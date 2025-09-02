Beloved 73-year-old grandmother was brutally stabbed fourteen times inside her Samut Prakan grocery store over just ฿2,000. Police hunt the suspect while shocked local residents demand urgent answers and justice for the horrifying crime immediately.

A beloved 73-year-old grandmother was brutally stabbed to death in her Samut Prakan store on Monday over just ฿2,000. She was alone, tending the shop for her daughter, when the attacker struck. Her daughter, Chanita Lert-Amornchot, returned to find a neighbour had already discovered the body, lying in a pool of blood shortly after midday. Police have launched a murder investigation and are hunting the killer. The shocking attack has left the locals reeling and demanding answers.

A 73-year-old grandmother was brutally stabbed 14 times inside her grocery store in Samut Prakan on Monday. Police confirmed that ฿2,000 in cash was missing, suggesting a robbery may have occurred. Consequently, investigators are now examining CCTV footage to identify the suspect.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Saphat Prakanphithak, Deputy Superintendent of Bang Phli Police Station, received the report on September 1, 2025. Immediately afterwards, he coordinated with investigative officers, forensic teams and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation to secure the scene.

Elderly grandmother found dead inside her Samut Prakan grocery store with multiple stab wounds from a knife

The grocery store was located in a single-story townhouse in Bang Phli Yai Subdistrict. The front of the house served as the shop, while the back remained residential.

Inside, investigators found the body of Mrs. Bunnam Saengmanee lying face up in a pool of blood. She had 14 stab wounds, 13 across her chest and one in her back. Furthermore, a 15-inch kitchen knife was discovered nearby and collected as evidence.

A local factory worker, Ms. Som, reported discovering the body around 12:10 PM. She said she was shocked and ran to call for help from neighbours. Additionally, she noted Mrs. Saengmanee usually lived with her children and grandchildren, but she had been alone that day.

According to her daughter, Ms. Chanita Lert-Amornchot, 47, her mother had recently travelled from Kanchanaburi Province. She intended to manage the store for about two weeks. On the morning of the attack, she left at 11:30 AM to help her boyfriend move items from a nearby chicken rice shop.

When she returned, she found her mother murdered. Investigators also discovered that ฿2,000 was missing from the cash drawer.

CCTV shows a middle-aged man leaving grocery store quickly as police treat him as primary murder suspect

CCTV footage from a nearby location captured a middle-aged man carrying a white shoulder bag entering the shop before the body was found. He appeared suspicious and exited quickly, prompting police to consider him the primary suspect. Therefore, authorities are reviewing surrounding CCTV footage to trace his escape route and identify him clearly.

Police are also interviewing neighbours, store associates, and foreign workers living nearby to gain additional leads. Moreover, investigators are checking for any previous reports of suspicious activity in the district. Lieutenant Colonel Saphat emphasised that police are taking every necessary step to locate the suspect and prevent further crimes.

The local community expressed shock and grief over the killing. Neighbours described Mrs. Saengmanee as kind, hardworking and well-loved. Many said they regularly visited her store and were deeply saddened by the violent incident. Consequently, police and residents are urging vigilance while the investigation continues.

The Ruamkatanyu Foundation assisted at the scene, helping transport the body and supporting the family.

Forensic teams collect evidence carefully while police emphasise witness details could be crucial to case

Meanwhile, forensic officers collected evidence meticulously, documenting the scene in detail to help identify the perpetrator. Furthermore, police emphasised that even small details from witnesses could be crucial in solving the case.

Police believe robbery is the most likely motive, though they have not ruled out other possibilities. They continue to examine the scene carefully and review all available evidence. Additionally, investigators are analysing the knife to confirm it was the murder weapon.

Authorities said no arrests have been made so far. However, they continue to work with local residents and analyse video footage to reconstruct the timeline. Meanwhile, security concerns are rising among shop owners in the district. As a result, residents are calling for increased police patrols and stronger safety measures during business hours.

Police continue investigation with full effort while family mourns and community demands justice and protection

The investigation is ongoing, and police are leaving no stone unturned. They reassured the public that all leads would be thoroughly pursued to bring the perpetrator to justice. Furthermore, authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward immediately, stressing that even minor details could be critical.

Mrs. Saengmanee’s family is in deep mourning. Her daughter explained that her mother had recently returned to help manage the store and had been excited to see regular customers.

Instead, her life was violently ended in what police now believe was a robbery attempt gone wrong. Consequently, the community is calling for justice and increased protection for local business owners.

