Phra Ram 2 bridge collapse kills five workers and injures twenty-two, prompting investigation and public outrage in Bangkok. Authorities vow to review construction safety following the tragic incident near Rama II Road, raising concerns over infrastructure oversight.

At least five workers were killed and twenty injured in an early morning collapse of a section of motorway in one of Bangkok’s key arteries early on Saturday morning. The shocking incident unfolded at 1:28 am and saw police and emergency services respond to the scene. Afterwards, on Saturday, National Police Chief General Kittirat Phanphet promised an investigation while the Minister of Transport and Bangkok’s Governor visited the scene. The disaster has left confidence in safety on Thailand’s infrastructure projects at a low ebb. Particularly since it comes just months after a similar incident in Samut Sakhon in November 2024, in which six workers were killed. On Saturday evening, the Metropolitan Police Bureau was scrambling to suggest new traffic routes to motorists in the capital while the deceased workers were named.

Bangkok saw public outrage expressed on Saturday. It came following a devastating early-morning disaster. At length, the Phra Ram 2 bridge, still under construction, collapsed. In brief, the disaster struck as workers were toiling overnight to complete the new infrastructure project.

Reports suggest that concrete was being poured for an overhead structure when it unexpectedly crashed.

Collapse destroys new overhead road and existing expressway, claiming at least five lives

In addition to devastating a new overhead road, it destroyed the existing expressway below. At the same time, the collapse claimed the lives of at least five individuals, with three missing and twenty-two more injured.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:48 am in the Chom Thong district, near Rama II Road. Afterwards, a swift response from Bang Mod police was launched. Police and emergency services were quickly on the scene near Rama II Soi 25. This is close to the Rama III-Dao Khanong expressway.

Authorities at this time are investigating the causes of the collapse. Certainly, disturbing questions are being raised about the safety of Thailand’s infrastructure projects.

According to reports, a concrete beam was under construction. In brief, it was located around 200 metres from an expressway entrance. It collapsed onto the existing structure. Before that, scores of workers were on site.

Police chief vows thorough investigation as five deaths confirmed and concerns grow for critically injured

Meanwhile, on Saturday, officials confirmed at least five deaths. Indeed, there is concern for a number of workers critically injured. Furthermore, the number of injuries previously reported stands at 22 people.

Thai National Police Commissioner General Kittirat Phanphet has promised a thorough investigation into the incident. On Saturday, he assured the public that the case would be handled fairly and transparently.

“We will provide justice to the families of the deceased and urgently seek the truth of what happened,” he said. The police chief confirmed that efforts are underway to identify those responsible for the tragedy.

The collapse bears a grim resemblance to a similar incident on the Rama 2 motorway project in November 2024. Indeed, that incident saw six workers lose their lives.

In both cases, authorities have pledged to investigate the incidents with the aim of preventing further accidents. Indeed, both occurred late at night and saw motorway infrastructure collapse.

Police scramble to assist victims and restore order as traffic chaos disrupts Bangkok’s transport system

Police Lieutenant General Achayon Kraithong, a spokesman for the Royal Thai Police Office, confirmed that officials were scrambling to respond. Firstly, to assist the victims and secondly to restore order to the traffic situation in the area.

Undoubtedly, the incident has caused significant disruption to Bangkok’s transport system. As of Saturday, officials and the Metropolitan Police Bureau have implemented temporary traffic measures. In summary, an effort to manage the congestion caused by the collapse.

The Expressway Authority of Thailand temporarily closed entrances and exits to the Chalerm Mahanakhon Expressway.

Police advised drivers to avoid certain routes, including Rama II Road inbound from Samut Sakhon Province. Alternate routes, such as Kanchanaphisek Road and Phetkasem Road, were recommended to help alleviate traffic congestion.

Collapse raises concerns about construction safety and public dissatisfaction with infrastructure oversight

In addition to traffic disruptions, the collapse has raised concerns about the safety of ongoing construction projects in the city.

Furthermore, it highlights growing dissatisfaction among the public regarding the oversight of infrastructure projects. Indeed, road motorways have been linked to hundreds of fatalities in recent years.

In the aftermath of the collapse, the identities of the five deceased workers were confirmed. They included Narathon Yeayyen, 39, an engineer from Pathum Thani; Rujthon Harasa, 47, a work supervisor from Nakhon Ratchasima; Sittichai Kesorn, a worker from Nonthaburi; and two foreign nationals, Zin Ku Aung and Naing Lin Aung from Myanmar.

The families of the deceased will receive compensation of ฿1 million for each individual lost, as announced by the authorities.

Police Lieutenant General Achayon expressed condolences to the victims’ families, adding that efforts to expedite the investigation are already underway.

“We will do everything possible to ensure justice is served,” he said. The government also promised to ensure that the victims’ families are supported financially and emotionally during this difficult time.

Expressway Authority of Thailand ordered to investigate cause and improve safety measures for future projects

Furthermore, the Expressway Authority of Thailand has been instructed to set up a fact-finding committee. At length, this will determine the cause of the collapse. The committee will also establish safety guidelines to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The collapse has prompted a strong reaction from government officials. Suriya Juangroongruangkit, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport expressed his condolences to the victims.

At the same time, he confirmed that initial compensation would be paid to the families. He also stated that the contractor responsible for the construction would face full accountability.

“I have ordered the relevant authorities to review all safety measures at construction sites,” Mr Suriya said. He emphasised that the contractor would be required to pay compensation and that safety measures would be strengthened to prevent further accidents.

Governor of Bangkok visits the scene and urges stricter safety standards for all ongoing infrastructure projects

Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt, the Governor of Bangkok, also visited the scene of the collapse. During his visit, he expressed concern for the injured. Certainly, some are reported to be in critical condition. He stressed the importance of ensuring that all remaining construction projects in the city adhere to stringent safety standards.

“We cannot afford to have more accidents like this. We need to make sure that the remaining projects are carried out safely,” said Chadchart.

Authorities are focusing on several potential causes of the collapse. Initial reports suggest that the structure was close to completion. Indeed, it is reported that just two more cement trucks were needed to finish pouring the concrete.

Experts speculate on cause of collapse as investigation continues into the tragic motorway disaster

Some experts have speculated that the weight of the concrete might have contributed to the collapse.

However, others, including senior officials, deny this theory. According to the engineers involved, the amount of concrete used was within the project’s design specifications.

The collapse of the Phra Ram 2 bridge has left a significant scar on Bangkok’s infrastructure ahead of Monday morning’s rush hour in the capital.

