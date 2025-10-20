Bangkok police carried out an intelligence-led raid on a Ratchathewi pub, arresting a Nigerian drug pusher and 10 foreigners who tested positive for illicit drugs, warning that all tourists using illegal substances will face prosecution and swift deportation.

An intelligence-led drug raid by the Metropolitan Police Bureau and ONCB smashed a party at a popular entertainment spot on Soi Ratchaprarop in Bangkok’s Ratchathewi District. Ten foreigners tested positive for illicit drugs, exposing rampant narcotics use among tourists. A Nigerian drug pusher, already known to police, was caught as he tried to flee. Authorities warned all foreign tourists using illegal drugs will face prosecution and swift deportation, sending a clear message: Bangkok’s nightlife will no longer protect lawbreakers.

Bangkok authorities conducted a dramatic drug raid at a popular entertainment venue in the Ratchathewi district early Saturday. The operation, carried out by the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) together with immigration police, targeted a pub on Soi Ratchaprarop 14. Complaints had surfaced alleging that the venue operated past legal closing hours and facilitated drug use among its patrons.

At approximately 5:00 a.m. on October 18, 2015, ONCB officers, assisted by immigration police, entered the venue. The location appeared to be a converted love hotel but had functioned as an entertainment venue for over a year. Moreover, intelligence suggested that foreign tourists were being supplied with illegal drugs on site.

Intelligence led operation targets popular venue over illegal drug use and extended hours in Bangkok

Inside, authorities found a large number of patrons, both male and female, drinking and socialising. Consequently, officers temporarily stopped the music to begin checks. They separated patrons and staff to verify passports and conduct urine tests for drugs.

Initial inspections revealed a significant quantity of illicit substances scattered across the floor. Crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, and powdered drugs in ziplock bags were clearly visible. Officers collected these as evidence, ensuring a proper chain of custody for prosecution.

Over 100 individuals, including tourists and employees, underwent drug testing. As a result, eleven foreigners and ten Thai nationals tested positive for drugs. Those caught were taken into custody for prosecution. Among them was a Nigerian national, reportedly linked to the illicit drug trade. This suspect was arrested by armed officers as he attempted to escape the police dragnet.

Over 100 tested for drugs during Bangkok raid, as a Nigerian pusher was caught trying to flee the scene

Police Lieutenant Colonel Suriya Singhakamol, Secretary-General of the ONCB, explained that the raid followed intelligence on known drug pushers. Specifically, investigators had been monitoring a foreign suspect allegedly supplying drugs to tourists at the venue. This led to an expanded investigation into the establishment itself.

Investigators discovered that the venue was not only selling illicit drugs but also providing e-cigarettes, marijuana, and laughing gas. However, the owner denied any involvement in illegal activity. Officials emphasised that the venue had been operating beyond legal hours. Consequently, regulatory authorities are now reviewing the establishment’s license to operate.

Din Daeng Police Station officers will investigate the owner, assess violations, and determine the next legal steps. Meanwhile, ONCB officials emphasised the importance of intelligence-led operations to prevent drug distribution in nightlife areas.

Venue found selling multiple illegal substances as authorities review licensing and compliance

Residents had previously reported disturbances caused by loud music and late-night activity. Therefore, authorities noted that public complaints played a key role in triggering the raid. They warned that venues operating past permitted hours risk creating public safety hazards.

During the raid, officers documented the scene extensively. Crystal methamphetamine and cocaine lay openly on the floor, suggesting frequent drug use. In addition, ziplock bags containing ice and powdered substances were recovered as evidence. These findings strengthen the case against the establishment.

The raid involved tourists from multiple countries. Authorities stressed that foreign nationals caught using drugs in Thailand face prosecution, imprisonment, and possible deportation. Similarly, Thai citizens implicated in drug offences face strict legal penalties.

Raid uncovers evidence of extensive drug use involving tourists and locals, with serious legal consequences

Colonel Suriya further explained that the operation reflects a broader effort to combat drug-related activity in tourist-heavy areas. ONCB intelligence continuously monitors suspects allegedly smuggling or selling illegal substances to ensure timely interventions.

Moreover, officials noted that the venue’s owner remains under investigation. Authorities are determining whether the establishment directly facilitated drug use or merely provided a location for illegal activity. They will also assess whether all permits for alcohol and entertainment services were properly maintained.

Authorities urged the public to report suspicious activity in nightlife venues. In particular, tips from residents and visitors enable proactive law enforcement measures. Sustained vigilance, they emphasised, is essential to prevent the spread of drugs in urban entertainment districts.

This raid is the latest in a series of coordinated operations targeting nightlife venues suspected of breaking Thai drug and licensing laws. Previously, similar investigations uncovered patterns of drug distribution and extended operating hours in establishments frequented by locals and tourists alike.

Authorities stress ongoing vigilance to curb nightlife drug use and prevent illegal distribution in tourist areas

Officials stated that all evidence collected will undergo forensic testing. Consequently, results will guide prosecutorial decisions and support legal action against individuals and the establishment involved.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities seeking to identify additional suspects and determine the full scale of illegal drug sales. Law enforcement agencies have committed to strict enforcement of Thailand’s drug laws to protect residents and visitors.

Furthermore, the ONCB and immigration police stressed that such operations are critical to public safety. They noted that continued raids prevent venues from becoming hubs for illicit drug activity.

Finally, senior officers stated that intelligence-led operations combined with community reports are vital to curbing narcotics in Bangkok’s nightlife scene. They warned that those caught selling or using drugs will face immediate legal consequences.

