US woman, 34, dies after 11th-floor fall in Ekkamai condo. Found on 9th-floor balcony with tape on neck. Boyfriend distraught. Ransacked room, note, pills, and alcohol discovered as police probe ongoing.

A 34-year-old American woman took her own life on Saturday afternoon in the upmarket Ekkamai area of Bangkok after throwing herself from the 11th floor of a condominium. She crashed onto a 9th-floor balcony and, despite efforts by rescuers to revive her, died at the scene. Police found her boyfriend in an uncontrollably distressed state. The woman had locked him out while causing a disturbance in her room before jumping. Before her death, she scrawled a note about taking medication and ‘freaking’ out.

The Metropolitan Police are investigating a distressing incident in the Ekkamai area of Bangkok. The case centres on the death of a 34-year-old American woman. The incident occurred on April 25, 2026. At approximately 2:30 PM, police received a report of a fall from height.

Specifically, the caller stated a woman was trapped on a ninth-floor balcony. Therefore, officers were dispatched immediately to a residential building in Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana District.

Pol. Lt. Pracha Pholcharoen, a deputy investigator, led the response. He arrived with investigative officers and rescue personnel. In addition, volunteers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation joined the operation. Upon arrival, officers entered Building B without delay. There, they located the woman lying on a ninth-floor balcony. At that time, she was barely breathing. Consequently, emergency responders moved quickly to provide assistance.

Police respond to fall in Ekkamai condo, find woman critically injured in ninth-floor balcony scene

They transferred her to the room to begin treatment. Responders immediately noticed tape around her neck, removed it, and started CPR in an effort to revive her.

Despite sustained attempts, the resuscitation failed. As a result, the woman was pronounced dead shortly after. Her identity was later confirmed as a 34-year-old American citizen residing on the eleventh floor.

Subsequently, officers proceeded to inspect her eleventh-floor unit. Inside, they found the room in a disturbed condition. Belongings were scattered across the space. In addition, several empty liquor bottles were discovered. These bottles were overturned on the bed. Moreover, the ceiling lamp in the centre of the room had been removed. This detail was recorded as part of the scene assessment.

Further examination revealed three allergy pills in the room. Additionally, officers recovered a handwritten note in English. The note was placed on the bed and carefully documented. It suggested the woman had taken medication. Specifically, it stated she would “freak out for a few hours.” Therefore, investigators collected the note as key evidence. All items were secured for detailed analysis.

Officers find ransacked eleventh-floor room with alcohol bottles, a note and a removed ceiling fixture

Meanwhile, police confirmed the woman had been living with her boyfriend. The couple had recently rented the unit together.

According to initial findings, she had been under stress. In particular, this stress related to health problems. Furthermore, officers confirmed she had a history of depression. She was reportedly taking medication to manage her condition.

At the scene, the boyfriend was present. However, he was in a state of severe distress. Witnesses described him as crying uncontrollably. Therefore, he was unable to provide a formal statement. According to preliminary accounts, the woman had locked herself inside the bedroom. Meanwhile, her boyfriend attempted to enter the room. However, he could not gain access.

Shortly after, he became aware she had fallen. Investigators believe she fell from the eleventh floor. Subsequently, her body landed on a ninth-floor balcony below. This sequence is now under close review. Officers are working to confirm each stage of the incident. In addition, they are examining physical evidence collected from the scene.

Boyfriend in distress, unable to speak, as police probe sequence leading to fall from eleventh floor

Earlier reports indicated a similar timeline. At approximately 1:50 PM, another alert was received. This report also described a foreign woman falling from a height. The location was a condominium on Ekkamai Soi 12. Therefore, police and rescue teams responded quickly. Upon arrival, they found the woman motionless on a ninth-floor balcony.

In addition, forensic personnel were called to assist. Doctors from Chulalongkorn Hospital attended the scene. They conducted an initial examination of the body. Subsequently, the remains were transferred for a full autopsy. This examination is expected to determine the exact cause of death. Therefore, investigators are awaiting the results before drawing conclusions.

Inside the room, the level of disorder was notable. Items appeared ransacked and displaced. Moreover, alcohol containers were present in significant numbers. These bottles were empty and overturned. Therefore, their presence has been formally recorded as evidence. Additionally, the removed ceiling lamp is being examined for relevance.

Forensics examine the scene as autopsy ordered and evidence reviewed including alcohol and damage

Furthermore, the allergy pills recovered from the room are under review. Investigators are assessing whether they relate to the note. At the same time, the handwritten message remains a central focus. Officers are analysing its wording and context. Specifically, they are examining references to medication and possible effects.

Meanwhile, police are gathering statements from witnesses in the building. Residents may provide further details about events leading up to the fall. In addition, CCTV footage is being reviewed. This may help establish movement patterns and timing. Therefore, the timeline is being reconstructed step by step.

The boyfriend will be interviewed again at a later stage. However, this will occur once he is able to provide a clear account. At present, his condition prevents detailed questioning. Nevertheless, his initial statements have been noted by investigators.

Authorities notify embassy as probe continues amid pattern of foreign deaths in Thai condos

Authorities have also initiated contact procedures with the United States. The U.S. Embassy will be informed of the death. This will ensure the victim’s family is notified. Coordination between agencies is ongoing.

Notably, this case reflects a pattern observed over several decades. Incidents involving foreign nationals falling from residential buildings have been recorded in Thailand. These cases often occur in urban condominium settings. Furthermore, investigators have noted links to alcohol use and reported episodes in similar cases.

However, in this instance, no conclusion has been reached. All findings remain under active investigation. Evidence is still being processed and verified. The autopsy results are expected to play a key role. Until then, officials have not ruled out any possibilities.

In conclusion, the Metropolitan Police confirmed the investigation remains ongoing. Further updates will be issued as new information emerges. All details remain subject to verification as the inquiry continues.

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