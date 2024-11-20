Chinese scammer caught using AIS signals in Bangkok sent over 1 million SMS texts. ฿19 billion lost to fraud last year. A new 10-minute account-blocking system helps tackle crime as police smash networks behind 730M scam telephone calls and fraudulent businesses.

Following a shocking briefing by the Digital Economy and Society Ministry last week, it was revealed that the country lost ฿19 billion to scammers, based on 1.1 million complaints to police. There was an upside. In short, the problem is being tackled, and reports are falling. This progress is attributed to a new system that blocks suspicious accounts within 10 minutes of a public report. On Monday, the Royal Thai Police reported further progress after they smashed a scammer network that had come in through the front door. Posing as regular businesses, foreign-controlled companies were able to execute over 730 million phone calls in Thailand.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old Chinese national was arrested in Bangkok with a mobile radio base station. He was found communicating with Advanced Info Service (AIS) transmitters to send over a million SMS messages to users in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok from November 11 to 13. The extent of social media and telecommunications fraud in Thailand was revealed in detail during a press conference at Royal Thai Police Headquarters on Monday. Previously, the Digital Economy and Society Ministry revealed that scams this year targeted millions of victims. At the same time, over 1.1 million complaints were registered with the police.

Chinese scammers used AIS signal simulation to send fraudulent messages to millions of Bangkok mobiles

In particular, this was from November 1, 2023, to November 14, 2023.

On Monday, Royal Thai Police officers revealed that Chinese-based groups were using advanced technology to mimic Advanced Info Service (AIS) mobile signals. AIS is the largest mobile network provider in Thailand.

The investigation began with the arrest of a Mr. Yang, a 35-year-old Chinese national. He was caught in a van containing a high-powered SMS transmitter.

The device simulated AIS signals, sending up to 1 million fraudulent messages in Bangkok from November 11 to 13. These messages invited users to click links. For example, “Your 9,268 points are about to expire! Claim your gift now!” was widely transmitted to Advanced Info Service (AIS) users on Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok.

At the same time, police told reporters they had dismantled a large-scale scam network responsible for over 730 million fraudulent calls. Scammers used “02” phone numbers registered through seemingly legitimate companies to deceive victims.

Fraudulent SIP trunking networks made 730 million scam calls nationwide to deceive victims with fake numbers

In brief, not all scam gangs have been using cross-border tactics. Others, at the same time, have been operating openly while posing as reputable business concerns.

At length, the numbers were acquired using SIP trunking. This technology enables phone numbers to operate via the Internet. Three companies registered over 11,000 numbers for fraudulent purposes.

Huanyun Information Technology Co., Ltd., Yun Tian Ke Technology (Thailand) Co., Ltd., and Prima Technology (Thailand) Co., Ltd. were involved. Together, they made 730,185,892 scam calls across Thailand.

Significantly, SIP trunking allowed these systems to bypass geographical restrictions. In turn, this enabled the scammers to target people nationwide without physical infrastructure limitations.

Police arrest suspects and seek Interpol help as scam networks face further dismantling and legal action

In the meantime, police confirmed they had arrested 10 suspects so far, Assistant National Police Chief Police Lieutenant General Thatchai Pitaneelaboot told reporters.

In brief, these included nine Thai nationals and one Myanmar national. Arrest warrants have been issued for 24 suspects, including nine foreigners. These include three Chinese nationals, one Singaporean, one Malaysian, one Myanmar national, and three Laotians.

At this time, the suspects face charges of conspiracy to defraud, money laundering, and operating as part of a criminal organisation. Interpol has been contacted to issue Red Notices for those who fled abroad.

One suspect, a Chinese national, left Thailand on August 7, 2023, and has not returned. Immigration records, surprisingly, show no entry or exit data for other suspects.

Fraudulent SMS operations used mobile base stations to send dangerous links with fake offers to victims

In addition, another significant operation uncovered a criminal enterprise using mobile base stations to send fraudulent SMS messages.

These messages falsely offered rewards or loyalty points from popular brands. Essentially, they advertised offers requiring users to click dangerous links.

In short, this was Mr. Yang’s mission in central Bangkok.

The Chinese man’s car contained equipment including an 8KW power station, a WiFi router, and four mobile phones. Essentially, the system operated illegally on telecommunications frequencies, sending almost 1 million messages over three days.

Police are continuing investigations to identify the masterminds behind these operations.

Fraudulent activity caused reported damages exceeding ฿19 billion in the last year. That is according to the Digital Economy and Society Ministry briefing last week.

Billions lost to scams with Facebook, call centres, and TikTok contributing to financial damages for Thai victims

In short, that’s 0.1% of GDP for 2023. Fake Facebook accounts accounted for ฿718 million in damages alone. The Anti-Online Scam Operation Center received over 1.17 million complaints via its 1441 hotline.

Facebook was the most common platform for scams, with 26,804 cases reported. Call centres using fraudulent numbers caused ฿945 million in damages. Websites contributed to ฿1.1 billion in damages, and TikTok scams resulted in ฿65 million in losses.

Bangkok reported the highest number of incidents, with 84,241 cases. Other affected provinces included Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, Chon Buri, and Pathum Thani.

Victims aged 20 to 49 were the most frequently targeted group. This demographic faced job offers and investment scheme scams, losing ฿8.2 billion.

Those aged 50 and older were primarily targeted by investment fraud. This age group reported 41,901 cases with losses nearing ฿7.8 billion.

Anti-Online Scam Operation Center praised for progress in crime prevention with streamlined reporting system

The Anti-Online Scam Operation Center has been instrumental in tackling these crimes. Its 24/7 hotline freezes suspicious accounts within 10 minutes of a report.

Cybercrime reports have decreased recently, thanks to improved inter-agency collaboration. Reports fell to 32,266 in August and 29,579 in September, compared to 35,000 monthly earlier in the year.

The Digital Economy and Society Ministry emphasised the importance of vigilance. Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong praised recent progress but acknowledged ongoing challenges.

Bangkok and nearby provinces remain top targets for fraudsters. Citizens, especially in the most targeted demographics, are urged to stay alert.

