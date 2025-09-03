Wednesday may be another red letter day in Thai politics starting with the People's Party’s call on PM

Red alert in Thai politics! The People’s Party is set to announce on Wednesday who it will back for Prime Minister in a high-stakes showdown between Chaikasem Nitisiri and Anutin Charnvirakul, as Pheu Thai faces legal uncertainty and rising political pressure.

Wednesday is shaping up to be a decisive day in Thai politics, as the People’s Party prepares to announce at 9:30 a.m. who it will back for Prime Minister in the high-stakes showdown between Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul and Pheu Thai’s Chaikasem Nitisiri. The announcement, set to follow an executive meeting at a press conference at Parliament, could trigger a vote in the House of Representatives later in the day. All eyes are now on Pheu Thai, which is expected to respond swiftly after the announcement. Some reports even suggest the House may be dissolved—a move that would ignite legal controversy and, experts warn, risk pushing Thailand into yet another political dead end.

The People’s Party on Tuesday again delayed its decision on who it will support as Thailand’s 32nd Prime Minister. Despite intense political pressure, the party’s MPs failed to agree during a key meeting held earlier in the day. As a result, the final decision has been left to the executive committee. That decision is now scheduled to be revealed on Wednesday morning at Parliament.

Meanwhile, party leaders used the moment to escalate tensions with the caretaker Pheu Thai government. Late Monday night, multiple party spokespersons urged Pheu Thai to dissolve the House immediately. They suggested that if parliament was not dissolved, the People’s Party would proceed with picking a Prime Minister themselves.

People’s Party again delays decision and pressures caretaker Pheu Thai government to dissolve the House

This bold challenge ignited a storm of political speculation nationwide. As rumours swirled, many believed the People’s Party was leaning towards backing Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul. If so, this could tip the balance in his favour during a possible vote as early as Wednesday. The party, however, denied such rumours categorically.

On Tuesday, reporters gathered from early morning at the People’s Party headquarters. Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut arrived discreetly via a rear entrance at 9:30 a.m. He was joined by deputy leader Picharn Chaowapattanawong and secretary-general Sarayut Jailak. Media crews, cameras in tow, waited at the main entrance—but saw no one. Inside, the party convened its regular Tuesday meeting. Just 90 of its 143 MPs were present. The rest, busy with committee work or constituency duties, submitted opinions via internal channels. Even so, the meeting failed to produce a definitive outcome.

Later that evening, spokesperson Parit Wacharasindhu faced the media. He confirmed that no decision had been made. He also denounced online reports claiming the party had secretly backed Anutin. “Those claims are false,” he said. “We are not stalling. We are being cautious.”

Parit Wacharasindhu denies backing Anutin and warns Pheu Thai to act or face party decision

However, Parit didn’t stop there. He launched a sharp challenge aimed directly at the ruling Pheu Thai Party. “We’re calling on Pheu Thai to make a decision today,” he said. “Either dissolve the House, or we’ll decide who should be Prime Minister.” This stark ultimatum immediately intensified the political standoff.

According to Parit, the People’s Party has been consistent. For the past two months, they’ve demanded that parliament be dissolved before the end of the year. Moreover, they want a public referendum on a new constitution. “If Pheu Thai refuses to act, we will choose the least risky path ourselves,” he warned.

Meanwhile, across town, the Pheu Thai Party was also meeting. Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra was seen at party headquarters throughout the day. Inside, officials debated whether a caretaker government could legally dissolve the House. Legal uncertainty now clouds that option. The Council of State, the government’s legal adviser, has ruled that a caretaker Prime Minister lacks the authority to dissolve parliament. Even so, Pheu Thai has not ruled it out.

Legal uncertainty grows as Pheu Thai debates whether caretaker government can dissolve the House

Pheu Thai secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong told reporters the party was treading carefully. “This is not a threat,” he said. “We believe the best solution is to return power to the people.” He added that any dissolution would be handled by acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai. However, no formal steps have yet been taken.

Throughout the day, political rumours flew fast and wild. At one point, social media lit up with suggestions that Pheu Thai might support General Prayut Chan-o-cha. The rumour was quickly debunked. The Pheu Thai Party issued a clear denial, stating it would support no other nominee. Former Prime Minister Prayut, now a Privy Councillor to the King, has shown no interest in returning. Social activist and former massage parlour tycoon Chuwit Kamolvisit dismissed the idea entirely. “He’d rather enjoy his old age,” Chuwit said. “Why would he jump back into dead-end politics when he could be watching from a mountain?”

By Tuesday evening, the field of serious contenders narrowed once again. Pheu Thai formally proposed Mr Chaikasem Nitisiri as its candidate for Prime Minister. This move followed internal polling that showed strong public support. According to a Thai Rath survey, Mr Chaikasem led Anutin by nearly 10 percentage points.

Chaikasem leads Anutin in internal polls while Prayut remains the most popular figure nationwide

The numbers were striking. 26.86% of respondents backed Mr Chaikasem. Just 18.79% chose Anutin. But topping the poll was General Prayut, with 42.46% support. Despite his retirement, he still casts a long political shadow.

While political leaders issued statements and denials, the People’s Party kept gathering opinions from the ground. The party has actively engaged its base over the past 48 hours. More than 100,000 members were contacted through Line, SMS, and internal channels. Over 20,000 responses had been submitted by Tuesday evening, according to MP Pakornwut Udompipatsakul.

“No direction has been chosen yet,” Pakornwut told reporters. “We are still listening.” This grassroots consultation is unprecedented. It shows the party’s attempt to balance internal opinion with public expectation. Yet critics argue the delay only deepens the current vacuum of leadership.

Political uncertainty continues as People’s Party remains key to deciding Thailand’s next prime minister

For now, the political crisis continues to deepen. Since the Constitutional Court disqualified Paetongtarn Shinawatra last Friday, Thailand has lacked a sitting Prime Minister. Parliament remains in a state of limbo. The People’s Party holds the largest number of seats—143—and therefore holds the key to unlocking the deadlock.

At 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the executive committee will finally announce its decision at Parliament. Will they back Pheu Thai’s Chaikasem? Or will they pivot to Bhumjaithai’s Anutin? Or perhaps they could shock the country with an entirely different name or approach?

Whatever the choice, the decision will set the course for Thailand’s next government. In a political landscape full of confusion, delays and backroom deals, one thing is certain: the stakes have never been higher.

Thailand now waits—yet again—for a definitive move. The next 24 hours promise to be dramatic. The People’s Party has the power. Tomorrow, they must use it.

