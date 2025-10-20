Thaksin Shinawatra has ruled out seeking another royal pardon and is serving his one-year sentence at Klong Prem Prison, teaching fellow inmates, keeping disciplined, maintaining his health and earning respect, while his popularity and Redshirt support continue to grow.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has said he has no plans to seek a royal pardon at this time. His decision, announced by Jakrapob Penkair, reflects respect for the monarchy and the royal prerogative. Jakrapob, a former minister in Thaksin’s government, released the statement on Saturday, October 18, 2025, during a gathering outside Klong Prem Central Prison, where Thaksin is being held.

The gathering began at 10:30 a.m. and drew supporters who wanted accurate information about Thaksin’s situation. International media outlets have been requesting updates about his condition and daily life in prison.

Jakrapob said the goal was to clarify Thaksin’s current status and to counter rumours spreading online and abroad.

Thaksin’s return to prison sparked renewed popularity and sympathy among Redshirt supporters nationwide

Seventy-six-year-old Thaksin, Thailand’s 23rd Prime Minister, has been in custody since September 9. He is serving a one-year sentence for politically related charges. However, his imprisonment has remained a focus of public attention.

Indeed, the second incarceration of the country’s most influential political leader appears to have revived his popularity. This is particularly true among Redshirt supporters. Mr. Thaksin was known to have piqued his loyal base in 2023. This happened when Pheu Thai joined hands with conservative parties linked to the former junta.

Previously, on September 9, the Supreme Court sent Thaksin back to prison after concluding that he had failed to serve his previous sentence. This was linked to his controversial stay at the Police General Hospital from August 2023 to February 2024.

The former prime minister voluntarily returned from a health-related trip to Dubai on September 8, just 24 hours before his last court hearing. The move was seen as a deliberate decision to engage with the judicial process. Afterwards, the Corrections Department has been particularly careful in treating Mr. Thaksin the same as any other inmate.

Supporters maintain calm presence as Thaksin adjusts to a routine life and teaching duties inside prison

Groups of supporters continue to gather outside Klong Prem Central Prison, though they maintain a respectful and quiet presence. Notably, family members have asked them to avoid any political activity during visits.

Inside the prison, Thaksin leads a simple routine. He stays in the medical section, or nursing district, with other inmates receiving treatment. Officials have confirmed he receives no special privileges. He has not requested any exceptions or comfort beyond the standard conditions.

Thaksin spends much of his day teaching. He tutors inmates in Thai history, ASEAN affairs, global politics, basic economics, and English. Prison sources say he approaches teaching seriously, using notes and materials from his own experience. His lessons have become popular among inmates, who see him as a patient and knowledgeable teacher.

Despite health concerns, Thaksin remains active and respected as he balances recovery with mentoring

Each morning, he wakes early, exercises briefly, and reads. Later, he joins group discussions or classes organised by the prison. His activities follow normal correctional schedules and are overseen by prison staff. According to Jakrapob, Thaksin’s commitment to teaching has made him a respected figure inside the facility.

His health remains under regular monitoring. He has high blood pressure, a mild heart condition, and cervical myositis, but these are stable. Medical staff provide continuous care, and he follows all prescribed treatments. Reports describe him as strong and alert, with no major complications.

Thaksin continues to express concern about Thailand’s stability and development. He has said that the country’s welfare comes before his own.

During visits, he thanks well-wishers and expresses gratitude to prison officials for their fairness. He also sends encouragement to members of the Pheu Thai Party, which remains closely associated with him.

Thaksin rejects further royal pardon, signalling acceptance of his fate while respecting royal authority

Jakrapob confirmed that Thaksin had previously submitted a royal pardon request that was not approved. Under Thai law, he could file again, but he has chosen not to. He believes the royal prerogative must be respected fully and without interference. Jakrapob stressed that Thaksin’s decision was final for now and based on principle, not pressure.

Observers say this stance could affect political speculation surrounding Thaksin’s case. It suggests he intends to serve his sentence quietly rather than seek favour or political intervention. Some analysts see the move as an effort to demonstrate humility and to reduce tension between his supporters and royalist groups.

Throughout his detention, Thaksin has avoided political statements. His communications have been limited to messages through family or lawyers. Still, his name continues to dominate Thai political debate. Discussions about his influence persist, especially regarding the previous Pheu Thai-led government.

Former prime minister’s conduct in prison seen as disciplined and reflective as Pheu Thai seeks momentum

To his supporters, Thaksin’s behaviour in prison shows discipline and endurance. To his critics, it remains a reminder of his past controversies. Yet, even in confinement, he continues to attract attention for both his resilience and restraint.

Jakrapob ended his statement by assuring the public that Thaksin is healthy and well-treated. He emphasised that the former prime minister’s daily life is governed by the same rules as any inmate. Thaksin, he said, accepts his situation with composure and focuses on positive activities.

For now, Thaksin Shinawatra continues to live behind the walls of Klong Prem Central Prison. He teaches, studies, and maintains his health. He has chosen silence over politics and reflection over privilege, while the country continues to watch every move he makes.

