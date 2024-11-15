The government struggles to maintain stability amid Buriram land dispute and growing political tensions within the coalition. Prime Minister Paetongtarn faces mounting challenges, including legal hurdles and divisions within her cabinet, as her father Thaksin rallies support ahead of court decisions.

An emerging tussle in the cabinet over land in Buriram, owned by the influential Chidchob family, is yet another fissure in a growing political storm that has beset the short-lived government of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Thailand’s youngest prime minister is popular, as the public has recognised her efforts to tackle the country’s problems. Nonetheless, fissures within her cabinet and external attacks on her government have given rise to an ongoing political storm. This week, her canny father, former Premier Thaksin Shinawatra, went on the offensive, campaigning among the grassroots in Udon Thani. He seeks to rally support ahead of a November 22 decision by the Constitutional Court. However, this is only one of many hurdles facing the government. In short, under the current legal provisions, a democratically elected government cannot expect political stability in the kingdom.

There are growing divisions within Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s coalition government.

As Thailand’s youngest Prime Minister, Ms. Paetongtarn has shown energy and determination. Presently, she is in Peru drumming up investment, while a gathering storm threatens her government.

On Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Phumtham Wechayachai sought to downplay a clash between the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and the Ministry of the Interior.

SRT and Land Department clash over 5,083-rai land plot sparks tension in coalition parties

The dispute centres on a 5,083-rai plot in Buriram’s Khao Kradong area, with 179 rai linked to the influential Chidchob family. The SRT is pushing to reclaim the land, citing a 2021 Supreme Court ruling confirming its ownership.

The court had ordered the Department of Land (DoL) to revoke unlawful land titles, but the DoL has yet to act, creating friction between coalition parties.

The land issue surfaced after the Central Administrative Court ruled in favor of the SRT, directing the DoL to clarify boundaries with the railway agency. Despite this, the DoL has delayed revoking the disputed land documents, raising concerns about compliance with court orders. Significantly, the Land Department is overseen by the Ministry of the Interior.

Last week, Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungruangkit, who oversees the SRT, criticised the DoL for its inaction. On Monday, the SRT formally opposed a land committee decision not to revoke the land titles.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham, however, emphasised that all parties must respect the rule of law.

“There should be no problem [among coalition partners],” said Phumtham. “Everyone must act in line with the law. The government is committed to ensuring that legal processes are followed, and no one is above the law.”

Chidchob family ties to disputed Buriram land draw scrutiny as coalition works to avoid rift

Phumtham, who also serves as Minister of Defence, reiterated that the coalition’s focus remains on governance and addressing national priorities. He assured that the land dispute would not escalate into a larger rift within the government.

Of particular focus is the 179-rai parcel within the disputed area, linked to the Chidchob family. This land includes key properties such as the Buriram International Circuit and a 32,600-seat football stadium.

Newin Chidchob, a prominent figure in the family, is closely associated with the Bhumjaithai Party, which holds significant influence in the coalition.

Transport Minister Suriya dismissed speculation about the Chidchob family’s links to the controversy, emphasising that the dispute should not be politicised. He maintained that the issue is strictly about law enforcement and vowed to return all state railway land to its rightful owner.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham’s reassurances come amid questions about unity within the coalition. Reports suggest that a recent clandestine meeting at Thaksin Shinawatra’s Thonburi residence touched on coalition stability.

Speculation over rotating PM dismissed as Pheu Thai reaffirms leadership role within coalition

This meeting reportedly involved Newin Chidchob, the patron of the Bhumjaithai Party and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Speculation arose that Bhumjaithai proposed a rotating prime ministership, with Anutin potentially succeeding Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra. However, all parties have denied these claims.

The Pheu Thai Party has been adamant that, as the leading coalition party, its leader should remain Prime Minister.

On Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham sought to defuse tensions, stating, “The coalition partners remain committed to their shared vision for governance. Disagreements, when they arise, are natural in any coalition but will be resolved through dialogue.”

Meanwhile, the government faces a significant moment on November 22. Next week, the Constitutional Court will decide whether to take up a complaint against the Pheu Thai Party and former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

The case, filed by lawyer Theerayut Suwankesorn, questions the party’s ties to Thaksin. If pursued, the case could destabilise the government and potentially lead to the dissolution of the Pheu Thai Party.

Thaksin campaigns for Pheu Thai amid legal pressures that could undermine coalition stability

Despite this, Phumtham expressed confidence that the government would navigate any challenges arising from the court’s decision.

Meanwhile, Mr. Thaksin has been campaigning actively in Thailand’s northeast. In Udon Thani, he urged support for the Pheu Thai Party ahead of the November 24 local elections. His speeches have drawn significant attention and sparked concerns about their potential impact on coalition dynamics.

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul dismissed these concerns, stating, “Every party sets its own goals and strategies. It is our duty to earn public trust while respecting the law.”

The dispute over the Khao Kradong land underscores the challenges facing Thailand’s coalition government. While the issue involves legal and administrative processes, its political undertones cannot be ignored.

In essence, two government agencies—the State Railway and the Department of Land—are at loggerheads, each directed by ministers from rival parties.

PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra reassures Peru, investors, despite legal hurdles threatening stability at home

Undoubtedly, the stakes are high, with valuable and already-developed property at the heart of Buriram. Under the Supreme Court’s 2021 decision, this land belongs to the State Railway of Thailand.

However, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham insists that coalition partners will work together to resolve differences. He emphasises adherence to the law and open dialogue as the government’s guiding principles. His mission appears to be the maintenance of stability within the coalition.

Still, Thailand is approaching another critical legal moment. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, speaking in Peru this week, assured investors of the country’s political stability.

Unfortunately, under the current legal provisions, political stability remains elusive.

Further reading:

Thaksin, Pheu Thai six-pronged complaint being reviewed by the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG)

Ko Kood at the centre of Thailand’s rising political storm waged against Paetongtarn’s government

Prime Minister Paetongtarn holds urgent talks and briefings to diffuse the rising Ko Kood controversy

Pressure mounts again on PM Paetongtarn as the Constitutional Court seeks AG’s input on complaint

Ung Ing papers over the cracks of a cabinet which is already divided after only six weeks in office

Acute political instability ahead as Pheu Thai faces a dangerous test of survival as storm grows in force

Political instability raised and here to stay with legal torpedo aimed at sinking the Pheu Thai Party

Firebrand Jatuporn launches crusade against Thaksin Shinawatra and present government in Bangkok

Political storm brewing as the country’s leading parties struggle to reform the 2017 Constitution

Prime Minister Paetongtarn is the people’s favourite for the top job according to latest NIDA poll

Government is already divided as the PM shelves efforts at amending the 2017 Constitution on ethics

People’s Party on campaign but on guard against potential legal complaints to oversight agencies