Bomb panic halts Krabi flight as passenger’s “bomb” remark triggers evacuation, security sweep, and arrest. No explosives found, but suspect faces serious charges after admitting it was a joke.

Panic swept through Krabi International Airport after a passenger’s bomb remark forced an emergency evacuation of a departing flight, triggering a full-scale security response, hours-long inspections, and swift police action. The incident, unfolding moments before takeoff to Suvarnabhumi Airport, saw passengers removed, baggage scrutinised, and explosive disposal teams deployed before authorities detained a 45-year-old man who later admitted the claim was a joke. The case has since escalated into criminal prosecution under Thailand’s strict aviation laws. This is the latest such incident at a Thai airport. Another casual but reckless remark by an idiot passenger was able to halt operations and trigger a costly security lockdown.

Chaos erupted aboard a domestic flight in southern Thailand after a passenger made a bomb-related remark during boarding. At 5:20 PM on Sunday, April 26, 2026, airline staff reported the incident at Krabi International Airport.

The flight was preparing to depart for Suvarnabhumi Airport. Accordingly, staff alerted police at Nuea Khlong Police Station after hearing the statement. Specifically, a male passenger said, “Watch out for a bomb,” while passengers were stowing luggage. As a result, the remark immediately triggered concern among the cabin crew.

The incident unfolded during routine boarding procedures inside the aircraft cabin. At that moment, the passenger was placing his suitcase in the overhead compartment. Then, a flight attendant approached to assist with the luggage.

Passenger repeats bomb warning to crew member during boarding interaction, raising alarm

During that interaction, the man warned the attendant to move the bag carefully. He added a warning about a bomb while giving the instructions. The attendant, however, asked him to repeat what he had said. In response, the man repeated the same warning clearly. Consequently, the repetition heightened concern among the crew members nearby.

As a result, the flight attendant reported the exchange to the pilot without delay. The pilot, in turn, informed airport authorities immediately. Following that notification, departure procedures were halted at once.

The aircraft was then directed back to the terminal area. Subsequently, all passengers were ordered to disembark from the plane. In addition, all luggage was removed for inspection. Meanwhile, airport authorities activated full emergency security protocols across the area.

Consequently, flight operations at the airport were temporarily disrupted. Several procedures were paused while the situation was assessed. Thereafter, Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers from Krabi Provincial Police were deployed to the aircraft.

Bomb disposal officers conduct full aircraft and baggage search after emergency evacuation

They began a comprehensive inspection of the entire plane. During the operation, officers searched the cabin in detail. They also inspected the cargo hold and storage compartments thoroughly. Furthermore, every item of passenger baggage was individually examined. Notably, officers focused closely on the suspect’s luggage during the search.

However, no suspicious objects were found during the inspection. In conclusion, authorities confirmed that no explosives were present on board. The inspection process, however, took several hours to complete.

Meanwhile, passengers remained off the aircraft under supervision. Authorities maintained strict control of the scene throughout the operation. Security personnel continued monitoring until all checks were finished.

Later, police identified the passenger as a 45-year-old man from Chonburi province. He was detained shortly after the report was filed. Subsequently, officers transported him for questioning at Nuea Khlong Police Station. According to investigators, the sequence of events was confirmed through crew statements. The suspect’s remarks were verified by multiple accounts from flight attendants.

Suspect admits making bomb remark as joke during questioning after detention by Krabi police

During questioning, the man admitted making the statement on board. However, he stated that the remark was intended as a joke. He described his actions as reckless behaviour. Nevertheless, authorities proceeded with legal action based on the disruption caused.

Subsequently, police charged him under the Act on Certain Offences Against Air Navigation (2015). The charge involves making false statements that may cause panic among passengers or airport personnel.

Under this law, such actions carry serious penalties. Offenders may face up to five years’ imprisonment. Alternatively, they may be fined up to 200,000 baht. In some cases, both penalties may be imposed.

Aviation law invoked as authorities pursue charges over false bomb claim, causing airport disruption

Importantly, the law applies to incidents occurring at airports and during flight operations. It covers statements that could disrupt safety procedures or trigger emergency responses. In this case, authorities determined that the statement met those conditions. Investigators documented the suspect’s confession as part of the case file. No additional threats or suspicious links were reported in connection with the incident.

Following the completion of the inspection, the aircraft was cleared by authorities. Airport operations gradually resumed after the disruption. Passengers were later allowed to continue their travel plans. Throughout the incident, officials followed established aviation security procedures. Each response step aligned with standard safety protocols.

In summary, the case remains under investigation by local authorities. Legal proceedings are expected to proceed under the applicable law.

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