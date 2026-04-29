Cambodia remains in the spotlight as United States meets with Thai officials to stamp out the menace

US crackdown hits ASEAN scam empire as Thai talks expose $6.2 billion fraud ring. Casino tycoon Kok An sanctioned. 10,000 victims found in compounds. UN warns up to 60% of Cambodia’s GDP may be tied to scams, with networks spanning Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar.

A sweeping US crackdown on Southeast Asia’s scam empire coincided last week with urgent talks in Washington between Thai and American officials, as investigators exposed vast criminal networks across Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos. One action last week targeted Cambodian casino tycoon and senator Kok An, an associate of Hun Sen, while new intelligence reveals large compounds holding thousands of trafficked workers forced into global fraud. With $6.2 billion in US losses, billions in seized cryptocurrency, and UN estimates linking up to 60 per cent of Cambodia’s economy to scam operations, authorities are moving to dismantle one of the region’s most entrenched criminal networks.

Senior Thai and United States officials met last week to confront expanding transnational scam networks operating across ASEAN. The talks focused on coordinated enforcement and intelligence sharing.

These networks have caused reported losses of $6.2 billion to US citizens. At the same time, officials reviewed evidence linking operations across Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos. Moreover, both sides identified the scale and speed of these networks as a growing concern.

Simultaneously, Washington escalated pressure on key figures tied to the industry. The US Treasury Department announced sweeping sanctions against Cambodian casino tycoon Kok An. He is also a senator and a close associate of Hun Sen.

U.S. Treasury sanctions target Kok An as Thai and US officials confront ASEAN scam network expansion

Furthermore, US authorities identified Kok An as a central figure in a regional network. The sanctions named 28 associates and a wide range of companies. In addition, the measures were issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control to disrupt financial flows.

Previously, Kok An built a major fortune in Cambodia’s casino sector. Until last year, he maintained extensive assets in Thailand. He also resided there for extended periods under a Thai identity.

Meanwhile, Thai authorities are examining his legal status. Investigators suspect he obtained Thai citizenship under suspicious circumstances. Consequently, the Department of Special Investigation has opened a formal probe. However, Kok An denies all allegations and disputes the charges.

At the same time, Cambodia has pushed back against international coverage of the scam industry. The government protested reporting by The Wall Street Journal after it used the term “Scambodia.” Phnom Penh called the label a slur against the country. Nevertheless, officials insist they are actively combating scam operations. However, international assessments continue to highlight the scale of the problem.

UN report highlights scale of scam economy in Cambodia and links to regional trafficking networks

A recent United Nations report estimates that between 40 and 60 per cent of Cambodia’s GDP may be linked to scam centres. Earlier, a US-based non-governmental organisation cited by the New York Times estimated 37.64 per cent in 2023.

Even so, both figures indicate a significant economic footprint. In February 2026, UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk presented detailed findings on abuses. His report described forced labour, coercion, and exploitation inside these compounds.

Specifically, the report identified Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar as key locations. These countries host large scam operations targeting victims worldwide. Meanwhile, enforcement actions have intensified across the region. Thousands of foreign workers have been repatriated from Cambodia. Many were allegedly trafficked and forced into scam activities. Chinese nationals form a significant portion of those affected.

In addition, a major raid near the Chong Chom border revealed the scale of operations. Authorities discovered more than 10,000 individuals inside a single complex. Victims came from multiple countries and were forced into fraud schemes.

Furthermore, investigators found lists containing contact details of over 10,000 American citizens. These were used in romance scams and investment fraud operations.

Raids expose detention-style scam compounds, with victims forced into fraud targeting global citizens

Moreover, the site revealed a secure and controlled infrastructure. Buildings resembled detention facilities with restricted movement. Equipment suggested punishment for those who resisted orders. Investigators also identified medical rooms and laboratories within the compound. As a result, further concerns were raised about potential links to organ trafficking or unethical practices. These findings remain under active investigation.

Meanwhile, international media have documented similar facilities across the region. Some centres contained studio-like rooms resembling foreign television stations. Others displayed fake police insignia and uniforms to deceive victims. At the same time, these features indicate a high level of organisation and planning.

Separately, related cases continue to emerge. In early 2026, Canadian authorities extradited Chen Zhi to China. He founded a major Cambodian conglomerate that includes Prince Bank. Previously, US authorities exposed his operations in November 2025.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and partner agencies took action. They froze $5 billion in cryptocurrency in one seizure. In addition, authorities sought $480 million in restitution for victims.

Thai-US talks intensify cooperation as crackdown expands against scam gangs across Southeast Asia

Meanwhile, Thai officials used the Washington meetings to present enforcement results. The delegation was led by Police General Thatchai Pitanilabutr. He serves as Deputy Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police and heads its Anti-Human Trafficking Centre.

The meetings took place from April 21 to April 25, 2026. Thai officials briefed US counterparts on operations against scam networks and trafficking.

Moreover, US officials outlined policy priorities under President Donald Trump. The strategy focuses on dismantling overseas scam operations at their source. Authorities confirmed that major networks operate across Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos. These groups target victims in more than 40 countries. At the same time, many workers are trafficked into forced labour within these compounds.

Consequently, both sides agreed to expand cooperation on investigations. The focus includes intelligence sharing, financial tracking, and joint operations. Authorities aim to identify senior figures and dismantle networks.

Enforcement gains reported as Thai police cite drop in complaints but warn networks remain active

Meanwhile, Jeanine Pirro, head of the US Scam Centre Strike Force, praised Thai enforcement efforts. She highlighted the IAC Warroom, which integrates data from banks and telecom providers.

As a result, authorities can freeze accounts quickly and recover assets. Cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation has led to arrests and seizures. Domestically, Thai police report measurable progress. Complaints linked to scam centres have dropped by 60 per cent in recent weeks. However, officials remain cautious about long-term trends.

As recently as March 2026, authorities assessed the threat as rising again. Therefore, concerns remain that networks are adapting to enforcement pressure. Some operations may be temporarily reduced to avoid detection. Nevertheless, officials warn that the industry remains active and resilient.

Further reading:

Secrets of a sprawling international scam empire revealed on Thai Cambodian border in Surin province

Cambodian scam compound murder boss ‘Mr. Ham’ nabbed by Thai and South Korean cops in Pattaya raid

Cambodian tycoon arrested by Phnom Penh and sent back to China in chains. Regime moves to clean house

Thailand and Cambodia face danger from ‘Dragon Head’ the Chinese mafia leader behind the scams

Cambodia lashes out at Anutin’s call to South Korean President Lee Jae-myung as internal interference

Cyber police and Money Laundering agency seek UK and US co-operation targeting Cambodian networks

United States, South Korea and United Kingdom act against Cambodian scam industry with Thai tie-ins

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