Former PM Thaksin Shinawatra begins prison sentence at Khlong Prem ‘ Bangkok Hilton ’ as Pheu Thai claims landslide in Chiang Rai, his shocking return igniting Redshirt loyalty and a potential political reset that could reshape Thailand’s chaotic political landscape.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s daughters and ex-wife visited him Monday morning at Khlong Prem, the infamous ‘Bangkok Hilton.’ The 30-minute meeting was deeply emotional, while outside, loyal Redshirt supporters gave his daughter a raucous, fervent welcome. The visit came just hours after the Pheu Thai Party’s victory in the Chiang Rai by-election, a stunning landslide result. Thaksin’s shocking return to Thailand on September 8 and his imprisonment could mark a major political reset, signalling a possible redemption for the former PM and the Pheu Thai Party, in a wind that may reshape the country’s political destiny.

There were raw, emotional scenes at Bangkok’s Khlong Prem Central Prison on Monday morning. Thailand witnessed something extraordinary. Thaksin Shinawatra, once a towering political titan, now sits behind bars. His former wife and two daughters arrived at the facility early to make the 10 am time slot. There were no fanfares. No special access. Indeed, only standard visitation rules applied — 30 minutes, through a thick glass barrier.

Despite their wealth and status, the Shinawatra family was treated like any other visitors. No privileges. No exceptions. Prison authorities were keen to emphasise fairness. They didn’t bend the rules — not even for two former Prime Ministers.

The Shinawatra family observed standard prison visitation rules despite the former Prime Minister’s status

Nonetheless, the gravity of the visit was undeniable. In 2023, it was after 17 years of separation, exile, and exile-in-disguise. Nevertheless, on Monday, Thaksin’s latest reunion with his family was electric. Despite being in prison, he was free from the charade of his past imprisonment.

His daughter Paetongtarn said, “He smiled. He was calm. He told us not to worry.” However, his smile couldn’t hide the truth — he’s now inmate #A001 in the elderly wing of Khlong Prem.

Significantly, Thaksin shares a cell with other older inmates. According to the Department of Corrections, he has been assigned the role of prison teacher. He wakes early, eats two boiled eggs, and drinks coffee before class. It’s a strange image: the man who once ran the nation now instructing fellow inmates.

Still, Thaksin has not faded into irrelevance — far from it. In fact, his presence now looms larger than ever.

Outside the prison, the mood is tense but hopeful. Red Shirt supporters — long quiet, even resentful after the 2023 ‘secret deal’ — have begun gathering daily. They sit on the pavement. In addition, they eat lunch together in symbolic solidarity. Mango sticky rice. Grilled chicken. Som tam. Their message is notably clear: they stand with Thaksin, even now.

Red Shirt supporters return to daily gatherings outside prison showing loyalty and symbolic solidarity

Just months ago, this would have been unthinkable. In 2023, disillusioned Red Shirts burned their shirts in disgust. Pheu Thai had made alliances with the military. Progressives felt betrayed. Yet, something changed when Thaksin returned, just last Monday.

His decision to come back on Monday, September 8, knowing he faced jail, undoubtedly stunned the country. Many believed he had fled again. Yet, he landed. Walked in. And accepted the court’s judgment.

Crucially, this wasn’t a surrender — it was a calculated return. It was personal, but also undeniably political. The political dominoes started to fall almost immediately.

On Sunday night, just six days after Thaksin entered prison, Pheu Thai won a massive by-election in Chiang Rai’s Constituency 7. The margin of victory shocked even party insiders. The timing couldn’t have been better — or more suspicious to rivals.

While expected to win, the scale of the landslide sent a message. The base hadn’t abandoned them. It was waiting.

Pheu Thai landslide in Chiang Rai by-election proves party base remains loyal despite earlier setbacks

Moreover, on the same day, a Suan Dusit poll dropped — with surprising results. The People’s Party led with 23.94%. Bhumjaithai followed at 14.2%. Pheu Thai lagged at just 11.61%. Yet, most tellingly, over 21% of respondents gave no answer. That silence spoke volumes.

The political vacuum is widening — and fast.

Also, earlier this month, the People’s Party made a decision that upended the prodemocracy movement. It voted for a conservative Prime Minister closely tied to the old Prayut regime. This was the final straw for many young voters. It shattered illusions. It betrayed promises. It fractured a 65% majority of Pheu Thai and People’s Party voters that had once backed pro-democracy reform.

Previously seen as rising stars, the People’s Party has stumbled. Their move triggered backlash across social media and street corners alike. Many voters feel tricked. And they’re looking for alternatives.

Here, Pheu Thai sees its moment.

