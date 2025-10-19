Pakistani tourist, reportedly a policeman, brutalised a 25 year old sex worker in Phuket and robbed her

Pakistani tourist, reportedly a police officer, brutally attacked and robbed a 25-year-old transgender sex worker in Phuket after arranging to meet her online. He was dramatically arrested at Bangkok airport while trying to flee, sparking outrage and calls for justice.

A 23-year-old Pakistani man, reportedly a police officer in his home country, is now in custody in Phuket after being dramatically intercepted at the airport on Friday moments before boarding a flight home. The suspect, identified as Mr. Muhammed, stands accused of a savage assault on a transgender sex worker in Patong on Monday, October 13. He allegedly lured the victim through a dating app, met her in the busy Bangla Road area, and then viciously beat her before extorting ฿10,000 in cash—after originally agreeing to pay just ฿1,000 for sex.

Police arrested a 23-year-old Pakistani man at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on Friday, October 17, after an urgent nationwide alert. The man was wanted for assaulting a transgender woman and stealing cash in Phuket earlier that week. Officers intercepted him at the departure hall just minutes before he attempted to flee Thailand.

The suspect, identified as Mr. Muhammad, was taken into custody by Patong Police working with airport security. He was later flown back to Phuket under heavy escort for questioning and formal charges. According to investigators, the man is reportedly a police officer in Pakistan.

Authorities said the case began on October 13 when a 25-year-old transgender woman, identified as Ms. Chalemchai or “Barbie,” filed a complaint at Patong Police Station. She reported that a South Asian tourist had assaulted her during a paid sexual encounter at her rented room near Soi Saen Sabai in Patong.

Transgender victim met suspect through dating app before violent assault in Phuket’s busy nightlife area

According to Barbie, she met the suspect through a dating application. They arranged to meet that night on Bangla Road, a busy nightlife area. After a short chat, they went to her room for an agreed fee of ฿1,000. The man paid the amount before the encounter began.

However, when the meeting ended, he suddenly demanded his money back. Barbie refused. An argument erupted, and the man’s behaviour turned violent. He allegedly grabbed her by the throat, hit her in the face, and slammed her against a wall. The victim said she screamed for help, but no one intervened.

Moments later, the suspect allegedly stole ฿10,000 in cash from her belongings and fled the room. Barbie chased him down the corridor wearing only her underwear, but she eventually stopped, fearing for her safety. She returned to her room and locked the door.

Within hours, Barbie posted photos of her bloodstained face and chest on social media. The images quickly went viral across Thai news networks and online groups. Many users expressed outrage and demanded the suspect’s arrest. Her post drew the attention of Patong Police, who immediately launched an investigation.

Police trace suspect from Phuket to Bangkok after viral post and carry out arrest at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Officers reviewed security camera footage from the area. They traced the suspect leaving the building and taking a taxi toward Phuket International Airport. However, he had already moved to Bangkok by the time investigators identified him. Therefore, Patong Police coordinated with immigration authorities and Suvarnabhumi Airport officials to track his movements.

Meanwhile, the Phuket Provincial Court issued an arrest warrant for Mr. Muhammad on October 17. Police confirmed that he had purchased an outbound ticket to Pakistan and was waiting to board. Acting swiftly, airport officers moved in and detained him in the departure area.

Patong Police Superintendent Colonel Thanes Chaiprasit later told reporters that cooperation between units made the arrest possible. “The victim acted bravely by filing a complaint and providing evidence,” he said. “That allowed us to identify the suspect and prevent him from escaping.”

Pakistani suspect faces assault and theft charges as police probe links to other transgender victims in Phuket

The suspect now faces multiple criminal charges. Under Section 295 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, he is accused of causing bodily harm, an offence punishable by up to two years in prison, a fine of up to ฿40,000 or both.

Additionally, under Section 334, he faces a theft charge carrying a penalty of up to three years in prison or a fine of ฿60,000. Police have also indicated that upgraded charges, such as robbery causing physical injury, could be considered if prosecutors approve.

Barbie told police she believed the same man might have targeted other transgender women in similar schemes. She said he had shown familiarity with the area and used fluent English to gain her trust. “He looked calm and polite at first,” she said in a later interview. “Then he suddenly changed. I thought he would kill me.”

After her complaint, Barbie underwent a medical examination and submitted a doctor’s report to investigators. Officers confirmed that her injuries were consistent with her account. The report documented bruises on her face and abrasions on her upper body.

LGBTQ+ advocates condemn attack and call for stronger protections as police deepen their investigation

Meanwhile, Phuket’s LGBTQ+ rights advocates condemned the attack as an example of the violence transgender women continue to face in Thailand’s entertainment districts. Several organisations called for stronger police presence and safer working conditions for sex workers.

Police sources said the Pakistani Embassy in Bangkok has been notified of the arrest. Officials there are cooperating with Thai authorities to confirm the suspect’s identity and occupation. They have not yet issued a public statement.

Back in Phuket, investigators continue to collect additional witness statements and forensic evidence from the scene. CCTV footage shows the man leaving the building in a hurry and heading toward Rat-U-Thit Road. Therefore, police believe he planned his escape immediately after the assault.

Consequently, officers praised the quick coordination between Phuket and Bangkok police units, which ensured the suspect’s capture within four days of the crime. Colonel Thanes added that his team is preparing a full case file for prosecutors. “We will push for the strongest possible charges under Thai law,” he said.

Suspect remains in Phuket custody as court hearing looms with nationwide debate over sex worker safety

The suspect remains in detention in Phuket. Authorities said bail will likely be opposed due to the risk of flight. He is expected to appear before the Phuket Provincial Court next week for a preliminary hearing.

For her part, Barbie thanked officers and the public for their support. She said she hopes the case will encourage others to speak out against violence. “I’m still scared, but I’m proud I didn’t stay silent,” she said.

The case has sparked heated discussion nationwide about the safety of vulnerable individuals in Thailand’s nightlife industry. Many commentators have urged both Thai and foreign men to respect sex workers and treat them as human beings. Others have called for stricter visa screening and better monitoring of violent offenders visiting the country.

Although the suspect has denied all allegations, police said evidence remains strong. Consequently, prosecutors are confident the case will proceed to trial soon.

If convicted on all charges, Mr. Muhammad could face up to five years in prison and fines of more than ฿100,000. The investigation continues, and police have vowed to ensure full justice for the victim.

