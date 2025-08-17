Drugs den popular with Chinese tourists raided and shuttered in Bangkok after midnight raid by police

Bangkok police raided and shut a drug-filled nightclub popular with Chinese tourists, detaining 328 people and uncovering meth, ketamine and ecstasy in VIP rooms. Six tested positive. The venue now faces a five-year closure under junta-era powers.

Bangkok police shut down a major drug den and popular nightclub in Huai Khwang early Saturday. Over 50 officers stormed the venue, detaining 328 patrons and testing them for illegal drugs. Most were Chinese tourists, authorities said. The raid, coordinated by Huai Khwang Police Station, uncovered six people who tested positive for narcotics. Police also confirmed the venue had been placed under a five-year closure order issued based on former junta era powers. Officers described the operation as a decisive crackdown on illegal nightlife and drug activity in the city.

BANGKOK — In the early hours of August 16, 2025, Thai authorities raided a popular illegal entertainment venue in Soi Pracha Uthit 11, Huai Khwang District. The venue catered largely to foreign tourists, particularly Chinese nationals and operated without licenses.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., more than 50 officers from multiple agencies arrived. Pol. Col. Prasopchok Iampinij, Superintendent of Huai Khwang Police Station, led the operation. He was joined by Pol. Col. Santi Kornkasem, Superintendent of the Crime Suppression Division, and Pol. Col. Phonsit Suthi-at, Superintendent of the Immigration Bureau 1.

Additionally, Ms. Suwanna Wongwanich, Director of the Area Coordination Division of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), and Ms. Wanida Phonsirimonkol, an ONCB expert investigator, participated. Agencies included the Huai Khwang Police, Crime Suppression Division, Children and Women’s Welfare Division (DWSD), Immigration Bureau and ONCB.

Police find over 300 patrons in illegal Bangkok venue, including many Chinese and Vietnamese

Upon entering, officers found 328 patrons and employees drinking and socialising. This group included 122 Thai nationals and 206 foreigners, mainly Chinese and Vietnamese. Consequently, police ordered all activities to stop and took control of the premises.

A search of the main hall yielded no illegal substances. However, officers discovered drugs on three individuals: one Vietnamese male, one Chinese male and one Vietnamese female. Drug tests later confirmed positive results.

Meanwhile, the mezzanine level contained four VIP rooms, which posed a significant concern. VIP room V888 held eight Chinese male tourists, while VIP room V999 held 17 tourists: 10 Chinese men, six Chinese women and one Vietnamese visitor.

Officers discovered methamphetamine and ketamine in two VIP rooms. Additionally, four packets of “Happy Water,” a liquid form of ecstasy, were found near a glass cabinet. None of the individuals claimed ownership. Consequently, forensic teams collected DNA evidence to determine responsibility.

Intelligence-led raid after reports of drug activity targeting Chinese tourists in Bangkok’s VIP club

Pol. Col. Prasopchok stated the raid followed intelligence tips that the venue was operating illegally and potentially distributing drugs. “We received reports that the establishment catered specifically to foreign tourists, especially Chinese nationals,” he said.

Moreover, authorities noted that the raid aligns with policies from the Royal Thai Police and the Metropolitan Police Bureau. These policies enforce strict inspections of entertainment venues across Bangkok. Therefore, operations like this are ongoing and coordinated.

Immigration authorities also participated in checking the entry and exit records of all foreigners. Initial inspections revealed no immigration violations. Furthermore, the ONCB conducted drug tests for methamphetamine, ketamine and ecstasy among both Thai and foreign patrons.

Six individuals tested positive for drugs. They were immediately sent to Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital for confirmation. Afterwards, authorities planned further legal action. In addition, officers confirmed the venue lacked a license to operate as an entertainment venue or sell alcohol.

Club manager arrested as officials push five-year closure for drug hub targeting foreign partygoers

Consequently, the manager was arrested and prosecuted. Authorities recommended a five-year closure under NCPO Order 22/2558, introduced by the military junta in 2015. This decision emphasises the strict enforcement of entertainment and drug laws.

Huai Khwang District is known for its dense population of Chinese nationals. Many have recently moved to Thailand and illegal venues often target them. Therefore, authorities remain vigilant and regularly conduct inspections.

The raid also highlighted concerns about VIP rooms. Private areas like these can facilitate undetected drug use. Officers stressed that such rooms often act as distribution hubs, posing risks to patrons and the surrounding community.

Authorities urged the public to report illegal operations. Residents and tourists alike can help law enforcement prevent criminal activity. “The cooperation of citizens is crucial to maintaining law and order,” Pol. Col. Prasopchok said.

No minors found in the venue, as forensics collected drugs and DNA to build evidence for legal action

Investigators noted that no minors were present during the raid. The Children and Women’s Welfare Division assisted in monitoring compliance. Meanwhile, immigration officers verified that all foreign tourists were legally present in Thailand.

Forensic teams meticulously collected all drugs from VIP rooms and common areas. Samples of methamphetamine, ketamine and Happy Water were secured for laboratory testing. DNA evidence will help identify ownership and link substances to specific individuals.

Residents in Huai Khwang welcomed the raid. Many previously reported loud noises, overcrowding and illegal activity in nightlife areas. Authorities said community reports are vital for preventing crime.

Tourists warned of arrest and deportation if caught using drugs or entering illegal venues in Thailand

Furthermore, officers reminded foreign tourists that drug use carries severe consequences. Those caught can face arrest, prosecution, fines and deportation. Consequently, tourists should avoid illegal establishments.

Authorities indicated that this raid is part of a broader crackdown on unlicensed nightlife venues in Bangkok. Joint operations involving police, ONCB, immigration and welfare agencies are increasingly common.

“The operation was intelligence-driven, not arbitrary,” Pol. Col. Prasopchok explained. “We act when credible reports indicate illegal activity.” Therefore, the public can trust that enforcement is targeted and lawful.

The raid also exposes the ongoing challenge of illegal drug distribution in Bangkok’s nightlife scene. Private VIP rooms, alcohol without licenses and foreign tourist patronage create opportunities for criminal activity. Consequently, authorities will continue inspections and raids.

Huai Khwang raid sends firm message that illegal nightlife and drug venues will face swift legal action

Police highlighted that the operation sent a clear message. Illegal venues will face closure, arrests and prosecution. Furthermore, coordinated action among multiple agencies ensures enforcement is thorough and effective.

Authorities said further charges are likely once forensic results and DNA analysis are complete. Meanwhile, residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity. “Reporting illegal operations protects the community and tourists alike,” Pol. Col. Prasopchok added.

Notably, the raid demonstrated the importance of inter-agency cooperation. Crime suppression, immigration, narcotics control, and welfare divisions all worked together on the operation. Therefore, this model may be applied to other high-risk areas. It comes as the government has issued orders for intensive suppression efforts focused on illegal foreign activity and drugs.

Top Metropolitan Police Bureau officers on Saturday reaffirmed their commitment to public safety and law enforcement. In particular, they emphasise that this is about protecting the integrity of Bangkok’s tourism industry.

