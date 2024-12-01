police-corruption-probes-widening-may-embroil-a-former-deputy-prime-minister-and-political-player

Police corruption probes widen, with a former Deputy PM linked to a land encroachment scandal. Ongoing investigations into money laundering, extortion, and high-level political ties may involve top figures in Thailand’s current and former governments.

In a politically charged atmosphere already threatened with potential street protests, the coming week promises sensational developments linked to ongoing criminal investigations and legal challenges. In particular, over the weekend, the Deputy Head of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) suggested that a former deputy prime minister linked with a former ruling party may be embroiled in a case related to land encroachment in Saraburi province. Furthermore, the top cop described the case as linked to a “close group of people” who are also related to the arrest last week of Mr. Samart Jenchaijitwanit. Mr. Samart was charged with money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Further charges may also be in the pipeline. Furthermore, between now and December 10, a series of political legal moves are due, targeting officials in the present government.

Thailand’s body politic is presently simmering with scandals and revelations that may be about to emerge. Over the weekend, a former deputy prime minister was linked to a land encroachment investigation in Saraburi.

On Saturday, Deputy Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) Chief Police Lieutenant General Charoonkiat Pankaew made insightful remarks about the case. For instance, he did not deny that the case involved a “sweetheart” to the former deputy prime minister.

Furthermore, when asked by reporters if this case was linked to Mr. Samart Jenchaijitwanit and the Icon Group probe, he replied that it involved a small and closed group of people.

Financial transfers scrutinised as police link case to former ruling Palang Pracharat Party leadership

Police Lieutenant General Charoonkiat also did not correct reporters when the name of the former deputy prime minister was put to him.

The policeman confirmed that the political figure was close to a former ruling political party. In short, this is thought to be the Palang Pracharat Party.

In particular, the top police officer explained that the investigation of the financial transfer took place while the political figure was in power. The last government, led by the Palang Pracharat Party, left office on September 5, 2023, after Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin took office on August 22, 2023.

The police chief explained that the matter being probed was unearthed by the police working with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission.

At the same time, he was due to have a meeting with officers currently working on the case. The matter involved the transfer of ฿10 million in five instalments of ฿2 million. In brief, the matters related to a company connected to a woman.

At length, the woman is reportedly close to the former deputy prime minister. Indeed, Police Lieutenant General Charoonkiat described her as his “sweetheart.” He further explained that the woman had been very cooperative with the police.

Probe links resort construction on public land to high-level political and economic interests

The company is additionally linked to a resort allegedly built on public land, particularly Sor Kor Por land. Notably, this is public land being redistributed to local farmers. The process is administered by the Agricultural Land Reform Office (ALRO).

Previously, in the government of Srettha Thavisin, former Minister of Agriculture Thamanat Prompow had been zealously pursuing wrongdoing in this area. Certainly, this was confirmed on Sunday by Ms. Narumon Pinyosinwat, his successor in the role. Ms. Narumon is known to be a political ally of Mr. Thamanat. In turn, Mr. Thamanat has lately become an adversary of the key political figure.

In August and September, during the formation of the current government, he led a faction of Palang Pracharat Party MPs out of the former ruling party.

Afterwards, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra appointed some to ministerial positions. In effect, this sidelined the Palang Pracharat Party and ignited a political war. Indeed, it is thought the Palang Pracharat Party leader General Prawit Wongsuwan and his party are behind efforts to destabilise the present government.

Police Lieutenant General Charoonkiat was asked if this new investigation was linked to Mr. Samart. He appeared to reply affirmatively. In short, he said they were a “close group of people.”

Police vow to pursue big names in land encroachment and corruption case despite political implications

The police chief said the matter would be pursued further when he had been briefed by the investigation officers. Nonetheless, he assured the media that the police would not be intimidated by “big names” in this case. He promised to pursue the evidence scientifically and systematically.

He said those who are guilty of wrongdoing must be punished, while those who are innocent can be absolved by evidence.

Police Lieutenant General Charoonkiat Pankaew suggested that ultimately, a summons would be issued to the big political player. After that, he can come to the police to explain the financial trail that has emerged.

He further explained that the case involved corruption related to land deeds at a deputy governor level. It was part of a series of cases that emerged when police began examining illegal land encroachments on a wider basis.

He insisted that this case was not linked to politics or a political power play.

Police Lieutenant General Charoonkiat went on to explain that famous Thai singer Rattapoom “Film” Tokongsup was due to be summoned in the next few days. Reports suggested the figure will be summoned on Monday, December 2. This follows a decision by a Criminal Court to refuse an arrest warrant.

