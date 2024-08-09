Crazed husband confesses after horrific murder in Mae Hong Son, shocking police. He heated a bomb with a lighter after placing it in his wife’s mouth, causing a deadly explosion. Now facing murder charges, the case highlights Thailand’s spiralling domestic violence problem.

The 54-year-old crazed and angry husband from Mae Hong Son who blew his wife’s face off with a ping pong bomb has finally confessed. On Wednesday, police at Mok Champae Police Station said murder charges were being pursued. In the meantime, efforts were being made to find him legal representation. The man, originally from Burma, as was his wife, is expected to be remanded in custody pending trial when his case comes before the local Provincial Court. At length, even hard-nosed police veterans have been shocked by this particularly vicious and senseless crime in a domestic setting. The accused told detectives he used a lighter to heat the ping pong bomb, which he placed in his wife’s mouth before it exploded.

The 54-year-old man who murdered his wife on Monday night by placing a ping pong bomb in her mouth and exploding it has confessed to the atrocity.

On Tuesday, officers from Mok Champae Police Station took 54-year-old Mr. Yon into custody at his home where the killing occurred.

Forensic officers survey a gruesome scene as the killer husband sits outside after committing the outrage

In short, he was sitting aimlessly outside the dwelling while forensic officers surveyed the result of his handiwork the night before.

Both Mr. Yon and his 53-year-old wife, Namng Lueng, are originally from Shan State in Burma. Both were a part of the community in Ban Na Pa Paek village in Tambon Mok Champae for some time. Ms. Lueng was universally liked, while her argumentative husband was someone people were cautious of.

On Wednesday, Police Lieutenant Colonel Piyaphan Phiansa-ard briefed reporters. He said a Mae Hong Son Provincial Police investigative team had been sent to prosecute the case.

At length, Mr. Yon had refused to confess to the murder of his wife. Initially, he had fabricated a story of waking up to find her face blown off by unknown intruders.

Suspect’s initial denial gives way to confession after hours of pressure from detectives sent by Police HQ

However, on Tuesday, he eventually relented.

He told investigators that his wife had scolded him after he came home drunk. She would not stop, and therefore, he became extremely angry. After that, he punched her repeatedly until she fell unconscious on their bed.

Following this, the crazed man took out a ping-pong bomb he carried everywhere. At length, he then placed it inside his wife’s mouth. Afterwards, in an inexplicable act of cruelty to another human being, he ignited the device with a lighter.

Consequently, the ping pong bomb, a powerful firework device, exploded. In short, it emasculated the face of Mr. Yon’s helpless wife.

Community left reeling while Police Chief warns against letting arguments escalate into deadly violence

Meanwhile, in Mok Champae, locals are in a state of shock over the killing. Police Lieutenant Colonel Piyaphan issued a media appeal for people not to let heated arguments develop.

Certainly, he urged them to ensure they do not descend into acts of violence such as this.

The accused is being held at Mok Champae Police Station, where charges of intentional murder are believed to be in process. In the meantime, police have ensured the accused has proper legal representation.

The case is next due before the Provincial Court, with the suspect expected to be remanded pending a murder trial.

Significantly, this case highlights the blight of domestic violence, which is presently spiralling out of control in Thailand. At the same time, it raises issues relating to mental health within the rural population.

