his party before the cabinet was formed.

Following this, a faction from General Prawit’s party led by Thamanat Prompow joined the new government. Captain Thamanat is a colourful and controversial figure in Thailand’s politics. He is never far from conflict.

In addition, the Democrat Party crossed the aisles to enter the government.

Certainly, all three developments have weakened the prospects of Ms. Paetongtarn’s government.

Firstly, General Prawit is a powerful enemy who will use the 2017 Constitutional provisions, the Political Parties Act, and oversight agencies to topple her ministry. Secondly, the faction led by Thamanat Prompow, although he retired as a minister, is bound to be unstable.

Thirdly, the Democrat Party is an unnatural government partner for Pheu Thai. Indeed, just hours after the government took office, it was already making its stance known. Significantly, one of its cabinet ministers, Mr. Decha Isam Khaothong, Deputy Minister of Public Health, had a stark warning. His party would withdraw from the cabinet at the first hint of corruption.

Allegations of unethical conduct cast a shadow over the Prime Minister’s public appearance and leadership debut

On Tuesday, Mr. Ruangkrai, the serial petitioner and corruption buster, was in a buoyant mood. In brief, he outlined the latest petition to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

It urged an investigation into Paetongtarn’s behaviour on the day the government was inaugurated. Mr. Ruangkrai claimed the PM disrespected the formal uniform.

Ms. Paetongtarn, like all ministers, wore her white state uniform during a photo session with her cabinet at Government House. This was on September 7, 2024. It was during a group photograph of the newly appointed cabinet.

Paetongtarn was seen making the “mini-heart” gesture. At length, a popular symbol in Asian pop culture that signifies affection. Undoubtedly, it can be said the gesture was inappropriate.

Undoubtedly, Thailand’s youngest Prime Minister, at 37 years of age, appeared even younger on Saturday. The prime minister also encouraged her cabinet ministers to join in the gesture. Significantly, some were seen in photographs not responding. Meanwhile, others such as the Minister of Transport, Deputy Prime Minister, and veteran minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit briefly made the signal and quickly placed his hands on his legs. Some complied enthusiastically after being urged by Ms. Paetongtarn, but most did not.

Mixed reactions to mini-heart gesture cause a political stir for Prime Minister Ung Ing amid public scrutiny

Among those who supported Prime Minister Ung Ing with a similar gesture were Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Minister of Culture Sudawan Wang-Suphakitkosol. Bhumjaithai Party and Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn used only one hand to make the sign.

The incident was a major embarrassment for the Prime Minister on her first official day in office. Finally, an official overseeing the event suggested it might not be suitable for those in formal uniforms.

Paetongtarn quickly acknowledged the comment with a smile. She admitted she had momentarily forgotten the occasion’s formal nature. Despite this, some ministers hurriedly lowered their hands, and the gesture became a viral topic on social media.

While Thai netizens had mixed reactions, few regarded the gesture as a serious ethical violation. However, Mr. Ruangkrai, a member of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) thinks otherwise. He is a known stickler for legal and ethical standards. Certainly, he views this incident no differently.

He claims that Paetongtarn’s actions may have violated Sections 17, 21, and 27 of the ethical standards for government officials. These provisions emphasise maintaining dignity and respect while in public office. In addition, he also suggested that Paetongtarn’s behaviour could undermine public trust in the premiership.

Ruangkrai requests agency investigation into the PM’s gesture, possibly leading to severe consequences

Ruangkrai has asked the corruption agency to investigate the incident. In addition, he is furthering video clips and photographs. He asks whether the prime minister’s gesture during the official photograph affected the image and honour of her position.

He further requests that the matter be forwarded to the Supreme Court to determine if it falls under Section 235 (1) of the Constitution. This could see the Prime Minister removed. Furthermore, it could lead to a lifetime political ban under Section 235 (4).

Undoubtedly, the affair highlights the shambolic and chaotic nature of Thailand’s present constitutional arrangements. It comes in the same week that Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai finds himself also in hot water. Certainly, he may also be at the end of a possible investigation.

This centres on his retreat from Bangkok in 1975 when he was a university student. It followed a major upheaval in the capital, which was against progressive students and the communist movement.

Despite an amnesty and decades of government service, the avuncular politician and experienced minister finds himself also the subject of scrutiny and complaint.

Video evidence fuels Ruangkrai’s case. Historical precedents may just influence the anti-corruption agency

In the meantime, Mr. Ruangkrai emphasises he has clear video evidence. These include clips available on platforms like TikTok. At length, they show Paetongtarn and other ministers engaging in the momentary controversy.

