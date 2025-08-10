Bangkok police arrest three Laotian hookers for advertising sex online and posting misleading profiles

Bangkok police arrest three Laotian women for advertising fake escort services online. Clients complained photos didn’t match reality, sparking a raid at a resort. Authorities seize evidence and warn this crackdown targets growing online sex work scams.

Angry clients who hired Laotian escorts sparked a police crackdown on Friday night. Division 3 investigators from the Metropolitan Police Bureau raided a resort in Bangkok’s Khlong Sam Wa District. Three women, aged 27 to 31 and from Laos, were arrested. They had been advertising fake sexual services on the social media platform X. Police received multiple complaints that the women didn’t match their online photos or descriptions. After the raid, the women admitted to using fake pictures to lure customers. Senior police officers slammed the scheme, warning it damages the capital’s reputation.

Customer’s complaint about a misleading online booking sparked a police raid in Bangkok. Three Laotian women were arrested, and evidence was seized.

The case started when a man purchased sexual services via Twitter, now called X. However, the woman who showed up looked very different from the photos. The man, described as “lonely” by police, felt misled and disappointed. As a result, he reported the case to the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

Soon afterwards, Division 3 investigators began tracking the suspect’s online activity. They found many similar complaints from other customers. According to police, the women used photos of other attractive women with similar body shapes. These images, along with seductive captions, were designed to lure clients. Furthermore, they provided Line IDs for direct contact. Once contact was made, they sent photos, prices and service details.

Undercover investigation reveals online ads using deceptive photos and direct contact via Line

The prices were simple: ฿600 for a single act, or ฿1,200 for an hour. Most customers were given a resort address in the Hathai Rat area. However, exact room numbers were only shared after confirmation. Therefore, this method helped keep their business discreet.

On August 8, undercover officers planned to meet three of the women. They asked for a photo of the resort’s front entrance to verify the location. The suspects complied, also giving their room numbers: A, B, and B6. Consequently, police were ready for a raid the next day.

At 1 p.m. on August 9, the raid started. It was led by Pol. Maj. Gen. Siam Bunsom, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau. He was joined by Pol. Maj. Gen. Noppasin Poolsawat, Deputy Commissioner for Investigations, and Pol. Maj. Gen. Kiattikun Sonthine, Commander of Division 3. In addition, officers from the investigation unit assisted.

The team entered the resort in Bang Chan Subdistrict, Khlong Sam Wa District, and went to the target rooms. Inside, they found three suspects: 27-year-old Bai Toey, 27-year-old Nan, and 31-year-old Paeng. All three are Lao nationals. Police seized six mobile phones, 60 condoms and lubricant gel as evidence.

Police arrest three Laotian women at Bangkok resort after undercover raid seizes phones and evidence

During questioning, the women admitted selling sex online. However, they confessed to using stolen photos to mislead clients. They chose images of more attractive women with similar body types. They sent these photos with matching measurements to convince customers. When customers saw the truth, the women offered lower prices. As a result, many still agreed to pay.

The suspects face charges under Section 7 of the Prostitution Prevention and Suppression Act of 1996. The law bans advertising or soliciting prostitution through public channels. If convicted, they face six months to two years in prison. They also face fines from ฿10,000 to ฿40,000, or both. Therefore, the suspects were sent to Min Buri Police Station for legal processing.

Police said this case is part of a wider crackdown on illegal sex work and online scams. Over recent years, authorities have seen a rise in social media use for prostitution. Platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Line are commonly used for solicitation. Consequently, investigators have increased online surveillance. They monitor public posts, hashtags, and contact details closely.

Crackdown intensifies on online prostitution with police boosting surveillance on social media platforms

Pol. Maj. Gen. Siam Bunsom said such deception harms customers and Bangkok’s image. “These scams damage trust and tarnish our reputation,” he said. Meanwhile, Pol. Maj. Gen. Noppasin Poolsawat warned that police are watching online spaces closely. “Those advertising sex services on the internet should expect enforcement,” he added.

Officers are also reviewing seized phone records to find other group members. They believe more women may be involved. Therefore, additional arrests could follow soon.

The customer who made the initial complaint fully cooperated. His evidence helped police organise the sting quickly. As a result, officers view this as a model case for future actions.

Authorities urge the public to report suspicious online activity immediately. “If you see something suspicious, contact us,” said Pol. Maj. Gen. Kiattikun Sonthine. The three suspects remain in custody and will appear in court soon. However, investigations into the wider network continue.

