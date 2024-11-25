An 83-year-old French tourist is missing after a long-tail boat capsized at Surat Thani’s Ratchaprapha Dam. Strong winds and heavy rain caused the incident. Authorities continue a massive search, focusing on recovering the presumed drowned tourist’s body.

The search in Surat Thani continues for an 83-year-old French tourist who was swept overboard from a capsizing long-tail boat on Saturday. Identified by officials at this time only as Mr. René, the older man, was reported missing after a sudden storm blew up on the Ratchaprapha Dam. Before this, a party of 10 French tourists had been admiring the scenery of the nearby Three Brother Mountain. The incident occurred just after noon last Saturday. A massive search is underway, coordinated by local authorities. Officials are working with volunteers and using underwater drones in the search for the French tourist, who is now thought to have drowned.

An intensive search is underway at the Ratchaprapha Dam in southern Surat Thani. It follows an incident on Saturday where a tour boat capsized on the dam. It was one of two long-tail boats ferrying groups of foreign tourists on the picturesque waterway. Previously, the groups, mostly French tourists, were being taken to a raft house on the lake.

The Ran Nang Prai raft house lies opposite the charming view of the Three Brother Mountain.

Indeed, the view and area have been compared to Guilin, a city in northeastern China. The location is famous for its enchanting limestone mountains and caves.

Strong winds and downpours cause the boat to capsize, leading to an intensive search for a missing tourist

On Saturday, just after noon, the tourists were enjoying the view when a storm blew up. Strong winds and heavy downpours caused the boat to lose balance and capsize.

Afterwards, the captain, Mr. Somchart, and the tour guide helped rescue the ten French tourists from the water. Subsequently, nine were recovered, including one who had to be hospitalised.

That tourist was named as Mr. Jean, who had inhaled water into his lungs. However, it was soon discovered that an 83-year-old French man, identified as Mr. René, was missing.

An intensive search was launched, particularly focusing on underwater zones to scour the area. On Sunday, the media were informed that the Ban Ta Khun District Chief, the Ban Chiao Lan Municipal Mayor and the head of Khao Sok National Park were jointly coordinating the rescue.

The Mayor, Mr. Chaowalit Chuaysong, spoke to reporters. He outlined a massive search effort, including park officials and volunteers from local authorities. In addition, the operation was being aided by the Kusolsattha Foundation.

Search focuses on the boat’s sinking site as the missing tourist is presumed to have drowned

Significantly, the focus of the search area is where the boat sank. At this time, it is almost certain that Mr. René has drowned, and this is an effort to recover his body.

Furthermore, this is the second tragedy on the dam waters this year. In February, a young British tourist went missing while kayaking.

Subsequently, his body was found with the help of Danish cave diving expert Ivan Karadzic. The latter was a key figure in assisting Thai authorities during the 2018 Wild Boar Soccer Team rescue.

The body of the 24-year-old tourist, Mr. Gowribalan Shanghaman, was located in a cave in the mountains on February 14, 2024, some three days after he went missing.

In addition, in December 2022, 22-year-old Joseph O’Neill from County Armagh in Ireland also died kayaking on the dam.

The young man disappeared just 4.5 metres off a jetty. In short, his kayak overturned. Later, rescuers found his body at a depth of some 15 metres from the surface.

Further reading:

Family in effort to repatriate young Irishman who died while kayaking in Surat Thani last weekend

Surat Thani governor promises review after body of missing French tourist is found on a mountain

Police probe cause of death of Russian whose skeletal body was found in a forest on Ko Phangan by a dog

Deadly Ko Samui waterfall claims another life on Saturday as Romanian woman falls to her death

Chinese woman seeks death penalty for husband who tried to murder her in Thailand by pushing her off a cliff

Myanmar men who murdered two UK backpackers on Ko Tao have their death sentences commuted to life

UK man in Phuket jailed on drunk driving charge just hours before flying to reunite with family

Dutchman in Suphan Buri missing from wife with reports of a mystery rendezvous in Uthai Thani province

Ex UK soldier flies home following rescue by a compatriot after being abused by his Thai partner’s family

83-year-old man rescued by a compatriot from a small room where he was fed on rice and water

Donate to Ron’s rescue and return home from Thailand to Brighton in the UK here

US actor and Thai son struggling to survive virus ordeal in India as they wait to fly home to life in Thailand