Pheu Thai identifies opportunity amid People’s Party’s misstep and growing voter dissatisfaction over it

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai later wasted no time. On Monday, he addressed reporters with new energy. “We heard the people,” he said. “We’re fixing what went wrong.”

Importantly, he acknowledged mistakes. “We got complacent. We forgot who we represent. That won’t happen again.” He also denied that Pheu Thai had peaked. “We’re just getting started,” he declared.

He pointed to the by-election as proof. “Chiang Rai spoke clearly. The people still trust us.” At the same time, he promised more changes inside the party. “We’re restructuring. We’re listening again.”

Still, he was careful not to link Pheu Thai’s revival too closely with Thaksin’s incarceration. “He didn’t return to save us. He returned to end a chapter — for his family, for himself.”

Yet, the emotional power of Thaksin’s homecoming is undeniable.

Phumtham highlights by-election as proof of Pheu Thai’s revival while distancing it from Thaksin’s story

After nearly two decades abroad, he suffered from an image problem. First, over the Pheu Thai deal with the conservative bloc. Then, his phoney incarceration, as the court subsequently deemed it. Nevertheless, his reappearance on Monday, September 8, the day before the court jailed him, carried weight. It took guts to voluntarily go to prison.

Certainly, he didn’t sneak in. He walked into prison wearing a blazer and a quiet smile. That image — proud, vulnerable, defiant — may do more for Pheu Thai than any campaign ad.

Meanwhile, back inside Khlong Prem, Thaksin’s health remains a concern. For instance, his blood pressure is elevated. However, the Corrections Department insists he’s stable. Significantly, he receives no VIP treatment. No air conditioning. No hospital room. Just a mattress on the floor like everyone else.

Yet, even behind bars, Thaksin still commands the national conversation.

Lawyers visit daily. Afterwards, his daughters will come twice a week. At the same time, he hasn’t filed for early release. He hasn’t appealed for clemency. He appears content to serve the sentence — at least for now.

Outside, supporters remain. Every day, more supporters show up. Some bring flowers. Others bring food. Most bring hope. “He gave us 30-baht healthcare,” one woman said, holding a candle. “Now it’s our turn to give him something.”

Thaksin continues to influence national discourse as supporters rally daily with gifts and acts of solidarity

Their presence has rattled rivals. The People’s Party has gone quiet. Meanwhile, Bhumjaithai has turned defensive. The ultra-conservative bloc that hates Thaksin is splintered.

What’s more, Pheu Thai isn’t just winning by-elections. It’s winning attention. It could well be pulling in undecided voters. Even progressives who felt burned are peeking back over the fence.

The political winds are shifting — and it smells like redemption.

Of course, none of this guarantees victory in the next general election. However, if current trends continue, Pheu Thai may be on track to reassert itself — not just in Parliament, but in the national psyche.

The next big test will come at the end of September, when the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) releases its next major poll. All eyes will be on that data. If Pheu Thai surges, it won’t just be a comeback — it’ll be a warning.

Upcoming NIDA poll could confirm Pheu Thai’s resurgence and warn rivals of shifting political tides

Thailand is in flux. The old alliances are crumbling. The people are restless. They don’t take to the streets anymore. Past experience suggests it leads to economic misfortune. They are looking for a new political start. Significantly, they want a confident and decisive government.

And in the centre of it all sits a man who, even locked in a cell, is still leading a movement.

He may have lost power. But not influence. He may wear prison clothes. But still commands loyalty. He may be behind a glass window to meet his family. But somehow, he is more present than ever.

In the end, Thaksin’s return is not just about justice or revenge or legacy. It is about unfinished business — for him, for his party, and for a country still badly searching for direction.

For now, one truth remains: whether you love him or loathe him, Thaksin Shinawatra is back. And he is threatening to again shake the foundations of Thai politics — powered by boiled eggs and coffee behind bars at the Bangkok Hilton.

Further reading:

Anutin planning eight-month economic programme as his PM tenure will extend to the next government

Incoming minister Chaichanok Chidchob’s strong line on Cambodian border. Certainly, crossings to stay shut

2nd Army chief warns Acting PM Cambodian regime cannot be trusted and that border must stay closed

Cambodia caught red-handed telling lies, following Soldiers on video clips planting bomb traps

Cambodia is using lethal Russian PMN2 landmines to subvert the Thai military’s composure on the border

Soldier loses foot and 2 others injured by Cambodian PMN-2 landmine in Sisaket while on border patrol

13 point ceasefire deal inked between Cambodia and Thailand. Some think it may still be a phoney peace

Charged situation – Defence chiefs from Thailand and Cambodia meet in Kuala Lumpur. ASEAN damaged

Fear on Eastern border under Martial law. Cambodian Bond nabbed on ฿162 a day from Phnom Penh regime

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>