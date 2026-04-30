Taxi shame caught on camera! Cop busts driver refusing fares near Don Mueang Airport, slaps fines after finding multiple violations and unpaid tickets, as viral clip sparks outrage over Bangkok taxi’s caper.

A viral roadside confrontation near Don Mueang Airport has thrust Bangkok’s taxi industry into the spotlight, particularly the controversial practice of refusing fares. The incident went viral after a traffic officer filmed a driver refusing passengers, disputing penalties until he was eventually found to be committing multiple violations. The video, posted on Facebook by an officer from the Traffic Police Division, captures the enforcement sequence and revealed the driver already had unpaid fines. The incidents sparked intense online reaction while exposing the controversial issue of ongoing fare refusals, regulatory breaches by taxi drivers and mounting pressure on Thai taxi cabs from expanding app-based rivals.

A Thai police officer has drawn widespread attention after posting a video showing a taxi driver refusing passengers near Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok. The clip was uploaded on Facebook by an officer identified as “Jaa Auan Bolikhamsai,” who works at the Vibhavadi Rangsit Traffic Control Centre under the Traffic Police Division.

According to the post, the taxi was parked along the roadside near the airport entrance. However, the officer stated the driver was waiting for passengers and then refused them after they entered the vehicle. In addition, he reported that the driver had three outstanding fines and was not properly dressed while on duty.

In the video, the officer is seen riding a motorcycle past the parked taxi. At that moment, two passengers appear to be attempting to secure a ride. However, the driver refused to take them. As a result, the officer stopped and approached the scene.

Officer confronts taxi driver after refusal incident near airport, as passengers left without a ride

He then questioned the situation directly and addressed the driver. During the exchange, the officer admonished the driver for allegedly selecting passengers. He stated that taxi drivers must provide service fairly and without discrimination.

After that, he turned to the passengers and asked whether they required assistance. He also checked if they needed help finding another vehicle, while continuing to record the interaction.

Next, the officer inspected the driver’s documents at the roadside. He reviewed the records and identified specific violations. First, the driver was charged for refusing passengers. Second, he was charged with illegal stopping to wait for passengers.

Each offence carried a fine of 500 baht. Therefore, the initial total reached 1,000 baht, and the officer informed the driver on the spot. However, the situation escalated when the driver attempted to negotiate. He reportedly asked for only one charge to be applied. Instead, the officer rejected the request and added a third charge for improper attire. Earlier, the officer had noted the driver was not dressed according to regulations, which led to the additional penalty.

Driver faces additional charges and prior fines as the officer enforces multiple violations at the roadside

Furthermore, checks revealed the driver had prior violations on record. He had three unpaid fines, making this the fourth recorded offence. Consequently, the officer issued all penalties and gave clear instructions.

He ordered the driver to move the vehicle immediately and not remain parked in the area. Notably, the roadside location near the airport entrance is subject to traffic control rules. Therefore, stopping to wait for passengers in such areas is prohibited, and the officer enforced those rules during the incident.

Following the incident, the video was shared online and quickly gained traction. As a result, it drew significant attention across social media. Many users focused on the officer’s actions and the enforcement process.

In response, numerous comments appeared under the post. Several users praised the strict handling of the situation. Moreover, some stated that such enforcement could improve discipline among taxi drivers, while others described it as a warning to those who refuse passengers.

Online reaction grows as video of enforcement spreads widely and draws praise from social media users

Meanwhile, the officer’s identity and assignment were clearly stated in the post. However, no further details about the taxi driver were released. Overall, the video documents the full sequence of events, from the refusal to the issuing of fines and final instructions.

At present, no additional official statements have been issued. Nevertheless, the footage remains accessible online and continues to circulate widely across social media platforms.

Under Thailand’s Land Transport Act, it is illegal for a taxi to refuse a fare without a valid excuse. However, refusals continue to occur in daily operations across the country. In many cases, drivers decline passengers even after initial contact. As a result, passengers are often left without service despite approaching available taxis.

In particular, taxis frequently refuse fares when drivers claim they are changing shifts. However, such refusals can happen after passengers have already entered the vehicle. In some instances, drivers provide reasons to justify their actions. For example, they may state that they lack sufficient fuel for certain trips. Consequently, passengers must seek alternative transport despite the availability of licensed taxis.

Taxi refusal practices persist across Thailand despite clear legal restrictions under transport regulations

Meanwhile, the taxi industry throughout the kingdom is facing sustained pressure. In recent years, competition has intensified across urban areas. This pressure comes from ride-hailing platforms such as Grab and Bolt. As a result, traditional taxi services are operating in a more competitive and constrained market.

In addition, many drivers or taxi operators rent vehicles on a daily basis. Therefore, they must earn enough income during each shift to cover costs. This arrangement places drivers under continuous financial pressure.

Consequently, drivers are understood to prioritise fares that align with their earning targets. This pattern has been observed across multiple areas within the industry.

Furthermore, enforcement measures remain clearly defined under existing law. The Land Transport Act sets out penalties for drivers who violate regulations. For instance, a taxi driver can be suspended for up to 30 days. Alternatively, authorities may require the driver to attend a training course. These actions apply when a driver is repeatedly found to be in violation.

Further reading:

Fears quick fix to taxi driver’s car in Buriram while away from Bangkok may have caused deadly inferno

Irish tourist tried to palm off hard working taxi driver with pot stash in part payment after Pattaya trip

Australian tourist injured by an angry Pink Taxi driver using a cutter to enforce a compensation demand

Taxi man adamant Taiwanese star in extortion case was loud and drunk on the night concerned in Bangkok

Confidence and trust in Thailand damaged by Chinese VIP tourist services advertised online

Viral Chinese video says VIP arrival with a police escort can be bought when holidaying in Thailand

US and Thai agencies forge closer ties as cabinet tackles corruption within the Royal Thai Police national ranks

Royal Thai Police Sergeant Major arrested on Ko Samui, charged with the rape of female detainee

Top Thai and US drug suppression officials warn of the use of cryptocurrencies in the drug trade

Illegal Chinese fraudsters use fake banking app to steal millions of baht from gulled online SCB users

Drug police put retraction behind them to smash billion baht Myanmar drug operation in Bangkok raid

Use of cocaine and cannabis is still highly illegal in Thailand with very serious legal consequences

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>