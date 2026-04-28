Chinese charged after a failed gold shop robbery. A spending spree inspired by Thai girlfriends blamed

Chinese tourists confess to 30-second gold heist in Korat after cash runs dry, blaming spending on Thai girlfriends. Police track CCTV trail, arrest the pair in Bangkok within hours and recover 300,000 baht in stolen gold rings.

Two Chinese tourists have confessed to a rapid, premeditated gold shop robbery in Nakhon Ratchasima, admitting they struck after running out of money during a spending spree that included Thai girlfriends, as police tracked them across provinces and arrested them within eight hours using CCTV and coordinated operations, recovering all stolen gold from a 30-second smash-and-grab carried out in broad daylight while staff fled for safety.

Two Chinese nationals have confessed to a gold shop robbery in Nakhon Ratchasima, police said. However, investigators reported the men claimed financial problems drove the crime.

They told officers they had run out of money while travelling in Thailand. Moreover, they admitted spending heavily, including on Thai girlfriends. Police identified the suspects as 27-year-old Zou Qintao and 19-year-old Song Haolong.

Both men are from China, authorities confirmed. Zou is from Guangdong province, while Song is from Sichuan province. Initially, police said both entered Thailand as tourists before the incident.

Suspects confess to gold shop robbery in Korat after claiming financial trouble during Thailand trip

The robbery occurred at about 10:11am on April 27 in the Dan Kwian subdistrict, Chok Chai district. At the time, two female employees were inside the shop. Then, two masked men entered wearing black long-sleeve shirts, shorts, and face coverings.

As a result, their identities were concealed. However, the employees quickly noticed the men and fled to the back area. Because of protective metal grills, the suspects could not access the gold necklaces. Instead, they targeted a display cabinet containing gold rings.

Then, they used a blunt object to smash the cabinet and seize the items. Police said the stolen rings were valued at about 300,000 baht. In total, the robbery lasted around 30 seconds. After that, the suspects fled the scene.

They escaped in a white Toyota Yaris sedan with no visible licence plate. As a result, police issued a nationwide alert. Meanwhile, investigators began tracking the suspects using CCTV footage. Authorities coordinated with multiple agencies during the search.

Masked robbers smash display and flee with gold rings in 30 seconds before nationwide alert issued

Soon after, the vehicle was traced to a car rental company. Later that day, police located the suspects in Bangkok’s Prawet district. They were found at a car rental shop linked to the vehicle used in the robbery. Within eight hours, both men were arrested. At the time of arrest, officers recovered all stolen gold rings. However, no firearm was recovered.

The suspects claimed they had discarded the gun while fleeing. Nevertheless, police are still verifying whether the weapon was real. Investigators said evidence suggests the use of multiple tools, including a firearm, a hammer, and other equipment.

According to police, the crime appeared premeditated, with preparation evident beforehand. Following their arrest, both men were taken into custody for questioning. During interrogation, they admitted to committing the robbery.

They told police they had spent most of their money while travelling. Furthermore, they said spending on Thai girlfriends contributed to their financial situation.

Arrest in Bangkok within hours after CCTV trail leads police to rental car and stolen gold recovery

On Tuesday, the suspects were taken to reenact the crime at the gold shop in Dan Kwian municipality. The reenactment formed part of legal proceedings. During the process, the suspects demonstrated how the robbery was carried out.

Police confirmed that neither suspect has a prior criminal record. In addition, authorities found no links to organised crime networks. Investigators from Nakhon Ratchasima provincial police are handling the case. They are preparing to take custody of the suspects for further questioning in the province.

Meanwhile, officers continue compiling evidence for prosecution. CCTV footage remains central to the case and was used to identify and track the suspects. Authorities said the operation involved coordination across multiple agencies, enabling rapid arrests.

Following the incident, police announced additional security measures. These include stricter vehicle checks and increased patrols in high-risk areas. The measures are intended to prevent similar crimes. The gold shop is located in a commercial area of Dan Kwian subdistrict. At the time of the robbery, no injuries were reported. Importantly, the two employees escaped unharmed. The suspects remain in custody as legal proceedings move forward.

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