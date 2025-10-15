Failed Indian company director freaks out in central Bangkok with an imitation firearm after taking pot

Failed Indian company director sparks chaos in central Bangkok’s Siam Square by waving a fake gun while reportedly high on marijuana, terrifying crowds of shoppers until police arrived and arrested him, restoring safety and calm to the busy city district.

An Indian man was arrested in central Bangkok on Monday after causing a chaotic disturbance in Siam Square. The man, later identified as 41-year-old Sahil Ram Thadani, threatened passersby with a pistol-shaped object. However, police quickly discovered the item was a lighter designed to resemble a gun.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:50 p.m. in front of Novotel Bangkok, located on Siam Square Soi 6, Pathum Wan district. Witnesses reported that the man shouted loudly while pointing the object at pedestrians. Furthermore, a video widely shared by local media confirmed his erratic behaviour.

Police officers from Pathumwan Police Station, including the station’s basic SWAT and patrol units, responded immediately. Consequently, police and security personnel attempted to calm the situation. Nevertheless, Mr. Thadani ignored orders and continued to threaten officers. Only after a brief struggle was he restrained.

Police arrest Indian man after threatening officers with realistic firearm lighter in busy Siam Square

He was then transported to Pathumwan Police Station for investigation. During a thorough search, police confirmed no dangerous or illegal items were in his possession. However, investigators discovered that Mr. Thadani had likely consumed marijuana before the incident. As a result, authorities believe intoxication contributed to his aggressive conduct.

Mr. Thadani was formally charged with threatening behaviour and causing public disturbance. Additionally, officers ensured that an interpreter informed him of the charges, complying with legal requirements for foreign nationals. Thai law states that acts of intimidation, bullying, or threatening behaviour designed to induce fear are criminal offences.

According to police records, Mr. Thadani previously served as director of three companies in India, all of which have ceased operations. This background information, however, does not mitigate the seriousness of his actions in Bangkok. Moreover, authorities emphasised the importance of swift intervention to prevent harm to the public.

Pathumwan Police Station has since increased patrols in Siam Square to maintain safety. The deployment aims to reassure both locals and tourists that authorities remain vigilant. These measures follow the policies of the Royal Thai Police and the Metropolitan Police Bureau. Consequently, officers remain ready to respond to similar incidents immediately.

Officers investigate marijuana-related behaviour as patrols increase to maintain safety in Bangkok

This case adds to a growing number of incidents in Thailand where marijuana consumption is linked to unpredictable behaviour. While proponents of cannabis claim it does not induce irresponsibility, police reports suggest otherwise.

For instance, at the end of September, a Moroccan tourist in Sukhumvit Soi 13 jumped from her hotel’s rooftop pool while consuming marijuana. Her death brought home the risks associated with intoxication from the drug.

Pathumwan Police furthermore highlighted that imitation firearms, even harmless objects like cigarette lighters, are treated seriously. In this case, the lighter’s realistic design increased public fear and justified rapid intervention. Witnesses described the man’s actions as frightening, with some shoppers seeking cover during the incident.

Additionally, police examined CCTV footage and gathered statements from nearby businesses. These efforts aim to fully document the timeline and circumstances of the event. Furthermore, they provide evidence for potential future legal proceedings. Authorities confirmed that no bystanders were physically harmed, despite the apparent danger posed.

Police confirm no injuries as they collect evidence and review CCTV footage following city centre panic

Moreover, police stressed that rapid action prevented a potentially serious escalation. They warned that even minor imitation weapons, combined with intoxication, can lead to legal consequences. Consequently, they continue to monitor tourist hotspots for signs of threatening behaviour.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau also reminded the public that vigilance is necessary in busy districts like Siam Square. Officers encourage reporting suspicious or erratic behaviour to prevent incidents before they escalate. Similarly, authorities have reinforced patrols in areas with high tourist traffic.

Mr. Thadani’s arrest demonstrates the serious risks posed by public intoxication and threatening behaviour. Authorities reiterated that such actions are punishable under Thai law, regardless of nationality. In addition, they highlighted the importance of public awareness and caution when encountering individuals behaving erratically.

Authorities urge public vigilance as police monitor tourist hotspots for marijuana-related erratic behavior

Police noted that this incident fits a troubling pattern seen in Thailand’s tourist-heavy districts. While marijuana may be legal in some contexts, consumption has repeatedly been linked to aggressive or irrational actions. Consequently, officers remain prepared to respond to similar situations without delay.

Finally, Pathumwan Police Station confirmed that all evidence has been collected and documented. Investigators continue to follow legal protocols to ensure a proper prosecution.

Meanwhile, officers maintain heightened patrols and readiness to respond to disturbances in the area. The Siam Square community has been reassured that authorities are committed to public safety.

