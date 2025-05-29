Crackdown on foreign hookers walking the streets of Bangkok. Police Chief touts screening to curb trade

Thai police launch sweeping crackdown on foreign sex workers in Bangkok, targeting Vietnamese nationals flooding red-light zones. New tech screens tourists at the border as plainclothes cops hit Sukhumvit. “We won’t let them slip through,” vows top cop.

On Wednesday, the National Police Commissioner announced a major crackdown targeting transnational sex workers operating on Thailand’s streets. The move follows mounting complaints about rampant activity in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area, a hotspot for foreign tourists and expats. In particular, reports point to a surge in Vietnamese sex workers competing for business in key red-light districts. General Kittirat Phanphet said police units will now use the online TM6 system—also known as the Thailand Digital Entry Card (TDAC)—to screen all new arrivals who may be linked to the illicit trade.

National Police Chief Pol. Gen. Kittirat Phanphet announced tighter immigration screening and targeted enforcement in red-light zones like Sukhumvit, Nana, and Soi Cowboy. The move comes amid growing concern over foreign nationals entering Thailand to work illegally in the sex trade.

Speaking on May 28 at the Police Aviation Division on Ram Intra Road, Bangkok, Pol. Gen. Kittirat said advanced measures are now in place.

New digital screening tools will stop suspected sex workers before arrival through embassy checks and TM6

Foreigners must submit detailed personal data through the TM.6 online system before entering Thailand. The system links the Immigration Bureau and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Applicants must verify their identity through their home-country embassies. If a person is blacklisted or flagged, entry will be denied.

“We’re now using modern technology to detect and stop foreign criminals before they even enter,” he said.

Moreover, all profiles will be scanned for criminal links or suspicious behaviour. This aims to stop the entry of high-risk individuals. If someone manages to bypass initial checks, police are ready. “Their information goes straight to Tourist Police and local stations,” he said. “We won’t let them slip through.”

Investigative teams will immediately track and locate flagged individuals inside the country. Meanwhile, Thailand is also working to stop exploitation at the source.

Campaigns abroad warn women of fake job offers as visa misuse triggers tough screening for all new arrivals

Public awareness campaigns have been launched in several foreign countries to warn potential victims.

“We’re targeting young women who are lured by false job promises,” Pol. Gen. Kittirat said. “We want to stop this early.”

Additionally, tourist assistance centres are being expanded. These will offer support to those caught in illegal or abusive situations. Police are now watching all arrivals more closely, especially those with tourist or student visas.

“Some misuse these visas to work as illegal nominees or in the sex trade,” he said. “That won’t be allowed.”

At length, those entering Thailand must show a legitimate purpose. Furthermore, if intent to commit illegal acts is discovered, they will be dealt with firmly. Asked about growing prostitution in Sukhumvit and Nana, Pol. Gen. Kittirat admitted there was a serious issue.

“We’ve received reports about those areas,” he said. “I’ve ordered the Metropolitan Police to act without hesitation.”

Plainclothes officers to collect evidence as sex workers claim consent and foreign presence overwhelms police

Gathering evidence, however, can be difficult. Many sex workers claim their actions are voluntary, not criminal. Nevertheless, Pol. Gen. Kittirat said plainclothes officers and investigative units will now focus on collecting hard proof.

“Once we have solid information, we’ll arrest immediately,” he said. “We won’t let the law be abused.”

He stressed that ongoing cooperation between local, tourist, and immigration police will tighten the net.

“These changes will block criminals and reduce human trafficking networks,” he said. “We’ll see clear results soon.”

The announcement followed a bombshell report by Channel 7 News exposing a sharp rise in foreign sex workers. According to the investigation, Vietnamese women now outnumber Thai prostitutes in parts of central Bangkok.

The 7HD news team went undercover in Soi Nana 4, a notorious hub of nighttime prostitution.

Undercover report shows Vietnamese women openly soliciting as locals plead for urgent police intervention

There, dozens of women—both Thai and foreign—stood along the road openly offering sex services.

Reporters posed as tour guides and spoke with one woman, who quoted a price of ฿1,700.

When they attempted to negotiate down to ฿1,000 baht, the woman refused. She later confirmed she was from Vietnam. This encounter wasn’t isolated. Similar scenes play out every night in central Bangkok.

Channel 7 aired footage showing packed alleys and desperate messages urging police to step in.

“This is the first clear video evidence we’ve had of Vietnamese women working the streets,” said a Crime Suppression Division (CSD) spokesperson.

Previously, most foreign sex workers were believed to operate online. That’s now changing rapidly.

“Division 1 has been ordered to investigate immediately,” the CSD official added.

Police say most women arrive on tourist visas and act alone but proof of intent remains hard to establish

Tuk-tuk drivers and local vendors confirmed the change. Many say foreign women now dominate Bangkok’s red-light areas.

Although prostitution is illegal in Thailand, open street solicitation has sharply increased in the past year. Police Major General Witthawat Chinkam of Metropolitan Police Bureau 5 offered additional insights.

“Most foreign women enter on tourist visas valid for three to five months,” he said.

According to him, many are lured in by friends or online contacts, not criminal syndicates.

“They hear about money, take the risk, and come,” he said. “But that doesn’t make it legal.”

Meanwhile, police continue to conduct raids in these areas. However, enforcement remains a challenge given the sheer volume of offenders. Officers often face legal hurdles when proving criminal intent or identifying victims of trafficking.

Police strategy integrates tech and border checks to restore Thailand’s image and reclaim red-light areas

Despite this, Pol. Gen. Kittirat insists police will adapt and push forward with stricter policies.

“We’re working across departments to block illegal entries and shut down these networks,” he said.

The new strategy blends technology, field intelligence and embassy collaboration. It also puts tourist hotspots under tighter watch.The changes are therefore expected to dramatically reduce the presence of foreign prostitution rings in Bangkok.

Notably, he saw the campaign as protecting Thailand’s global image and protecting tourists and locals alike. “Thailand will not be a playground for transnational crime,” Pol. Gen. Kittirat said. “We’re watching everyone closely now.”