Singer Rattapoom faces fraud and defamation charges linked to extortion case involving Icon Group scandal

The singer, who was previously linked to the Palang Pracharat Party, is accused of attempting to extort money from the Icon Group. The case is further linked to the activities of Ms. Kritanong Suwannawong, who was arrested in November. The latter, also known as Ms. Patch, is currently in prison, having been charged with fraud and extortion.

Mr. Rattapoom faces a charge of attempted fraud linked with an effort to procure ฿20 million. He denies culpability. The court declined an arrest warrant because the possible punishment does not exceed two years in prison.

Nonetheless, Police Lieutenant General Charoonkiat also suggested that he may face an additional charge of defamation when he meets with police next week. This is linked to false claims made about a Prime Minister’s Office minister during the scandal.

Police Lieutenant General Charoonkiat also gave further details on the case linked with Mr. Samart Jenchaijitwanit. He called on Mr. Samart to give up his hunger strike.

In particular, he addressed the imprisoned former Vice Minister at the Ministry of Justice. The top cop said it was still not too late for Mr. Samart to fight the case against him with evidence. However, if he had committed wrongdoing, he must be prepared to pay the price.

The police officer also revealed that the bank account of Mr. Samart’s mother, through which ฿100 million flowed, still has approximately ฿60 million in funds. He was able to link the funds to online gambling.

Investigation expands to include a broader extortion network involving government officials and contractors

At the same time, he suggested that a wider extortion operation targeting officials in government, as well as contractors for the Icon Group, was being investigated. Certainly, some people contacted had provided cooperation, while others were afraid to speak.

General Wit Devahastin na Ayudhya, speaking last Wednesday, refuted rumours in Bangkok linking General Prawit Wongsuwan to Mr. Samart.

In particular, the close confidante and former military officer who served with ‘Big Pom’ denied any attempt to get Mr. Samart off the hook. He was responding to comments by former Palang Pracharat Party, Bangkok MP Sira Jenjaka.

General Wit insisted that his long-standing friend’s good name was being misused. Indeed, he attributed this to General Prawit’s kindness to other people.

In addition to the fallout from the increasingly closely linked Icon Group case, which is now tied to a land corruption inquiry, other significant cases are also on the radar between now and December 10.

Watch scandal resurfaces as NACC under fire for withholding full report on Prawit’s luxury time pieces

Notably, one of these is linked to a previous scandal involving General Prawit Wongsuwan. It concerns the persistent failure by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to release a full unredacted report into an investigation into his affairs. In particular, this focused on the former deputy PM’s use of an expensive watch collection.

This follows an order by the Central Administrative Court and the Supreme Administrative Court to do so. In addition, those involved have even paid fines. Nevertheless, they have failed to release the full report.

An order related to this is due from the Criminal Court for Corruption Region 1 after a petition was filed by Mr. Veera Somkwamkid, a fierce anti-corruption campaigner and former top official. Indeed, Mr. Veera produced a groundbreaking report into corruption in the notorious Red Bull case, which eventually led to widespread prosecutions.

Thaksin hospital stay under scrutiny as NACC prepares report potentially implicating top officials in scandal

Before that, on Wednesday, an investigation committee of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) will submit a report on the stay by former Premier Thaksin Shinawatra on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital in Bangkok.

In recent years, Mr. Thaksin, sentenced in 2023 to eight years in prison, never spent a single night inside prison walls. This report is expected to shed light on this. At length, it may lead to further legal action against ministers and top officials.

Finally, a complaint is due before the Ombudsman and the National Anti-Corruption Commission targeting Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

This complaint, being filed by an activist, will call on the Prime Minister to act on the Ministry of the Interior’s failure to execute a Supreme Court order related to land in Buriram province.

The growing Khao Kradong scandal involves 5,083 rai of land allegedly owned by the State Railway of Thailand and is presently at a standstill.

In short, the Department of Land refuses to obey the court order. At the same time, the Minister of Transport is insisting this be done.

Certainly, there are complex legal arguments on both sides in the matter. However, the court order is presently not being enforced.

The land inquiry in Khao Kradong includes substantial tracts and holdings linked to the Chidchob family. The latter is the driving force behind the Bhumjaithai Party. Presently, Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul is also the Minister of the Interior.

At the same time, Pheu Thai Party Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit is the Minister of Transport.

The petitions being filed seek, at length, to hold Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra accountable for the failure of her government to act on the matter.

