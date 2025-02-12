Nana street hookers arrested in police crackdown on prostitution and drugs in favourite tourist haunt

Bangkok police crack down on Nana’s nightlife, arresting 25 streetwalkers, including transgender workers and African nationals, in a bid to curb prostitution and drug dealing in the tourist hotspot. The operation follows recent busts targeting foreign drug dealers.

Metropolitan Police in Bangkok moved last weekend to crack down on street prostitution and drug dealing in the popular Nana area of Bangkok, a hotspot for foreign tourists. On Friday last, 25 women engaged in prostitution were rounded up by police. These included transgender street walkers, with the majority of those arrested being foreign sex workers, particularly from Africa. The sweep came just a week after a similar operation targeted African gangs selling drugs on the pavements of the locality, which is a favorite haunt for foreign tourists, particularly Western tourists.

On Friday last, the Metropolitan Police Bureau staged an operation in the notorious Nana locality in Bangkok. At approximately 11 pm, police from Lumpini Police Station, together with Immigration Bureau officers and others, swooped on women loitering near intersections on Sukhumvit Soi 4, also known as Soi Nana.

This is located on Sukhumvit Road in the Khlong Toey area of the capital. In total, 25 women were arrested by police. Among these, there were 6 Thai nationals. Additionally, there were 7 Vietnamese, 11 women from Tanzania, and one from Kenya.

Metropolitan police operation in Nana results in multiple arrests linked to prostitution and public order

The operation was coordinated by Acting Deputy Head of Investigations Police Colonel Nopphon Makkarun, and ordered by Police Colonel Witthawat Chinkam, the head of Metropolitan Police Bureau Division 5.

Those arrested in the crackdown were linked with prostitution activities. Some of those taken into custody were transgender women.

Later, police revealed that some of the women were charged with public order offenses, such as causing a nuisance in a public place. However, four of the women were charged with illegally being in the kingdom.

Finally, one was charged with possession of goods which have not been taxed. The raid was conducted late into the night with Nana’s hospitality centres in full swing. It took place on roads and public crossings adjacent to the Nana complex, which is known worldwide as a home for adult entertainment.

Indeed, the venue is a key tourist attraction in Bangkok. The Sukhumvit area of Khlong Toey, including Nana, is one of the most popular places in the city for foreigners and tourists from abroad. It is particularly popular with Western tourists and is home to many bars, hotels and entertainment venues.

Recent crackdown in Nana follows earlier drug arrests and seizures targeting foreign dealers and peddlers

Three weeks ago, the same area was the scene of another police operation or crackdown.

During the weekend of January 17th-19th, 13 people were arrested on the same streets for selling illegal drugs. Significantly, 11 of these were from Africa, including dealers from Nigeria and the Ivory Coast.

Later, on Monday, January 20th, Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) Chief Police Lieutenant General Santi Chaniramai led an operation in the Wattana district of the city, focusing on Sukhumvit Road.

In brief, police were responding to reports of drug dealers selling illicit narcotics to foreign tourists. Ultimately, in the operation, police seized 61 grams of cocaine, an illegal Type-2 narcotic.

Those arrested were charged with intent to sell. Quantities of crystal methamphetamine were also seized from the peddlers.

Those involved in trade were found loitering at pavements and street intersections. Foreign tourists were openly approached as to whether they wished to buy narcotics as they passed by.

Chinese blogger fined after reporting on nightlife amid ongoing police efforts to maintain public order

The crackdown comes just over a year after a Chinese blogger was summoned for questioning by Immigration Bureau police for her coverage of nightlife antics in the area.

28-year-old Zi Yu Wang, who entered Thailand on an exclusive Thai Privilege visa, was fined by officials for working illegally. This was in December 2023. The popular influencer had complained about being accosted on the street by peddlers.

However, Thai authorities described her video report as distorted. The TikTok star was reportedly fined under provisions (Sections 8 and 101) of a Royal Decree on foreigners working in Thailand.

This was because it was believed her video content making in Thailand was making her income. Later, Tourist Police took to the same streets to demonstrate that they were perfectly safe for foreign tourists.

Certainly, the area is indeed quite safe.

Nevertheless, the activities of street walkers and African drug pushers have been ongoing for decades. This is despite regular crackdowns by local police.

