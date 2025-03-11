German dark web kingpin arrested in Chonburi for running child porn sites and spyware services. Joint TCSD and US Homeland Security operation seizes 36 devices, including hard drives with 140,000 pages and 5,000 videos. Suspect faces multiple charges.

On Wednesday, the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) gave details of a joint operation with the US Department of Homeland Security. At length, this saw the arrest of a middle-aged German national in Chonburi on Wednesday, March 5th. The European national had been operating dark web platforms retailing paedophilic sex porn while also providing spyware services online. The German, also in Thailand on a visa overstay, operated the services from his own home, an upmarket condominium. He was arrested, and up to 36 devices were seized.

On Tuesday, the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) of the Royal Thai Police announced a major case breakthrough. A press conference was held at the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), hosted by Police Major General Athip Pongsiwapai. The senior officer at the TCSD was joined by Aaron Mercelus, the US Embassy Attaché for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

In brief, this is an elite crime-fighting division of the United States Homeland Security Department. Under US President Donald Trump, it is headed up by Secretary Kristi Noem.

US Homeland Security agency plays a key role in safeguarding citizens from serious security threats

The government agency plays a key role in protecting US citizens from security threats. Certainly, in this case, the suspect was a German national living in Chonburi, east of Bangkok.

The US security agency approached the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) in December 2024. It was concerned about the activities of a number of dark web platforms.

In particular, these were sex websites catering to paedophiles. At the same time, the suspect was also operating a spyware service.

Basically, this allowed users to spy on others once a compromised code was inserted on a target computer or device. After months of investigation, the Royal Thai Police raided a property on Wednesday, March 5th.

The suspect, a middle-aged man identified as Mr. Steffen, was arrested. Significantly, at his upmarket condominium home, police seized devices, smartphones, bank details, and a hard drive with over 140,000 pages and 5,000 videos.

German suspect arrested in Chonburi after raid uncovers illegal pornographic materials and devices

In summary, up to 36 different devices were seized by police in the raid.

This data will now be analyzed forensically by investigators both in Thailand and the United States. Certainly, on Tuesday, officers made it clear that the content focused on minors and sexual abuse.

During Tuesday’s press conference, police supplied a blurred image of one of the sordid sites operated by the German man.

“Lolita Land” contained pornographic files and videos mostly relating to paedophilia. The German, a retired programmer, had built the sites himself. At the same time, he did not use remote hosting but operated the sites using WampServer software with the Tor control panel.

Suspect operated an extensive pornographic network and spyware service targeting vulnerable individuals

Mr. Steffen, it is understood, had up to 10,000 users on his pornographic network. Users paid a minimum of $10 in Bitcoin or Monero cryptocurrencies.

After that, the German converted the payments into income in Thailand. In addition, he ran a spyware service for $16.95 per month, or ฿572. Once loaded on a target’s device, the software tracked keystrokes and allowed remote access to the person’s files and computer.

Officials, on Tuesday, revealed that the United States is not interested in prosecuting the German stateside. Therefore, he will face charges in Thailand under the Computer Crime Act 2007 and other provisions.

In particular, he will be charged with the possession and distribution of harmful child sexual abuse content. Indeed, he also faces a visa overstay charge.

Once prosecuted and any prison sentences subsequently imposed are served, he will be deported back to Germany. After that, he will be permanently blacklisted from entering Thailand as a severe risk to the kingdom’s security.

