Out of control foreign driver in Phuket hunted down for arrest by police after Sunday motoring terror

Phuket police are hunting a white foreign driver who went on a road rage rampage, slapping a motorist, ramming a van, and fleeing both scenes. He was caught on video shouting abuse and gesturing wildly. Police are checking his visa and preparing charges.

A white foreigner completely lost control of his senses on Sunday while driving from Kathu to Patong in Phuket. First, he repeatedly attempted to cause a rear-end collision by braking suddenly without warning. He then deliberately reversed into another vehicle. Later, on Phra Barami Road, he got out of his car to confront and slap a fellow motorist. He was seen driving away from the scene while gesturing aggressively out of his window. Multiple video clips later appeared online showing the tourist’s erratic and violent behaviour. Police have vowed to arrest the man and are now investigating his visa status.

A foreign driver is under police investigation after a violent road rage incident unfolded on the streets of Phuket on Sunday, May 4. The man was captured on video slapping a driver and ramming his car into a passenger van during two separate confrontations.

Police say the incidents happened in Patong district, a popular beach area on the island’s west coast. The suspect, described as a white man, was driving a Toyota Yaris with licence plates from Satun province.

The first altercation began when the suspect encountered 47-year-old Wisit, a professional van driver, on Phisit Karani Road.

Foreigner repeatedly brakes without warning before reversing into van and speeding off in Phuket road rage

Wisit was transporting passengers from Kathu to Patong at the time. According to his statement to police, the foreign driver overtook his van aggressively, then slammed on the brakes without warning.

As a result, Wisit was forced to brake suddenly to avoid a collision. However, the suspect allegedly repeated the manoeuvre multiple times, creating a dangerous situation on the road. Wisit said he tried to maintain distance, but the tourist continued driving recklessly.

Then, as both vehicles approached a traffic light near Patong Hospital, the situation escalated further. The tourist came to a complete stop ahead of Wisit’s van. Without warning, he shifted into reverse and deliberately backed into the front of Wisit’s vehicle.

After the impact, the foreign driver sped away from the scene. Wisit attempted to flag him down and shouted for him to stop. Nevertheless, the man refused to acknowledge him and continued driving toward Patong.

Van driver files complaint after suspect flees scene while another outburst is caught on social media

Wisit later filed a formal complaint at Patong Police Station. He reported the hit-and-run and provided details about the car and its licence plates. He also noted that the driver’s behaviour posed a serious threat to road safety.

Meanwhile, another video surfaced on social media showing the same tourist involved in a separate outburst. This time, he was seen stepping out of his vehicle on Phra Barami Road, a busy stretch that connects central Patong to the hill pass.

In the video, the man approaches a car stopped behind him and slaps the driver in full view of passing traffic. He can also be heard yelling profanities and shouting at other motorists in the opposite lane.

Because of these multiple incidents, Patong police have now launched a wider investigation. Officers are reviewing CCTV footage and gathering witness testimony to track the suspect’s movements.

“We are working to identify and locate the foreign man involved,” a police spokesperson confirmed later on Sunday. “Once found, he will face legal consequences for his actions.”

Suspect still at large as local concern grows and videos of erratic behaviour go viral online

So far, the suspect has not yet been named publicly. He was described to police as a white foreigner wearing short pants and a T-shirt. However, police believe he may still be on the island. Patrol officers have been alerted and have been instructed to stop any vehicle matching the description.

The case has sparked concern among local residents and business owners in the area. Many fear that such reckless behaviour could harm Phuket’s image as a tourist destination.

In addition, the videos have been widely shared online, drawing criticism from Thai social media users. Many expressed outrage over the tourist’s behaviour and called for swift action from the authorities.

“I’ve driven this route for over ten years and never saw anything like this,” one netizen told reporters outside the police station. “He acted like he wanted to provoke someone.”

Some viewers pointed out that the foreigner appeared calm before suddenly turning violent. Others questioned why no one intervened during the roadside altercation.

Police vow action as visa status checked and charges prepared against foreign tourist in Phuket case

Nevertheless, police have urged the public not to interfere with the investigation. They asked anyone with information about the suspect to contact Patong Police Station directly.

So far, no injuries have been reported in either incident. However, Wisit’s van sustained visible damage to its front bumper. Police are currently assessing the cost of repairs and plan to include it in the charges.

Once apprehended, the tourist could face charges of property damage, assault, reckless driving, and fleeing the scene of an accident. Meanwhile, police say they will also be working with immigration authorities to determine the man’s visa status and travel history.

In the coming days, authorities are expected to issue a warrant for his arrest if he fails to come forward voluntarily. Until then, police patrols around Patong and nearby districts have been increased as a precaution.

As the investigation continues, officials stress that foreign visitors must follow Thai traffic laws and respect local customs. “Thailand welcomes all tourists,” the police spokesperson added, “but aggressive and unlawful behaviour will certainly not be tolerated.”

Further reading:

Police investigate British BMW driver who crashed into a local Phuket roadside shop on a notorious road

British tourist attacked and beaten on Bangla Rd., Patong trying to snatch a Thai man’s bag on Friday

Berserk Foreigner in Phuket assaults a man, steals a passenger van and crashes it causing disruption

Horror greets responders after shocking high-speed motorbike crash on Phuket road leaves three dead

Deadly danger of motorbikes in Thailand, 2 dead in 1 day while an Australian’s dreams are smashed

Swede dies in motorbike crash after 5 days in Thailand seeking to marry his 27-year-old fiancé from Roiet

Canadian the latest foreigner killed in a motorbike accident in Thailand early on Friday in Pattaya

Harrowing scene as Canadian cries for his dead wife at early morning accident in Kanchanaburi