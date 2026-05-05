Underage brothel busted by police in Pathum Thani. Three operators arrested and underage girls rescued

Three arrested in Pathum Thani after police exposed a “cat grooming” shop as an alleged child trafficking front. Officers rescued minors and uncovered a seven-year operation employing 22 workers, including underage girls, with over 20 million baht in transactions.

A police raid in Pathum Thani exposed an alleged seven-year trafficking network hidden behind a cat grooming shop, leading to three arrests and the rescue of underage victims. Acting under Criminal Court warrants, officers led by Witthaya Sriprasertphap uncovered what investigators say was a structured operation employing minors and generating more than 20 million baht. Testimony from a 16-year-old victim and seized evidence outline the scale and control of the operation now under prosecution.

Police arrested three suspects in Pathum Thani, near Bangkok, on Saturday, May 2, 2026, in a human trafficking case. Authorities allege a business posing as a cat grooming service concealed an illegal sex operation involving minors.

The operation was directed by Witthaya Sriprasertphap, commander of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division. Meanwhile, officers from Division 5 carried out the arrests. They worked alongside the International Protection Alliance and Our Rescue Foundation Thailand.

Arrest warrants were issued by the Criminal Court. Consequently, Waykyaphat, 33, Thawatchai, 32, and Yuwadee, 38, were detained. All three face charges of conspiracy to commit human trafficking.

Police arrest three suspects in Pathum Thani cat spa front case linked to alleged trafficking network

During the operation, officers rescued a 16-year-old victim. She provided detailed testimony to investigators. According to her statement, she was recruited in June 2024. She worked at the shop owned by Waykyaphat and Thawatchai.

Meanwhile, Yuwadee managed daily operations at the premises. Police said the manager recruited workers and received customers. In addition, she handled wages and internal arrangements. She had worked at the establishment for five years. Initially, she worked as a massage therapist. Later, she was promoted to manager by the owner.

Authorities said the business employed 22 workers. Of those, about seven to eight were under 18. Each worker was required to serve multiple clients daily. Furthermore, workers had to complete 30 days before receiving wages.

Investigators said strict control was enforced inside the operation. If clients complained, verbal abuse followed. In some cases, physical assault was reported. As a result, police documented coercive and exploitative conditions imposed on workers.

Investigation reveals recruitment structure and conditions inside alleged operation employing minors

Financial records showed sustained activity over several years. The business operated for about seven years. Moreover, it promoted services through online job postings. Investigators identified about 10 bank accounts linked to the operation.

Total transactions exceeded 20 million baht. Police said the storefront had few legitimate customers. Instead, it functioned primarily as a front. Later, the operation relocated to a residential house. Therefore, officers obtained search warrants from provincial courts for both the shop and the house.

Search teams entered both locations under warrant. They seized mobile phones and electronic devices. In addition, officers recovered more than 500 condoms. Other materials linked to the operation were also collected as evidence.

Under questioning, the two main suspects admitted ownership of the business. They confirmed serving both online and walk-in customers. Furthermore, they stated that most of the income came from the operation. They also confirmed the seized condoms were intended for use at the premises.

Financial records, seized evidence and suspect admissions outline the scale of a vast illegal business

Yuwadee confirmed her managerial role during questioning. She stated she received a monthly salary of 35,000 baht. In addition, she reported daily income after expenses ranged from 7,000 to 20,000 baht. Police then questioned the workers found at the site. Screening procedures were conducted.

As a result, another trafficking victim was identified. She stated she was related to one of the suspects. She also said she began working there at age 17. Her reported income was 20,000 baht per month.

Authorities placed both victims under protective care. Meanwhile, all three suspects were transferred to investigators. They are now in custody with the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division. Legal proceedings are ongoing.

Further reading:

Owner of prostitution den fronting as Karaoke bar arrested Friday and charged by Chacheongsao Police

Delivery driver interaction leads to arrest of 31 year old relative for rape and strangulation of beauty

Chiang Mai Police act after noting suspicious transfer saving young woman ฿800,000 sent to scammers

Defiant Rangsiman Rome warns he’s not just fighting a defamation case but for the future of Thailand

Ben Smith money fixer to the elite in Thailand lines up ฿100M defamation case against Rangsiman Rome

People’s Party firebrand MP warns of billions pouring into Thai markets and critical firms from Cambodia