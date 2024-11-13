British man returns to Thailand each year to honour his late wife, Samorn, showing the lasting power of Thai-Western marriages. His heartfelt devotion reflects the deep emotional bonds in these relationships, highlighting their global success and cultural impact.

A 63-year-old UK man quietly tending the resting place of his Thai wife’s remains drew warm praise this week. The touching story of retired British naval officer Andrew Richardson touched the hearts of many. The UK man still longs for his Thai wife, Samorn Prasomsi, who died four years ago in 2020 from cancer. Speaking with reporters who caught up with him days ago, he simply described Ms. Samorn as a ‘good person’ who would be his last wife.

A heart-rending story this week highlights the enduring success and joy of relationships between foreign men and Thai women. These unions, spanning decades, have flourished across the globe and in Thailand.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s recent visit to Los Angeles to woo investment from Thailand’s powerful diaspora shines a light on this phenomenon.

A majority of immigrants to the United States and other Western countries are Thai spouses of Western partners. Famous examples include golfer Tiger Woods, whose mother was born in Thailand, and U.S. Democratic Party chair Senator Tammy Duckworth, who was born in Bangkok in 1968 to a Thai mother and a U.S. military officer.

Enduring success of Thai-Western relationships highlights lasting global connections and cultural bonds

Among the many stories of Thai-Western marriages, one grabbed the attention of Thai media this week.

An elderly British man stood out in Udon Thani. Onlookers quietly watched as his devotion to his late Thai wife was on full display.

Andrew Richardson, 63, from York, England, has flown to Thailand every year since his wife’s death four years ago.

His visit is not for sightseeing or leisure. It is, in fact, a pilgrimage driven by deep-seated, true love. Richardson, a former British naval officer, spends his time at Wat Sri Suwan Mongkol in Ban Sri Muang, Ban Dung District.

There, his wife’s ashes rest in a stupa, and he maintains the site. He sweeps the area and replaces the flowers in honour of his late wife, Samorn Prasomsi. His unwavering devotion speaks volumes about the deep emotional connections found in Thai-Western marriages.

Richardson’s visits show the lasting power of cross-cultural marriages and their profound impact over time

Richardson’s annual visits are part of a broader story. For decades, thousands of Thai women have married foreign men, forming relationships that cross cultural boundaries.

Many couples build lives together in Thailand, while others relocate to their partner’s home countries.

Richardson’s actions show the power of these unions. Even after his wife’s death, he continues to honour their love through his ritual.

“I love Thai women, and I loved this woman very much,” Richardson said. “Even though my wife has passed away, I think about her all the time. Thai women are the most special, and my wife was a good person who made me happy. She will be my last wife.”

The success of Thai-Western marriages like Richardson and Samorn’s illustrates a positive global trend

Samorn and Richardson were married for nearly 10 years. Throughout northeastern Thailand, such marriages can be found, often lasting many decades.

Similarly, in provinces, counties, and states of Western nations, similar stories unfold. This UK-Thai couple lived together in Thailand, where their life was filled with joy.

In 2020, Samorn passed away from cancer. Since then, Richardson has returned to Thailand each year. This year, despite having heart surgery in 2023, he flew to Thailand on November 5 to continue his tradition.

His visit on November 6 caught the attention of local media. Reporters noted the genuine warmth and empathy from the Thai public for the British man. His devotion resonated deeply with many.

It emphasises the lasting bonds formed through these marriages. Richardson’s relationship with Samorn is a powerful example of how love transcends cultural and geographic boundaries.

Richardson’s devotion shows mutual respect, learning and blending of cultures in successful marriages

“I was in the navy, then worked in a tyre plant after retiring,” Richardson explained. “I met and married Samorn. We were together for nearly 10 years. After her death, my sister asked me to return to England. But I couldn’t leave Samorn behind.”

Richardson’s love for his late wife is a poignant reminder of the power of Thai-Western marriages. These relationships often defy expectations and, frankly, negative stereotypes.

They are about mutual respect, learning, and the blending of cultures. Richardson’s dedication highlights the depth of connection that can be forged between partners from different backgrounds.

Studies have shown that marriages between Thai women and foreign men tend to be more successful than many other relationships. This is especially true in countries like Scandinavia and the United Kingdom. These studies suggest that cross-cultural marriages have lower divorce rates.

A 2014 study supports the success of Thai-Western marriages, revealing happiness despite challenges

For example, a 2014 study by Stockholm University was commissioned to examine the phenomenon of Thai women migrating to Sweden. In short, it found that they were surprisingly happy.

Of course, there is abuse in some relationships on both sides. Experts believe that one key to success is avoiding large age differences between the partners.

In Richardson’s case, the age gap between him and Samorn was not significant, which may have contributed to the strength of their bond.

The relationship between Richardson and Samorn is just one example of a broader trend. Over the past three decades, Thai women have become a popular choice for foreign men seeking partners.

Many of these marriages have flourished. While some couples choose to settle abroad, many prefer to stay in Thailand. These relationships are often marked by shared learning, respect and the blending of cultures.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s Los Angeles visit underscores Thailand’s growing global diaspora and influence

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was in Los Angeles this week. She met with the US-Thai diaspora, certainly to woo their support for Thailand’s future economic development.

At the same time, she visited the largest Thai Buddhist temple outside Thailand in the City of Angels. The visit highlighted the influence of Thailand’s growing and successful diaspora.

Undeniably, the relationships formed between Thai women and foreign men play an important role in strengthening this global network.

Mr. Richardson’s devotion to his wife reflects the broader success of these unions. Undoubtedly they continue to have a significant impact on both Thailand and the world.

