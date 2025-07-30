Phuket’s deadly monsoon seas claim two young lives as a jet ski operator falls off Koh Naka Yai and a Saudi tourist drowns at Bang Tao Beach. Both bodies were recovered Monday after intense multi-agency searches amid warnings to wear life jackets and heed sea safety rules.

Phuket’s seas turned deadly again this week, claiming two lives in separate incidents. Both bodies were recovered on Monday. Jet ski operator Jessadawut ‘Nong Bass’ Hom, 22, vanished Sunday after falling into rough waters off Koh Naka Yai while working. He wasn’t wearing a life jacket. Hours later, the body of Saudi tourist Dhaher Suhayb Mohammed, also 22, was found near Sirinat National Park. He’d been swept away while swimming, 30 kilometres from Phuket Town.

Phuket’s dangerous monsoon seas have claimed two lives in separate drowning incidents over the past few days. Both victims were young men, one Thai and one foreign tourist. Their bodies were recovered in different areas of the island after intense multi-agency search efforts.

The first incident involved 22-year-old Jessadawut ‘Nong Bass’ Hom. He worked as a jet ski operator for Kai Naka Co Ltd. On Sunday evening, July 27, he was reported missing near Koh Naka Yai, off Phuket’s east coast.

According to eyewitness Warisara Muthametharit, Jessadawut fell into the water around 7:10 pm while riding a jet ski. He was not wearing a life jacket. As a result, he disappeared beneath the waves before anyone could reach him.

Search for missing jet ski operator intensifies as marine units join multi-agency effort off Koh Naka Yai

Immediately after the alert was raised, Thalang Police launched a large-scale search operation. Moreover, marine rescue teams and divers were called in to assist. A search centre was established on-site to coordinate efforts.

Throughout Monday and into Tuesday, teams searched the area by boat and on foot. Despite difficult sea conditions, they persisted. On Tuesday afternoon, July 29, Jessadawut’s body was finally found.

His remains were discovered in the mangroves along the shoreline of Koh Naka Yai. Officers from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation recovered the body. Thalang Police, forensic doctors from Vachira Phuket Hospital and family members supported the retrieval.

The body was formally identified at the scene. His family, who showed no suspicion of foul play, requested to take him home. Later that evening, Jessadawut was laid to rest at a mosque in Baan Para, his hometown in Pa Khlok.

Following the incident, Thalang Police Chief Pol Col Nikorn Chuathong confirmed the case remains under investigation. Furthermore, the inquiry is being led by Pol Lt Col Anukul Nuket and Pol Lt Col Warawut Seb Sob. Officers from Cherng Talay Police, including Pol Col Ekkarat Phlaiduang and Pol Lt Col Kittipong Nupheng, are also involved.

Officials renew safety warnings following fatal jet ski accident as police continue investigation

In light of the tragedy, officials have again urged strict adherence to safety guidelines. For instance, all water activity participants should wear life jackets without exception. Especially during the southwest monsoon season, sea conditions can turn deadly in minutes.

Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the island, another search was underway. This time, it was for a missing Saudi tourist who vanished while swimming.

The victim was a 22-year-old Mr. Dhaher Suhayb Mohammed. He had arrived at Bang Tao Beach on Saturday afternoon, July 26, with three friends. They entered the water around 4:00pm.

However, within minutes, strong currents began pulling them away from shore. All three men were seen signalling for help. Local residents rushed in and managed to save two of them. Sadly, Mr. Dhaher disappeared before rescuers could reach him.

Saudi tourist swept away while swimming as strong currents overcome group at Bang Tao Beach

At 5:30 pm, Cherng Talay Police were alerted. A full-scale search was launched, with teams scanning both sea and shoreline. Despite strong waves and shifting tides, the search continued throughout the night and into the following days.

Then, on the morning of July 28, lifeguards discovered a body near Layan Beach. The location was at the southern edge of Sirinat National Park, approximately 30 kilometres from Phuket Town.

The deceased, wearing only swim trunks, matched Mr. Dhaher’s description. Rescue workers from Kusoldharm Foundation’s Mueang Mai unit retrieved the body. Cherng Talay Police were also present during the recovery.

Forensic doctors later confirmed the identity. The Saudi Embassy was notified immediately. Later, Mr. Dhaher’s family came forward to claim his body for religious rites.

Police said the young man had been visiting Phuket with a group of Saudi nationals. They were unaware of how dangerous sea conditions can be during the monsoon.

Body of Saudi tourist recovered near Layan Beach after a two-day search following Bang Tao drowning

According to investigators, the incident likely resulted from strong rip currents. These can form suddenly and drag even strong swimmers far from shore. In addition, there were no reports of red flags or lifeguards in the immediate area when they entered the water.

As with the jet ski accident, the drowning has sparked renewed concern over beach safety. Authorities are now reviewing safety measures along the coast, particularly at unguarded beaches.

They have reminded both tourists and local operators to stay vigilant. Tourists should only swim in areas monitored by lifeguards. When red flags are posted, swimming is strictly prohibited.

Investigators cite rip currents and lack of safety signage as key factors in fatal Bang Tao incident

Furthermore, operators of marine services must enforce the use of safety gear, especially life jackets. This applies to both tourists and staff, regardless of their swimming ability.

Both tragedies have underlined the dangers of Phuket’s seas during the southwest monsoon. In many areas, conditions change rapidly without warning. Even experienced swimmers and workers are at risk.

Finally, officials stress that prevention is critical. While rescue efforts were swift and well-coordinated, they were ultimately too late. Therefore, better safety compliance and awareness could prevent future deaths.

Further reading:

Phuket lifeguards strike back this week against the terrible beauty of the seas, saving two young lives

Third loved one and tourist downed off Karon Beach in dangerous rip tides in just 18 days on Saturday

48-year-old Russian tourist drowns swimming off Karon Beach with red flags raised warning of danger

Egyptian tourist’s harrowing ordeal after losing his wife on Karon Beach on Tuesday hours after arrival

Horror for UK tourist in Phuket who saw his wife fall to her death in front of his eyes early Wednesday

28-year-old Ukrainian tourist falls to her death from luxury villa pool larking with friends in Phuket

Pattaya police regional chief praises arrest of two burglars targeting pool villas rented to foreigners

Pattaya pool party for Indian tourists raided by police. No drugs found but the event was unlicenced say police

Brit shoots himself in the forehead after playing Russian Roulette in Pattaya high on cannabis and laughing gas

Body of particularly crazed German man who refused to take his meds but instead smoked cannabis, found