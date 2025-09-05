Chonburi police are closing in on a Chinese suspect after a woman’s body was found weighted in a suitcase floating in a local reservoir, raising fears he may be a serial killer linked to another identical unsolved murder in Rayong earlier this year.

Police in Chonburi say they may be on the verge of breaking a chilling case. A woman’s body was found stuffed inside a suitcase on Wednesday, weighted down with dumbbells, floating in a local reservoir. The grisly discovery was made by a rowing team training nearby. Investigators say the crime shows careful planning and a calculated method, eerily similar to another case earlier this year in Rayong. Senior police believe the victim was a foreign national, very possibly Chinese, and they are now zeroing in on a suspect believed to be of Chinese origin.

Chonburi Police are preparing to make an arrest following the gruesome discovery of a woman’s body inside a suitcase. The body was discovered on September 3, floating in the Khlong Bang Phai Reservoir in Bang Lamung District, Pattaya. Investigators suspect the victim may be a foreign national, very possibly Chinese. Furthermore, investigators have linked the dumbbells used to weigh down the suitcase to a recent purchase at a local shopping centre. Police are urgently trying to identify the man who bought the dumbbells, believing he may be the perpetrator.

The case bears disturbing similarities to a previous unsolved murder in Rayong Province earlier this year. Detectives are considering whether the same perpetrators or copycats may be involved.

Autopsy reveals foreign woman was surgically altered and found weighted down inside a suitcase in Chonburi

The victim is estimated to be 30 to 35 years old, standing 162 centimetres tall. Autopsy results reveal that she had fair skin and had undergone cosmetic procedures, including breast augmentation with silicone implants marked with Chinese serial numbers. Additionally, she had undergone facial surgery on her nose and chin.

Investigators discovered the body inside a King Safari suitcase, weighted with nine dumbbell plates totalling 15.75 kilograms. Alongside the dumbbells, police recovered a padlock branded “FRI-CYCOD 202,” two iron chains, zip ties, and cream-colored drawstring pants.

Forensic examination indicates that the cause of death was asphyxiation. Moreover, fingerprints did not match any Thai records, suggesting the victim was likely a foreign national. Police are coordinating with the Immigration Bureau and the Ministry of the Interior to identify her.

The victim had been dead for approximately five days before discovery. A member of the Thai rowing team spotted the floating suitcase while training at the reservoir. The gruesome discovery immediately prompted the Chonburi Police to mobilise an investigative team. They retrieved the suitcase and transported the body to the Police Hospital in Bangkok for autopsy and forensic analysis.

Investigators trace dumbbells to a local store and link suspect to bronze-grey SUV used to transport weights

Investigators traced the dumbbells to a local shopping centre on Sukhumvit Road, South Pattaya. A key witness, a 40-year-old salesperson working in a shoe store, provided critical testimony.

She recalled seeing a Chinese man with a well-built physique purchase a set of dumbbells totalling 20 kilograms, along with an additional 5-kilogram plate. The total purchase amounted to approximately ฿3,070 in cash.

The witness noted that the man appeared calm and untroubled. He spoke Thai and limited English, but conversed in Chinese on the phone throughout the transaction. Importantly, the witness helped load the dumbbells into the man’s bronze-grey SUV and observed no bags in the vehicle at the time. Consequently, investigators believe the dumbbells were later used to weight down the suitcase containing the victim.

Forensic police have inspected the SUV, which is a rental vehicle registered in Pattaya. Police plan to summon the rental owner for questioning. CCTV footage from the shopping centre is being reviewed to trace the suspect’s movements.

Furthermore, the evidence suggests that the perpetrator carefully planned the crime, acquiring weights, chains and a padlock to ensure the victim’s concealment.

Autopsy confirms victim was Asian woman with cosmetic implants as investigators review Rayong case links

Autopsy results confirm that the victim was an Asian woman, approximately 162 centimetres tall. She had undergone cosmetic procedures in China, including breast implants with serial numbers. Her chin and nose were surgically altered.

Police are currently investigating whether the implants were manufactured in China or imported through other means. Her identity remains unknown, but officers are hopeful that further coordination with immigration records will yield answers.

The Chonburi case is being compared closely with the Rayong murder from February 7, 2025. In that case, a red-haired woman was similarly murdered and placed in an identical suitcase before being dumped in a golf course pond.

Police are particularly cross-referencing three male suspects from the Rayong case to assist in the investigation. Furthermore, both cases involve the use of dumbbells to weigh down the suitcase, suggesting a potential pattern.

Police trace suspect’s phone calls and dumbbell suppliers across Chonburi province during ongoing inquiry

Pol. Lt. Col. Nitiphoom Batwong, Deputy Superintendent of Huai Yai Police Station, emphasised that the dumbbell purchase is central to the investigation. The suspect’s calm demeanour during the purchase contrasts sharply with the brutal nature of the crime.

