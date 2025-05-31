28 year old Ukrainian tourist falls to her death from luxury villa pool larking with friends in Phuket

A 28-year-old Ukrainian tourist fell to her death from a Phuket villa rooftop pool after drinking with friends. The unguarded edge, lack of safety barriers, and loose regulation of luxury rentals have sparked renewed concerns over tourist safety in the region.

A young Ukrainian woman who had just arrived in Thailand as a tourist fell to her death early Saturday morning in Phuket. The shocking incident took place in the early hours in the Chalong district. The victim, 28-year-old Ms. Veronika, was larking with two friends when she tragically lost her life. She had reportedly been drinking beer and appeared intoxicated while walking along the unguarded edge of a luxury rooftop swimming pool at the villa where she was staying. She lost her balance and fell from a significant height. Despite rapid emergency response efforts, she was later pronounced dead at Chalong Hospital.

A 28-year-old Ukrainian tourist died early Friday after falling from a rooftop villa terrace in Chalong district. The woman, identified only as Ms. Veronika, was staying at a private villa when the incident occurred. She reportedly fell from the upper pool deck at around 3:30 AM on 31 May, according to Chalong Police.

Emergency services were called immediately by her companions. Rescue workers arrived at the scene and rushed her to Chalong Hospital.

Despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead at 4:28 AM, less than an hour later. Her two friends — one Ukrainian and one Thai — were present during the incident.

They told investigators that the victim had been drinking beer on the rooftop shortly before the fall. Both witnesses stated that Ms. Veronika appeared intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Witnesses say victim slipped from the unguarded rooftop pool edge while intoxicated in the early morning hours

She was reportedly walking along the edge of the rooftop pool. Suddenly, she slipped and fell several metres to the ground below, they said. The villa’s pool terrace had no protective barrier along parts of its edge.

Because of this, police believe the fall was accidental but are not ruling anything out. Chalong Police officers inspected the scene shortly after the woman was transported to hospital.

Photographs taken at the site show a high rooftop pool with minimal fencing. While the two witnesses remained at the scene, authorities took detailed statements from both.

Police confirmed that alcohol consumption was involved and are awaiting toxicology results. Meanwhile, the body was sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a full autopsy.

Police notify Ukrainian Embassy and probe villa safety as forensic investigation gets underway into the death

Police have also contacted forensic officials to conduct a thorough scene investigation. As part of the procedure, officials have also informed the Ukrainian Embassy in Bangkok.

They are assisting with next-of-kin notifications and further consular arrangements. For now, Chalong Police say the investigation remains open.

They are checking for possible negligence or failure to maintain safety standards at the villa. Although private villas offer luxury, they often lack the same safety protocols as hotels.

Consequently, this case has raised fresh concerns about tourist safety in Phuket’s booming villa sector. Many rooftop pools are designed for aesthetic appeal but lack proper guardrails or anti-slip surfaces.

Loosely regulated private rooftop villas in Phuket prompt renewed scrutiny after fatal tourist fall

In recent years, several tourists have been injured or killed in falls from high balconies or rooftops. Despite repeated warnings, safety regulations for private holiday rentals remain loosely enforced.

According to Phuket officials, inspections are rare and largely depend on complaints. Local authorities are now urging property owners to review rooftop safety features.

They also called on tourists to exercise caution when consuming alcohol in elevated outdoor areas. Chalong Police have not released the exact villa address but confirmed it lies within the Chalong subdistrict.

The area is popular with foreign tourists, especially those booking short-term luxury stays. Due to increasing demand, hundreds of new rooftop villas have appeared across Phuket’s southern coast.

Police reviewing property plans and CCTV as many villas escape building code inspections and rules

However, many of these properties are privately managed and escape routine safety inspections. Tourist police and local officials often lack the authority to enforce building codes on short-term rentals.

Still, police vowed to conduct a full investigation to determine whether the villa met safety requirements. They will examine property plans, pool design, and any CCTV footage available.

They are also reviewing the ownership and rental arrangements for the property. At the same time, officers have urged the media and the public not to speculate on the cause.

Although foul play is not suspected, all possibilities are being reviewed. Ms. Veronika had entered Thailand legally on a tourist visa, police added.

She had arrived in Phuket several days before the incident, likely for a short holiday. According to her companions, the trio had spent the evening drinking casually at the villa.

No sign of conflict or struggle as police confirm the victim had been drinking at the rooftop pool with friends

They reportedly did not go out earlier that night, opting to relax at the rooftop pool. There was no argument or physical altercation before the fall, police confirmed. Instead, the witnesses described the moment as a sudden, shocking accident.

Phuket officials expressed condolences and reiterated the need for safer villa construction.

They plan to submit recommendations to the provincial government for improved rooftop safety enforcement. For now, the tourism community remains shaken by another high-profile villa tragedy.

Thailand welcomed more than 1.3 million Ukrainian visitors annually before the pandemic. Since travel resumed, many have returned to Phuket, drawn by its beaches and luxury stays. Certainly, there are also among these many who live in Thailand, particularly in Phuket and southern provinces. That came after the February 2022 war and the reopening of Thailand to foreign tourism.

It is estimated the number is between thirty and forty thousand people. Indeed, many of these are illegal or have a tenuous visa status.

