Thai cyber cops bust 19-year-old X/Twitter star running a secret porn group. Ms Kantaparawee earned ฿100k monthly charging members up to ฿1,000 for access to explicit clips she uploaded. Officers vow tough crackdown as digital trail points to a wider network.

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested by Thai cyber police for running a private online porn group that earned her around ฿100,000 a month. Ms Kantaparawee was picked up on Thursday at her home in central Nonthaburi by a police operations unit. She allegedly charged members between ฿400 and ฿1,000 for premium access to pornographic clips she uploaded herself. Taken into custody under court-issued warrant, she admitted to running the operation for several years. Senior officers from the Technology Crime Suppression Division have since vowed to crack down hard on similar online activity across Thailand.

Thai cyber police have arrested a young X/Twitter influencer for running a secret online group sharing pornographic videos. The suspect earned an average of ฿100,000 per month from the operation, which she had conducted quietly for over four years.

The arrest was announced at 10:30 a.m. on May 8 at the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) headquarters in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi Province. A large team of senior officers took part in the operation’s briefing.

They included Police Lieutenant General Trairong Phiwpaen, Commander of the TCSD, along with Deputy Commander Police Major General Wiwat Khamchamnarn and commanders of multiple TCSD divisions.

X/Twitter account with 300,000 followers promoted paid access to porn clips and led police to young suspect

According to Police Lieutenant General Trairong, the case began with an investigation by officers from TCSD Division 3, Sub-Division 2. They found an X social media account using the name “JINJIA KARNPARAWEE.” The account had over 300,000 followers and was actively promoting the sale of explicit content.

Investigators said the account advertised membership to a secret group where users could watch pornographic clips. Prices ranged between ฿400 and ฿1,000 per person. As a result, the group attracted widespread attention from the public, especially among young users.

After tracking the account, police linked it to another X/Twitter ID, @KarnParawee. That account led them to a real identity—Ms. Kantaparawee (surname withheld), a 19-year-old resident of Nonthaburi Province. She was believed to be the person behind both online identities.

Officers gathered evidence and applied for an arrest warrant from the Criminal Court. The court approved Warrant No. 2625/2568. Simultaneously, police secured a search warrant—No. Kor. 327/2568—from Nonthaburi Provincial Court.

Suspect arrested at home with phone containing porn cache and admitted to managing the entire operation

Police then raided a house in Village 1, Bang Sri Muang Subdistrict, Mueang District, Nonthaburi. There, they arrested Ms. Kantaparawee and seized her mobile phone. The phone contained a large cache of pornographic clips involving both Thai and foreign individuals.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Arunphan Wanitchanan, Ms. Kantaparawee confessed during questioning. She admitted to running the secret group for over four years. Her monthly earnings from group memberships averaged around ฿100,000. She also confirmed that she managed everything herself—from uploading clips to handling payments.

Moreover, police said she used the online alias to avoid detection and build a following. She promoted her content through short teasers and invited users to pay for full access. These groups were closed to the public and operated via invitation-only links.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Chatchapanthakarn added that the suspect has been charged with “introducing obscene data into a computer system.” She also faces accusations of making that content publicly accessible, which is illegal under Thai cybercrime laws. She is now in the custody of investigators from TCSD Division 3, who are continuing to gather evidence.

Phone analysis and wider digital trail may lead to further charges and show the risks of online anonymity

Meanwhile, police are examining the seized phone for more data. They aim to identify users who may have helped distribute the material or profited from the group. If others are involved, they too may face criminal charges.

Importantly, officers said the case highlights the growing misuse of social media platforms like X/Twitter for illegal activities. Many users assume such platforms provide anonymity, but investigators stressed that cyber trails can always be traced.

“This is not just about content—it’s about the damage it causes,” said a senior officer. “We want young people to understand that creating or sharing this kind of material is a serious crime.”

Police Lieutenant General Trairong also noted that the suspect had no previous criminal record. However, the length of her activity and the income earned made this case especially serious. “This was not a one-off incident,” he said. “She ran a business model built on illegal content.”

So far, police have not revealed how many members the group had. However, given her monthly income and the price per member, authorities estimate it could be in the hundreds.

TCSD expands crackdown and urges public to report abuse. More arrests likely in ongoing cybercrime push

The TCSD has now launched a broader investigation into similar secret groups. Officers are particularly monitoring platforms like X/Twitter and other social media apps where such content is shared. They are also cooperating with platform providers to block access and prevent future abuse.

Finally, police are urging the public to stay alert. If users come across online groups selling obscene content, they should report them immediately. Doing so can help reduce the spread of harmful material and protect vulnerable users.

While the investigation into Ms. Kantaparawee continues, police say more arrests could follow. Online crime is evolving fast—but so are the tools used to fight it.

Further reading:

German dark web porn and spymaster arrested in Chonburi. Police and US Homeland Security operation

Pirate hackers who netted ฿560 million by locking devices and servers worldwide arrested in Phuket

Phuket Police Chief warns criminals to give island a miss as four tourists are nabbed for extortion

Hard-boiled Russians arrested for violent extortion deny charges. Tell police they are just normal tourists

Intimidated Russian couple ask Royal Thai police to join Thailand’s Witness Protection Programme in Ko Samui