Two more lives lost off Phuket’s treacherous coastline prompting calls for increased safety awareness

Two more lives were lost in Phuket’s deadly waters in just 24 hours, sparking urgent calls for more warnings and lifeguards. In the early hours of Thursday, a Russian man went for a midnight swim with his partner in Saku, Thalang. Strong currents quickly pulled them under, and the 25-year-old gave his life to save hers. Later that afternoon, two swimmers struggled at Kata Beach on the west coast. One was pulled to safety by a bystander, who said no lifeguards were on duty. The incidents highlight the island’s growing danger as tourists face deadly waves with little protection.

Later, rescue teams were deployed to search the waters. By daybreak, authorities divided search teams: one deployed rubber boats offshore, while another combed rocky areas along the shoreline.

After hours of searching, Denis’s body was found at 3:00 p.m., washed ashore near where he vanished. Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy was notified, and forensic doctors conducted a post-mortem examination.

Accordingly, officials emphasised that night swimming during the monsoon season is extremely dangerous. In addition, authorities advised tourists to exercise extreme caution in unpatrolled areas.

Later, another foreign man drowned off Kata Beach, while a companion survived but remained in critical condition at Chalong Hospital. Witnesses reported locals pulled both men from the water, but one had already died.

Notably, photographs circulated on social media showing a hero, who acted to save the men, mourning on the sand. According to eyewitnesses, no red flags were displayed, and no lifeguards were present. Interestingly, the man who helped pull the victims out said both could have survived if lifeguards had been on duty.

Significantly, he added that emergency assistance was delayed for about 20 minutes, putting both men at greater risk. Following this, officials renewed calls for stronger beach safety measures.

The Kata Beach tragedy follows other recent drownings that have shaken Phuket. On August 7, a 10-year-old Canadian girl drowned just one day after arriving with her family. Although the surf appeared strong, no red flags were flying.

Her four family members returned to shore, but she was swept away. Rescue teams searched for nearly four hours, combing shallow areas and deeper waters near Koh Pu. Tragically, her body was recovered at 7:55 p.m., and facial injuries suggested she may have struck rocks underwater. Therefore, officials renewed calls for better safety protocols at popular beaches.

Only days earlier, another foreign tourist drowned at Kamala Beach while swimming alone. In July, a Thai jet ski operator and a 22-year-old Saudi tourist drowned off Koh Naka Yai and Bang Tao Beach, respectively. Neither wore a life jacket, and strong currents contributed to their deaths.

In June, three more tourists died on Phuket’s west coast: a 64-year-old Russian man, a 45-year-old American and a 49-year-old Thai woman. Although some red flags had been posted, victims ignored warnings.

As a result, local officials stress that rip currents during the southwest monsoon are unpredictable and extremely dangerous. Meanwhile, residents have been urged to educate tourists about seasonal hazards.

Repeated drownings have prompted Phuket authorities to reinforce safety protocols. Rescue officials warn that rip currents can pull even strong swimmers far offshore. Thus, tourists are urged to swim only in designated zones and obey red flag warnings.

Additionally, marine operators must enforce life jacket use for jet skis, boats and flotation devices. Local police emphasise prevention is key to saving lives. Even with rapid rescues, swimmers often die once caught in rough seas. Furthermore, victims frequently suffer fatal injuries or oxygen deprivation, even if recovered quickly. In the same way, officials involved continue reviewing each drowning to implement lessons learned.

The drowning of the Russian tourist, followed by another death hours later, combined with the critical condition of another foreign swimmer, demonstrates the urgent need for stricter measures.

Indeed, officials had previously pledged to review current practices, increase lifeguard coverage and improve warning systems. Nevertheless, Phuket’s monsoon seas remain perilous, particularly at night or during rough conditions.

Residents, tourism advocates, and social media users have criticised the lack of visible warnings. In fact, many argue that proactive measures, such as signage and patrolling, are essential to prevent future tragedies. In addition, local authorities plan awareness campaigns targeting hotels and tour operators.

Statistics indicate Phuket averages 30–40 drownings annually. Moreover, tourists often underestimate the danger of monsoon surf, particularly when waters appear calm. Emergency response teams emphasise the unpredictability of currents and waves.

Night swimming and isolated swims remain particularly hazardous. Furthermore, recent drownings show how quickly recreational activities can turn deadly. Even when friends or companions are present, strong surf can overpower swimmers within minutes.

Certainly, local officials note that fatalities often occur within the first five minutes of being caught in a current.

They stress that tourists must remain vigilant. Swimming in unsafe areas without supervision increases the risk of fatal accidents. Finally, rescue teams recommend checking local warnings, swimming in groups and avoiding night swims.

In the meantime, adherence to posted signs and flags can prevent deaths. At the same time, authorities continue to monitor beach conditions daily and adjust warnings as necessary.

Phuket’s monsoon season brings rapidly changing conditions, with shifting winds, strong surf and dangerous rip currents. These hazards are particularly severe along the island’s western coast, home to most tourist beaches.

Hence, authorities advise swimmers to respect the sea and avoid underestimating its power. The loss of young and foreign tourists enjoying their vacations is a sobering reminder of nature’s unpredictability.

While Phuket offers scenic beaches, its waters can undeniably be lethal when caution is ignored. Furthermore, officials highlight that even experienced swimmers are vulnerable in rough conditions.

Tourism officials are now urging visitors to prioritise safety over leisure. Families are reminded that minor misjudgments can have tragic consequences. In fact, recent drownings highlight the need for public awareness campaigns and stricter enforcement.

Additionally, authorities continue to evaluate staffing, signage and emergency protocols across high-traffic beaches. Consequently, officials hope increased vigilance will reduce fatalities and protect locals and visitors during the remainder of the monsoon season. It has undoubtedly been a difficult and troubling year.

Finally, local media outlets have begun broadcasting daily safety updates to tourists.

At length, Phuket’s deadly beaches have claimed multiple lives in just weeks. From the Russian tourist who saved his girlfriend to the Canadian child swept away by currents two weeks earlier, these events emphasise urgent safety gaps.

Local officials, rescue teams and tourists must work together to mitigate risks. Of course, the monsoon season’s unpredictability leaves no margin for error.

Deaths in these waters are preventable only when warnings, lifeguards and precautions are respected. In short, visitors must never underestimate the sea. Safety must come first, always.

