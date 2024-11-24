Pheu Thai clinches Udon Thani win in a closely contested race. With Thaksin Shinawatra campaigning for Mr. Sarawut Petchpanomporn, the victory further bolsters the party after a key Constitutional Court triumph on Friday. However, urban gains by the People’s Party and further legal challenges loom large.

The ruling Pheu Thai Party won the hotly contested Provincial Administrative Organisation Presidential election in Udon Thani on Sunday. With 84.5% of the vote counted, supporters of the winning candidate, Mr. Sarawut Petchpanomporn, spoke by video call with ex-Premier Thaksin Shinawatra. The victory has sealed a good few weeks for Pheu Thai, coming just days after a key Constitutional Court victory.

The Pheu Thai Party on Sunday claimed victory in the high-profile local election in Udon Thani. The elections for the Provincial Administrative Organisation President took on added meaning in recent weeks after former Premier Thaksin Shinawatra campaigned in the province.

Indeed, the Pheu Thai figurehead cut an impressive figure as he supported local candidate Mr. Sarawut Petchpanomporn.

Thaksin used his stump speeches to rally support for the premiership of his daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra. In addition, he also attacked the country’s overreaching political oversight laws.

Pheu Thai’s win was far from assured as early counts showed a strong challenge in key urban areas

However, on Sunday, it was not a runaway election victory. Indeed, hours into the count, the People’s Party candidate, Mr. Kanisorn Khurirang, was marginally ahead in the Muang district, or urban centres of the province. Certainly, Udon Thani has long been a Pheu Thai Party stronghold.

However, in the May 2023 General Election, the Thai Sang Thai Party, led by Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, won two seats out of ten in the province. At the same time, the Move Forward Party, the predecessor to the People’s Party, took one.

On Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Chanthararuangthong declared victory with 50% of the votes counted, as Mr. Sarawut led by a significant margin.

Later in the evening, assembled Pheu Thai supporters were joined via video screen by ex-Premier Mr. Thaksin. Certainly, he expressed elation at the result, with 84.5% of the votes counted.

At that time, the Pheu Thai Party candidate had 298,779 votes, while the People’s Party contender had secured 239,185.

Pheu Thai leaders hail victory while thanking supporters and pledging further development for Udon Thani

The Digital Economy and Society Minister thanked the people of Udon Thani for their trust in the party. He also acknowledged the strength of the People’s Party candidate but emphasised the popularity of the ruling party and its policies.

Mr. Prasert also agreed that Mr. Thaksin played a role in the victory as a campaign volunteer. The Deputy Prime Minister said that the vote was also an expression of support for Thaksin, who was ousted in a 2006 coup d’état.

He said that the vote augured well for the party’s chances of retaining other local authority seats. Meanwhile, he did not rule out Mr. Thaksin campaigning further to help the party get its message across to the people.

After the senior cabinet minister had spoken, Mr. Sarawut addressed his supporters. He said his top objective now was to work on the provincial water supply issue. The Provincial Administrative Organisation of Udon Thani, he promised, would make drinkable tap water available throughout the province.

He also spoke about developing attractions in the province.

People’s Party gains in urban areas and youth demographics remain a concern for Pheu Thai Party

Despite this being a win for the Pheu Thai Party, the strong showing by the People’s Party in urban areas and among young voters will be a source of concern.

Furthermore, comments made by Election Commission Secretary-General Sawaeng Boonmee on Saturday while supervising the poll also cast a shadow over the optimism of Mr. Thaksin’s renewed political impetus and that of the Pheu Thai Party.

Mr. Sawaeng confirmed that the investigation into the Pheu Thai Party by the Election Commission as the Registrar of Parties would continue.

The top official pointed out that the complaints being investigated by the commission differ from the one struck down by the Constitutional Court on Friday.

In brief, it concerns the 2017 Organic Law on Political Parties, which strictly prohibits a party from being dominated by an outsider.

Therefore, if the Election Commission finds against the Pheu Thai Party, it may refer the case to the Constitutional Court on a different and potentially far more dangerous basis.