However, he claims this public display could damage the dignity of the office. This is not the first time Ruangkrai has taken action against political figures.

Known for his relentless scrutiny, he has previously targeted high-ranking politicians, including former Prime Minister Samak Sundaravej. The former People’s Power Prime Minister was ousted from office in 2008.

Certainly, this was attributed to Ruangkrai’s petition over a television cooking show honorarium. His current complaint follows a similar strategy of closely monitoring the behaviour of prominent political figures. Afterwards, political enemies orchestrate cases when the target is thought to have crossed a legal or ethical line.

In effect, the removal of Prime Minister Samak in 2008 led to massive political instability in Thailand from 2008-2010. This included violent street protests which saw scores of people killed. In summary, the country’s political stability is being undermined by an overzealous regulatory regime. Put another way, these provisions are in place to hamstring elected politicians or governments.

Parallels with Thailand’s past political crises and the threat of instability for the current government

In making his case, Ruangkrai drew parallels with past instances where politicians were held accountable for similarly trivial actions. He referenced the case of Mongkolkit Suksintharanon.

Formerly, the Thai Civilized Party leader had been investigated for a gesture during the viewing of a controversial 2021 movie. The film, 4 Kings, part of a series, depicted violent intercollegiate gang violence in Bangkok.

Afterwards, that complaint led the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to rule that his behaviour violated the Code of Ethics.

Ruangkrai believes that if a similar gesture was deemed inappropriate for a member of parliament, Paetongtarn’s mini-heart gesture while in uniform should warrant the same level of scrutiny.

Ruangkrai also compares the mini-heart controversy to past investigations into politicians for watching football matches on illegal streaming sites. In his petition, he noted that there should be consistent enforcement of ethical standards, no matter the office or seniority.

Ruangkrai’s complaint intensifies political scrutiny at a delicate time for Prime Minister Paetongtarn

The heart gesture debate comes at a politically sensitive time for both Ms. Paetongtarn and Thailand.

The new PM assumed the role of prime minister after her predecessor, Srettha Thavisin, was removed by the Constitutional Court on August 14, 2024. Certainly, that was also for an ethical violation related to the appointment of Pichit Chuenban, a former lawyer of Thaksin Shinawatra, to the cabinet.

Mr. Pichit was jailed for contempt of court in 2008. Despite a lack of police prosecution, the Supreme Court took action when he was caught red-handed attempting to bribe its officials.

Paetongtarn, the daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, leads the Pheu Thai Party. This party is associated with her family, particularly her father.

Her rise to power has been closely monitored. Her elevation has galvanised conservative factions. In addition, there are signs of an orchestrated attempt to rally protests against her government.

Thaksin Shinawatra’s influence casts a shadow over Paetongtarn’s premiership, threatening party dissolution

For example, the Thai Pakdee Party, led by Warong Dechgitvigrom, is on the case. He has accused Thaksin of exercising undue influence over the party from behind the scenes.

In effect, Thaksin is seen as the de facto leader of the party. Warong has announced plans to petition the Election Commission (EC). He wants it to investigate Thaksin’s potential influence.

Undoubtedly, this will have further repercussions on the political environment. Based on current legal provisions, it is difficult to see how the Pheu Thai Party can avoid being dissolved when this complaint is processed.

In short, the Election Commission will form a committee. If it decides to bring the matter to the Constitutional Court, it will begin another critical case. In itself, that ongoing process undermines the government.

Furthermore, based on the law and the 6-3 vote by the court on August 14, it is difficult not to anticipate any other outcome.

Ruangkrai’s petition adds to challenges facing the Prime Minister, as Thai politics remain dangerously unstable

Ruangkrai Leekitwattana’s petition marks the latest challenge in Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s early tenure as prime minister. Certainly, many Thai citizens view the mini-heart gesture as a lighthearted moment.

Nonetheless, Ruangkrai’s complaint highlights the impossibly contentious nature of Thai politics. This is a febrile arena where even a minor gesture by a young Prime Minister, buoyed with good intentions, can lead to her removal.

It comes in a country facing a serious economic crisis.

The NACC will now review the petition to determine if Paetongtarn’s actions warrant further investigation. Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s tenure in office has begun with a political headache. One that may grow if the case proceeds to court.

Certainly, other, more serious ailments will impact her government sooner or later. Furthermore, this is likely to set the tone for her administration. One whose legitimacy is already being openly questioned and undermined.

