Sex worker reported to police by Indian tourists for refusing to leave their hotel bedroom over dispute

Indian tourists in Pattaya called police on a sex worker who refused to leave their hotel room after they rejected her body shape and refused to pay the agreed fee. The woman claimed the deal was clear, but the tourists brought in officers instead of settling.

A group of Indian tourists reported a sex worker to Pattaya police on Friday after she refused to leave their hotel room. The woman had agreed to provide sexual services for a fee and accepted a deposit upfront. But when she arrived, the men claimed her body didn’t match their expectations and backed out of the deal. She refused to leave quietly. Instead of paying the balance, the tourists called in the police.

PATTAYA, Thailand — A disagreement between three Indian tourists and a Thai woman led to police intervention on Friday, July 18, 2025. The incident occurred inside a hotel room on Soi Liap Chai Hat Pattaya 11, Nong Prue, in Bang Lamung District.

According to Pattaya police, the tourists called emergency services after a Thai woman allegedly refused to leave their room. Officers arrived promptly to assess the situation and restore order.

Upon arrival, police encountered a woman estimated to be between 35 and 40 years old. She appeared confused and unsure why officers had been summoned.

Woman says deal was agreed in advance but tourists rejected her based on body shape and refused payment

The woman explained that she had agreed to provide services to the tourists for ฿3,000 per person. She stated that she received a ฿1,000 deposit before meeting them. According to her, the agreement was made willingly by both sides.

However, once she entered the hotel room, the mood reportedly shifted. The tourists expressed dissatisfaction with her physical appearance. Specifically, they claimed that her breasts were too small and that her overall body shape did not meet their expectations.

Consequently, they requested she leave the room immediately. They also refused to pay the remaining balance.

When the woman asked for the rest of the money before leaving, the men allegedly stalled. They told her they needed to exchange money downstairs and promised to return shortly.

However, instead of bringing payment, they returned with police officers.

At this point, the disagreement became a formal complaint. Both parties were asked to explain their version of events.

Tourists say they were misled while woman insists they had already agreed and partially paid for services

The tourists claimed they felt misled by the woman’s appearance. They insisted the service did not match what had been promised.

In contrast, the woman denied any wrongdoing. She maintained that there had been a clear agreement and partial payment made in advance. She also said that refusing to pay after services were requested and partially agreed upon was unfair.

Despite the dispute being non-violent, police noted that tensions were high between both parties. Officers mediated to prevent further escalation.

Meanwhile, officials highlighted the importance of mutual understanding in business transactions, particularly in tourism-heavy areas like Pattaya. Misunderstandings can easily escalate, especially when expectations are unclear or unrealistic.

Importantly, police stated that no formal charges were filed at the scene. However, they confirmed they had documented the case for future reference if either party chooses to pursue legal action.

Police record incident and warn disputes like this can harm the image of Pattaya’s tourism industry

According to the officers, both the tourists and the woman eventually agreed to go their separate ways. No further conflict occurred after police intervention.

Still, authorities warned that disputes of this nature could damage Pattaya’s tourism image. They urged visitors and local service providers to act respectfully and communicate clearly.

Furthermore, they advised tourists to resolve service disagreements through proper channels rather than deception or confrontation. Bringing police into minor disputes should be a last resort, not the first.

Tourism officials also commented on the case. They reminded visitors that Pattaya, while a popular destination, has laws that must be followed. Personal disagreements do not always fall under criminal law, but can lead to complications if mishandled.

Cases like this are not new in Pattaya. The city, known for its vibrant nightlife and open social scene, often draws visitors from around the world. As a result, cultural misunderstandings are common.

Officials reaffirm dignity and transparency are key while debate over legalising sex work gathers momentum

However, police stressed that anyone offering services must be treated with dignity. Likewise, those offering services must ensure transparency in what is being promised and delivered. All the while, of course, prostitution remains illegal in Thailand.

Significantly, the present Pheu Thai-led government is, at the same time, looking into legalising the profession, which is intricately linked with tourism to the kingdom.

In this case, officers remained neutral. They focused on calming the situation and avoiding escalation. No one was detained, and the matter ended without violence.

Nevertheless, the situation left a mark. It highlights the ongoing need for awareness, responsibility, and respect among all parties involved in Thailand’s tourism industry.

Dispute over body shape turns into police callout as Pattaya faces challenges balancing law and tourism

Amazingly, a seemingly minor disagreement over body shape and payment expectations led to police intervention. It could only happen in Pattaya. Although no crime occurred, the episode shows how quickly tensions can rise when deals and expectations go sour. The case also highlights a difference in cultures.

Moreover, it highlights the challenges faced by local officers in balancing hospitality, legal responsibilities and public order. Pattaya police continue to monitor incidents like these and encourage tourists to act respectfully and within the law.

As tourism rebounds in 2025, officials aim to keep Pattaya safe and welcoming. That goal, however, requires effort and understanding from both visitors and locals alike.

Further reading:

60 year old disabled Brit robbed by three ladies of the night at his Pattaya hotel after taking a shower beforehand

Australian wheelchair user cheated by Thai woman he met on Pattaya’s beachfront on Thursday morning

Two young women robbed at gunpoint on Sunday in South Pattaya. Suspect arrested by police in 48 hours

Gay man hideously murdered and tortured in Pattaya. Naked body discovered by his friends on Wednesday

Death sentences for the gruesome Pattaya murder of German property mogul Mr Ralter Mack in July 2023

Germans linked with Ralter Mack murder behind bars in Pattaya with strong evidence in the case

Grim end for German property mogul in Pattaya, body cut up and sealed in a freezer by his callous killers

German property broker and partner quizzed as they impound black SUV in the Ralter Mach case

Police have identified two young women who may have parked the car of missing German in Pattaya

Police launch a full probe into the death of Finnish national near Pattaya with his throat cut in bed