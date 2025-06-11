Egyptian tourist’s harrowing ordeal after losing his wife on Karon Beach on Tuesday hours after arrival

Egyptian tourist’s dream holiday turns nightmare when wife drowns at Karon Beach just hours after arrival in Phuket. Despite lifeguards’ rescue efforts, 41-year-old Albanian woman dies. Rip currents and monsoon season make Phuket beaches risky for tourists every year.

A dream holiday in Thailand turned into a nightmare just hours after arrival when 43-year-old Egyptian national Mohammed Abdulkhaliya Hamdi Alsaba was informed that his wife had died after being pulled from the water at Karon Beach by lifeguards and rescue personnel. The couple had arrived in Phuket on Tuesday for a short vacation. The emergency was reported to police at 6 pm. Ms. Daniela Idrizi, 41, was rushed to the hospital, where medical teams attempted to revive her. Sadly, despite their best efforts, she was pronounced dead.

A tragic incident unfolded yesterday (June 10) when an Albanian tourist drowned at Karon Beach, just hours after arriving in Phuket. The victim was identified as Daniela Idrizi, aged 41, a national of Albania. Her husband, Mohammed Abdulkhaliya Hamdi Alsaba, aged 43 and originally from Egypt, was with her when the incident occurred. He was visibly distressed at the hospital after his wife was pronounced dead.

According to police, the couple had landed in Phuket around 2 pm on June 10. They checked into a hotel in the Karon area soon after arrival. They had planned to stay on the island until June 12, for what was supposed to be a short beach holiday.

Later that same afternoon, around 4 pm, the couple decided to visit Karon Beach. They entered the water together to swim and enjoy the warm sea. However, the outing took a deadly turn after just 10 minutes in the water.

Mr. Mohammed told police that he suddenly noticed his wife was no longer beside him. She had disappeared beneath the surface without any warning. He began searching frantically but could not locate her.

Immediately, he called for help. Rescue workers and beach lifeguards rushed to the scene without delay. The rescue teams searched the water intensively for nearly one hour. Eventually, lifeguards located Ms. Idrizi unconscious and floating in the surf.

Emergency medical personnel from Chalong Hospital were already on standby. When Ms. Idrizi was pulled from the sea, responders began CPR at the beach. Despite continuous efforts to revive her, she remained unresponsive. She was then transported to Chalong Hospital for further treatment.

Unfortunately, doctors at the hospital were unable to save her. She was officially pronounced dead later that evening. Her husband, who had remained at her side, was inconsolable.

Pol Lt Col Charas Lempan, the investigating officer from Karon Police Station, confirmed the details. He said his station was notified by the Karon radio centre at approximately 6 pm. He immediately dispatched officers to Chalong Hospital to investigate further.

At this stage, police have not released any specific cause of death. However, drowning is suspected to be the primary reason. The investigation is ongoing. Officers are continuing to gather statements and review the timeline of events.

The sea at Karon Beach is known for strong undercurrents, particularly during the monsoon season. Although lifeguards are stationed along the beach, sudden rip currents can pose serious dangers to swimmers. Warning flags are often used, but it is not yet clear whether such warnings were in place at the time of the incident.

Tourist drownings, unfortunately, are not uncommon in Phuket. While the island is famous for its beaches and attracts millions of visitors each year, it also sees several water-related fatalities annually. Many of these occur during rough sea conditions or involve tourists unfamiliar with local swimming hazards.

As a result, authorities often urge tourists to swim only in designated safe zones and to observe beach warning signs at all times. However, even brief lapses in caution can lead to tragic outcomes.

This heartbreaking incident serves as a grim reminder of the risks associated with open-water swimming. What was intended to be a relaxing holiday for Ms. Idrizi and her husband ended in unimaginable grief.

Although emergency services responded promptly, the sea claimed another life on Tuesday. The speed at which events unfolded highlights how quickly a situation can deteriorate, especially in unfamiliar waters.

As of now, Karon Police continue to work on the case. They have expressed condolences to the family and are working to provide support through the relevant consular channels. The Albanian and Egyptian embassies have been notified.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation develops. In the meantime, Phuket officials are again urging all beachgoers to be vigilant when entering the sea. Even experienced swimmers are advised to exercise extreme caution, particularly during monsoon months when sea conditions can change rapidly.

Phuket’s tropical beaches may look like paradise, but they hide a deadly secret under the surface. Every year, more than 30 people drown off Phuket’s shores. Many are tourists who never realized the danger until it was too late.

Most of these fatalities occur during the southwest monsoon season, from May to October. During this time, the sea becomes especially unpredictable. Winds shift rapidly. Waves grow larger. Currents strengthen without warning.

Crucially, Phuket’s geography contributes to the risk. The island’s position, combined with its uneven shoreline, creates unstable water conditions. Shifting wind directions, influenced by seasonal weather patterns, increase the likelihood of strong rip currents. These factors make several beaches—especially Karon, Kata, and Surin—particularly hazardous.

Rip currents are the biggest threat. These narrow, fast-moving channels of water rush from the beach out to deeper sea. Often mistaken for undertows, rip currents don’t drag swimmers under. Instead, they pull them away from shore at alarming speed.

Although they are often invisible, they can move at speeds faster than an Olympic swimmer. In fact, some rip currents flow as fast as 2.5 meters per second. Even the strongest swimmers struggle to fight them.

As a result, many panicked swimmers try to swim straight back to the beach. This leads to exhaustion and, tragically, drowning.

Lifeguards across Phuket stress the same message: don’t fight the current. Float, stay calm, and swim parallel to the shore. Then, when free from the current, return to land at an angle.

Unfortunately, not all tourists know this. Many come from countries with little or no access to the ocean. Some don’t understand beach warning signs. Others ignore red flags entirely, assuming the sea is always safe.

However, appearances are deceptive. Even on seemingly calm days, rip currents can lurk beneath the surface. According to local rescue teams, swimmers have been pulled out in under 30 seconds. In several cases, victims vanished before lifeguards could react.

To address this, Phuket authorities have increased safety measures in recent years. More lifeguards now patrol popular beaches. Warning signs have been translated into multiple languages. Hotels also provide daily safety updates and tide warnings.

Sadly, Daniella’s story is not uncommon. In the past decade, dozens of visitors have died the same way—swept out by unseen forces.

Therefore, experts urge all beachgoers to take extra caution, especially during monsoon months. Always swim between the red and yellow flags. Never enter the sea when red flags are raised. These flags indicate dangerous conditions, often due to strong currents or rough surf.

Additionally, tourists should avoid swimming alone. Even confident swimmers can be caught off guard by Phuket’s shifting tides. It’s also smart to ask hotel staff or lifeguards about current sea conditions before entering the water.

If someone sees another swimmer in trouble, they should not enter the water unless trained. Instead, they should call for help and try to throw a flotation device if available.

Ultimately, education is the best defence. Understanding how rip currents work can save lives. These powerful currents are not rare. They are a natural part of coastal water systems and occur daily on many Phuket beaches.

Though the sea may seem welcoming, it demands respect. Each year’s death toll is a sobering reminder of that fact. But with the right knowledge and careful attention to warnings, many of these tragedies can be avoided.

Phuket remains one of Southeast Asia’s top travel destinations. Its beaches are beautiful, but they are certainly not without risk. Visitors must take precautions seriously. A few extra minutes of caution can mean the difference between life and death.

