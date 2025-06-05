Horror for UK tourist in Phuket who saw his wife fall to her death in front of his eyes early Wednesday

A British tourist’s wife tragically fell seven meters down a steep, unguarded slope outside their Patong hotel in Phuket. The fatal accident, witnessed by her husband, raises urgent calls for safety measures as similar falls have shocked the tourist hotspot recently.

A 61-year-old British man lost his 59-year-old wife in a tragic accident early Wednesday morning. Ms. Kerry Bruce, from Doncaster, lost her balance, stumbled, and fell seven metres down a steep incline near the entrance of the couple’s hotel in Patong, Phuket. The horrific fall left her husband in a deep state of shock. The tragedy is one of several devastating incidents reported in Phuket over the past month—particularly in Patong, where, between May 1st and May 3rd, two other spouses were also left bereaved after sudden and unpredictable falls unfolded before their eyes.

A 59-year-old British woman has died after a horrific fall at a hotel in Patong, Phuket, early Wednesday morning.The victim, identified as Kerry Bruce from Doncaster, had spent the night dining and drinking with her boyfriend. She later fell nearly seven meters down a steep incline near the hotel entrance. The fall caused fatal injuries.

Her partner, 61-year-old Stewart Raynor, witnessed the accident but could not save her. He was left in shock.

The tragic fall occurred just after 2:30 a.m. on June 4. According to police, both Bruce and Raynor had consumed alcohol earlier that evening.

British tourist dies after falling nearly seven meters down unguarded steep slope at Patong hotel entrance

They were returning to their hotel in Patong Subdistrict, Kathu District, after eating and drinking at a local restaurant. While walking uphill along a sloped path leading into the hotel, Bruce stumbled and fell backwards down the incline.

Police said the slope was about six to seven meters high and did not appear to have guard rails. Bruce landed heavily at the base of the slope. As a result, she suffered multiple serious injuries.

These included a broken neck, a fractured nose, extensive facial bruising, a shattered left wrist, and a broken left ankle. Hotel staff immediately alerted emergency services. The Patong branch of the Kusoldharm Foundation responded quickly.

An ambulance from Patong Hospital arrived at the scene within minutes. However, despite efforts by paramedics and doctors, Bruce died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police Lieutenant Chittawan Phengkaew of Patong Police Station received the initial emergency report from the Patong Radio Centre. After informing Police Colonel Chalermchai Hirasawat, Superintendent of Patong Police, officers rushed to the hospital.

Police confirm death and launch investigation after British woman falls from steep slope near Patong hotel

There, they confirmed Bruce’s death and opened an investigation into the incident.

Police investigators, along with a hospital doctor, conducted an autopsy. The findings were documented and recorded as evidence. The British Embassy in Bangkok was notified immediately. Officials are now working to contact Bruce’s family and arrange the repatriation.

Stewart Raynor remained at Bruce’s side throughout the ordeal. Yet, according to police, he was too shocked to assist or speak clearly. Investigators said the couple had been intoxicated but did not appear to have argued.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the hotel involved had not released a public statement. Meanwhile, police said they were reviewing security camera footage and interviewing hotel staff.

The exact nature of the walkway and its lighting conditions at the time are also under review. Tourists staying at the same hotel expressed safety concerns.

“It’s steep, it’s dark, and there are no warning signs,” said one Australian guest. “It’s a disaster waiting to happen.”

Tourists express serious concerns about lighting and lack of safety warnings on a steep slope at Patong hotel

The hotel’s identity is being withheld while the investigation continues. This incident comes just days after another fatal fall in Phuket involving a tourist. On May 31, a 28-year-old Ukrainian woman fell to her death from a rooftop pool area in Chalong.

Police identified her as Veronika Kobzova. Witnesses say she had been drinking beer and appeared intoxicated before the fall. She was walking near the edge of a rooftop pool when she slipped and fell from the third floor.

Kobzova landed in a narrow alley beside the villa and died shortly after at Chalong Hospital. Chalong Police received reports around 5 a.m. and responded quickly, led by Lieutenant Kriangkrai Daokrajai. According to bystanders, the fall occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m.

In both cases, alcohol, height, and poor safety infrastructure were major contributing factors.

As tourism rebounds in Phuket post-pandemic, such incidents are raising serious safety concerns. Local officials are urging hotels to examine slopes, stairways, balconies, and rooftops for hazards. They also recommend better lighting, clearer signage, and railings where needed.

Officials urge Phuket hotels to improve safety measures after multiple tourist fatalities in recent weeks

At the same time, tourists are being reminded to drink responsibly and stay alert, especially late at night. Phuket attracts millions of visitors each year for its beaches, nightlife, and luxury resorts.

However, a growing number of accidents involving tourists has become a concern.

Drunken falls, drownings, motorcycle crashes, and balcony accidents frequently appear in police logs. On May 1st, an Australian man was killed climbing a hotel stairs in Patong, Phuket. The man from Western Australia had earlier been out with his wife. Certainly, he was inebriated. He fell backwards from a second-floor landing and later died from head injuries.

The 59-year-old was with his wife.

Two days later, a Polish wife witnessed her husband stumble and fall over a balcony to his death. That tragedy was also in Patong and similarly left a spouse shocked and traumatised.

Series of fatal tourist falls in Patong highlight concerns about alcohol, hotel safety standards and building codes

In Kerry Bruce’s case, police say it appears to have been a tragic accident with no foul play involved. Nonetheless, they are continuing to collect statements and evidence. Raynor has been offered consular support and remains in Phuket for now.

Officials said the body has been transferred to a temple in Patong for funeral preparations. Once the embassy completes formalities, Bruce’s remains will be flown back to the UK. Friends and family back home have been informed of the tragedy.

Police said autopsy results confirmed severe trauma consistent with a high fall. As the sun rose over Patong Beach that morning, the news spread quickly through local media. By mid-morning, stunned tourists and locals began leaving flowers at the hotel entrance.

Autopsy confirms severe trauma in British woman’s fall as local community mourns near Patong hotel site

“She was here to enjoy life,” said one expat resident. “It’s just heartbreaking.” In response, several nearby hotels are now rechecking their outdoor areas for risks. Officials from Phuket’s Tourism Authority said safety is a top priority moving forward.

“The island’s reputation depends on it,” said one official. “One mistake can cost a life.” For now, police have ruled out suspicious circumstances. But they insist the investigation remains active. They are urging all hotels in high-risk zones to cooperate.

As the number of foreign visitors increases, so too does the responsibility to protect them. Kerry Bruce came to Thailand for a holiday. Instead, it ended in tragedy beside a dimly lit slope. Her death is now another painful reminder that paradise can turn deadly in an instant.