Witness testimony reveals he took his time selecting the weights while speaking on the phone in Chinese. Investigators are now tracing phone contacts and potential associates connected to the suspect.

The police have also deployed teams across Chonburi Province to trace suppliers of similar dumbbells. They are examining retail shops, warehouses, and shipping records to determine whether the weights were purchased domestically or imported. Investigators are exploring all possibilities, including whether accomplices assisted in transporting the suitcase or purchasing additional equipment.

Police stress that the case is highly unusual. The body was carefully concealed in a suitcase and weighted to prevent discovery. Moreover, the use of zip ties, chains, and a padlock indicates meticulous planning. They warn that similar methods could be employed in other cases, underlining the need for vigilance.

Senior Chonburi officials meet to review evidence and urge the public to provide any information quickly

A meeting of senior Chonburi police officials took place on Thursday, September 4, attended by Pol. Maj. Gen. Thawatchakiat Jindakhuansanong and other top officers.

The meeting lasted nearly two hours, focusing on forensic evidence, witness testimony, CCTV analysis and potential links to the Rayong case. Investigators are also preparing to issue an arrest warrant for the Chinese suspect based on preliminary evidence.

Investigators emphasise that public cooperation remains critical. Anyone with information regarding foreign nationals, suspicious purchases, or rental vehicles resembling the suspect’s SUV is urged to come forward. Police are treating all leads with urgency. Additionally, the public is encouraged to report suspicious behaviour around gyms, shopping centres and reservoirs.

Forensic evidence and cosmetic procedures provide clues to identify foreign woman in Chonburi murder

The autopsy confirmed that the woman had undergone cosmetic procedures using implants with Chinese serial numbers.

Her physical appearance, including fair skin and facial modifications, may provide additional clues about her identity. Investigators believe she is likely a foreign national who may have recently entered Thailand.

Police continue to examine forensic evidence meticulously. The suitcase, dumbbells, chains and padlock are stored securely for analysis. Investigators are also examining shipping records and retail receipts to trace potential accomplices or suppliers. Furthermore, officers are cross-referencing immigration data to identify recent arrivals matching the victim’s profile.

The suspect’s vehicle remains a key piece of evidence. The case team is presently reviewing CCTV footage from multiple locations to confirm his route and potential accomplices. The bronze-grey Toyota Velos SUV is believed to have been rented specifically for transporting the weights and suitcase. Rental records and vehicle inspections are underway to provide additional forensic data.

Dumbbells, chains, and padlocks suggest premeditation as detectives study potential criminal network links

Senior police investigators have noted that the use of dumbbells as weights suggests significant premeditation. The combination of padlocks, chains and zip ties indicates a methodical approach intended to prevent detection. Moreover, investigators are studying similarities with the Rayong murder to determine whether a criminal group is involved.

Police officers have deployed additional teams to search surrounding areas, including reservoirs, golf courses and public waterways. They are investigating whether additional evidence may have been discarded nearby.

Investigators believe that following the suspect’s movements from the shopping centre to the crime scene could yield vital clues.

Witness Ms. Nan provided critical observations about the suspect’s appearance, demeanour and behaviour. She reported that he spent considerable time inspecting dumbbells, spoke in Chinese and appeared confident and composed. Investigators are analysing her testimony to determine possible connections to accomplices and suppliers.

Certainly, police caution that the case is ongoing and fluid. New developments are expected as forensic analysis continues. Police emphasise that any public tips could accelerate the investigation and prevent potential further crimes. Investigators remain vigilant for signs of copycat crimes or repeat offences.

Asphyxiation confirmed as cause of death as police work to close in on the Chinese-speaking suspect

Preliminary findings from the autopsy suggest that the victim’s cause of death was asphyxiation. Forensic specialists confirmed that she had no Thai fingerprints on record.

Police also note that her cosmetic procedures, including implants with Chinese serial numbers, could assist in tracing her identity. The combination of forensic evidence and witness testimony provides a strong foundation for the investigation.

They are cautiously optimistic about progress. With key evidence, including the dumbbells, suitcase and rental vehicle, police believe they are closing in on the suspect. Cooperation between Chonburi and Rayong police is crucial, as similarities between the two cases could lead to a breakthrough.

Police stress that public safety remains a priority. Increased patrols and surveillance are in place in Chonburi and nearby districts. Provincial Police in both areas are encouraging residents to report unusual behaviour or suspicious activity immediately. Investigators are following all leads rigorously to ensure a swift resolution.

The murder of the unidentified woman in Chonburi has captured national attention. Police continue to analyse forensic data, trace the suspect’s vehicle, and examine dumbbell suppliers. Investigators remain committed to solving the case quickly and securing an arrest. Not only will they be providing justice for the victim, but they may well prevent future outrages like this.

